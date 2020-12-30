LEWISBURG – There is no question the way that the 2019-20 season ended left a bad taste in the mouths of the players and coaches on Bucknell University’s men’s basketball team.
Fortunately for the Bison, they have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the new year.
Despite COVID-19’s ongoing effects on the sports world (numerous basketball teams and leagues around the country, including the Ivy League, have cancelled their seasons), the Patriot League is set to tip-off the 2020-21 season this weekend.
Bucknell opens with a road game at Navy Saturday at 2 p.m., before the Bison host the Midshipmen at 6 p.m. Sunday.
To help protect the players from contracting the virus, only league games will be played this year and all contests will be home-and-away affairs played against the same team on the same weekend.
In addition, no fans will be allowed at games this season.
Regardless, Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis, who is now entering his sixth season at the helm of the Bison, is ready to get back out on the floor and see what his players can do.
“Yeah, we had doubts (if there would be a season), but I think we all were hopeful and the prospect of it happening was trending in the right direction. But certainly, you had to have doubts with the numbers of cases spiking and the football season shutting down, but we are excited for the opportunity now,” said Davis, whose team finished seventh in the regular season a year ago and was tabbed to finish sixth in this year’s Patriot League preseason poll.
“I think everyone has had challenges and uncertainly with COVID, but there is a certain sense of normalcy back to our lives now. Playing basketball is what we do (and what we love). And to be able to go out there and play, it gives us a sense of normalcy in unnormal times.”
Although Bucknell struggled at times last season, Davis can look back at the way his team played in the final few weeks as reason for hope that his Bison can produce a better effort this year.
Bucknell won five of its final eight games last season. Among them were wins over Holy Cross and American in the opening two rounds of the PL Tournament.
The Bison also took a 71-70 win over tournament runner-up Colgate in the next-to-last game of the regular season, which was later followed by a narrow 74-71 defeat at Boston University. The Terriers later ended Bucknell’s season with a 64-61 victory in the PL semifinals on the way to winning the tournament title over the Raiders.
“Last year didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but I give the guys credit at the end of the year. I think we could say we were playing as well as anybody, but we did so maybe a little too late. Hopefully, we can do better this year. We want to be the best team we can me, and if we do that, we can make it back to the NCAA Tournament,” said Davis.
“Going back to the spring and the shutdown, you have to give our guys a ton of credit for the way they handled (the situation) and prepared for this season. We came back in better shape and more focused, and they did what they needed to do to get ready. We want to be as good as anyone in the league and challenge for the title at the end.”
Among the leaders of the Bison this season is senior forward John Meeks, who is the team’s top returning scorer (11.2 ppg.) and rebounder (5.3) from a year ago.
“I’m very excited to get the season going. It’s been the longest preseason ever, and we need to see some new people,” Meeks said. “The delay to the season has been a blessing in disguise because you can’t plan ahead, and you have to take it one game at a time. It has helped us get better because it has really focused and reenergized the team.
“All of (last season) was just a learning experience. Obviously, we did not end up where we wanted to be, so we focused on that and we focused on making sure it does not happen again,” Meeks added.
Durability issues have plagued Meeks during his career at Bucknell, and that is the main thing he wants to improve upon this season.
“Really, I have had some troubles with injuries in past years and I just want to be available (to compete),” said Meeks, who played in 31 of 34 games last season, starting 21 of them. “I want to be healthy and ready to go, and I want to let (my teammates) know I can give it my all (every game).”
Junior guard Walter Ellis is another key contributor from last year’s team. He played in 33 games, starting one, and averaged 5.9 points per game to go along with 24 steals and 17 blocks in 2019-20.
Ellis has yet to hoist the conference championship trophy so far in his career (the Bison’s last tournament title came in 2017-18 season) and getting the chance to do so is what drives him going into this season.
“One of the reasons I came here was the championships the teams have won before (and the NCAA Tournament appearances they made), and I just want us to get back to that level,” said Ellis. “We just want to prove to ourselves that we can play at a championship level. We had a focused off season and it gave us a lot of time to figure out what to do, and what to do to get ready for Navy.
“Now, it’s just a matter of us trying to take one game at a time, and if we do that then everything will take care of itself,” he added.
Ellis also feels bolstered by the way the team played at the end of last season, and he thinks that effort will only help going into this year.
“I think, especially with the way the tournament played out, gave us a lot of confidence. Once the playoffs started it helped us reset, more so even though we lost in the semis to Boston,” said Ellis. “I think we saw that we were in a good place - losing by three at Botson. And even though the season did not end the way we wanted it to, it gave us a confidence boost and it has carried us into the off season in the way we prepare.
“With the level of players that we have here at Bucknell, we just want to try to turn a new page and go from there.”
In addition to Meeks and Ellis, the Bison also have junior guard Andrew Funk along with senior center Paul Newman back in the fold after the duo appeared in a combined 64 games last season, starting a total of 52 of them.
Funk averaged 10.8 points and 3.9 assists last year, plus he had 56 assists and 26 steals which are both tops among the returnees. Newman had averages of 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game to go along with 21 assists, 20 steals and 20 blocks from a year ago.
“I think we have a number of guys who can help us day in and day out. We have size and we can score in the post, and we have the outside shooters, and we have the athleticism to defend,” said Davis. “We have good skill, and we have the chance to be a really good team, but we haven’t played any games yet. We’ll find out this weekend and we’ll see who we are when the lights come on, but I think we can be really good.”
Coach Davis will also be looking for several other players up and down the lineup to contribute this year.
“We have a number of guys we’re looking at, like Xander Rice at the point. He had an up and down freshman year, but he has worked really hard and performed really well in the off season. Jake van der Heidjen, the same thing. He is a good shooter, and he is athletic,” said Bucknell’s coach.
“Alex Timmerman has lost 50 pounds in the off season and he’s a lot more agile. He’s one of our best post players and we’re expecting a lot from him. (Malachi) Rhodes, he is a guy who can guard multiple positions and he’ll help us a lot defensively.”
But coach Davis doesn’t stop there in talking about his players.
“(Freshman center) Andre Screen is a 7-footer, and he has a chance to be very good. He is skilled and he can step out and shoot the three; (freshman guard) Deuce Turner is from Philadelphia and he is wired to score - probably the best we have at scoring off the dribble; and Josh Adoh is another freshman from California, but he’s not built like a freshman and he’s also wired to score,” said Davis. “Our roster is deep and can play, and it’s my job to figure out where to put them all.”
And now it is the players’ jobs to make the most out of a season that almost never was.
“I think all of us understand the circumstances of the season due to COVID-19, and I think this season is definitely special because we didn’t know if we would even play – especially after the Ivy League shut down,” said Ellis. “We thought (the Patriot League) would be next, but we’re ready to go.”
Said Meeks, “For sure, you can’t take anything for granted. We’re blessed to have another season, and now it’s just time to go out there and have fun.”
Bucknell Men’s Basketball
Last Season: Bison went 14-20 overall, 8-10 in league play to finish seventh; advanced to Patriot League semifinals (fell to Boston U., 64-61.
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Nathan Davis, 6th season (103-65 record at Bucknell, 244-104 career).
Assistant Coaches: Paul Harrison (Associate Head Coach), Joe Meehan, Johnathan Brown, Dom Hoffman (Manager of Basketball Operations).
2020-21 Roster
No.;Name;Gr.;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.
0;Paul Newman;Sr.;C;6-9;225
2;Walter Ellis;Jr.;G;6-5;190
3;Malachi Rhodes;So.;F;6-8;246
4;Deuce Turner;Fr.;G;6-2;181
5;Jordan Sechran;Sr.;G;6-1;179
10;Andrew Funk;Jr.;G;6-5;188
11;Josh Adoh;Fr.;G;6-3;219
12;John Meeks;Sr.;F;6-6;224
20;Miles Latimer;Jr.;G;6-4;186
21;Xander Rice;So.;G;6-3;184
23;Andre Screen;Fr.;C;7-0;231
25;Alek Delev;Fr.;G;6-0;140
32;Jake Van Der Heijden;So.;F;6-9;225
40;Alex Timmerman;So.;C;6-9;267
2020-21 Schedule (Tentative)
Jan. 2, at Navy, 2 p.m.
Jan. 3, Navy, 6 p.m.
Jan. 9, Lafayette, TBA
Jan. 10, at Lafayette, TBA
Jan. 16, Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Jan. 17, at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Jan. 23, at Colgate, TBA
Jan. 24, at Colgate, TBA
Jan. 30, at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Jan. 31, Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6, at Loyola (Md.), TBA
Feb. 8, Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Feb. 13, American, 2 p.m.
Feb. 14, at American, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20, at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Feb. 21, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
