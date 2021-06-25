DANVILLE — Big days at the plate by Jack Landis and Owen Arndt helped Lewisburg Post 182 take a doubleheader split against Danville Post 40 in Susquehanna Valley League action Thursday.
Danville took the first game 3-2, but Lewisburg came back in game two and ran away with a 9-1 triumph. It was the first win of the season for Post 182.
In game two, Lewisburg (1-10) opened with three runs in the first behind a two-run double from Arndt.
Then in the fourth inning, Post 182 blew the game wide open with a four-run frame. Joel Myers first got an RBI single before Luke Reitz brought home two with a single and Kadyn Magyar followed with an RBI single.
That was more than enough run support for Myers, who pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, four walks and no earned runs off seven hits.
In game one, Lewisburg got a two-run double from Jack Landis, but that was it.
Danville answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and held on from there on the strength of the arm of Lane Berkey, who struck out eight, walked four and allowed just five hits.
In the two games, Arndt finished 2-for-7, Landis went 4-for-7 with a double and four RBI, plus Myers added a pair of hits, two walks, three runs scored and an RBI and Magyar went 3-for-6 with a walk, RBI and run scored.
Game 1Danville 3, Lewisburg 2At Danville6
Lewisburg 200 00 – 2-5-3 Danville 300 0x – 3-3-1 Kadyn Magyar, Luke Reitz (2) and Shea Girton. Lane Berkey and Hunter Rodman. WP: Berkey. LP: Magyar.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Owen Arndt, 1-for-3, run scored; Joel Myers, 1-for-2, walk, run; Jack Landis, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Magyar, 1-for-3; Girton, walk; John Hoffman, walk; Ethan Russell, walk.
Top Danville hitters:
Carl Price, 1-for-2, run scored; Berkey, 1-for-2, RBI, run scored; Daniel Knight, run; Collin Bozza, walk; Rodman, 1-for-2.
Game 2Lewisburg 9, Danville 1At Danville
Lewisburg 301 41 – 9-11-1 Danville 100 00 – 1-7-4 Joel Myers and Gehrig Baker, Drew Rohrer. Daniel Knight and Hunter Rodman. WP: Myers. LP: Knight.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Myers, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs scored; Luke Reitz, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jack Landis, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Kadyn Magyar, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Owen Arndt, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Garrett Russell, RBI; John Hoffman, 1-for-2, walk, run; Ethan Russell, 2-for-2, 2 runs.
Top Danville hitters: Carl Price, 1-for-2, walk; Jack Smiley, 2-for-2; Trevor McDonald, 2-for-3, run; Knight, walk; Rodman, walk; Eddie Montanez, 1-for-3; Logan Husted, 1-for-1, walk.
