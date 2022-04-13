College softball
Game 1: Misericordia 6, Lycoming 0Game 2: Misericordia 7, Lycoming 5Notes:
Lycoming (5-17, 0-8 MAC Freedom) fell victim to a seven-run second inning from Misericordia (15-6, 5-1) in the second game, but fought back to make it close in the final innings. After Misericordia scored seven, the Warriors responded with three in the bottom of the inning to draw within two at 7-5, and the Warriors continued to threaten, getting a runner in each of the last four innings, including loading the bases in the sixth but couldn’t push a run across. In game 1, Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz had a hit.
Women’s tennisWilkes 9, Lycoming 0Records:
Wilkes is 5-5, 2-0 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 7-7, 1-3.
NBAPLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Western Conference
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13Eastern Conference
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15Eastern Conference
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. ———
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMiami vs. East Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD
Boston vs. Brooklyn
Sunday, April 17: Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ABC
Milwaukee vs. Chicago
Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. TNT
Philadelphia vs. Toronto
Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN
Western ConferencePhoenix vs. West Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m. TNT
Memphis vs. Minnesota
Saturday, April 16: Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Golden State vs. Denver
Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Dallas vs. Utah
Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN ———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
TBD
NBA FINALS
TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 x-Toronto 73 47 20 6 100 279 226 Tampa Bay 73 44 21 8 96 239 205 Boston 73 45 23 5 95 229 199 Detroit 73 28 35 10 66 210 281 Buffalo 75 27 37 11 65 208 266 Ottawa 73 27 40 6 60 197 237 Montreal 73 20 42 11 51 192 279
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 74 48 18 8 104 247 177 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 47 21 6 100 227 191 Pittsburgh 75 42 22 11 95 247 210 Washington 73 41 22 10 92 249 212 N.Y. Islanders 72 34 29 9 77 200 200 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 New Jersey 73 26 41 6 58 227 271 Philadelphia 73 23 39 11 57 190 265
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 Minnesota 72 45 21 6 96 268 223 St. Louis 73 43 20 10 96 268 209 Nashville 73 42 26 5 89 237 210 Dallas 73 42 27 4 88 215 217 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Chicago 73 24 38 11 59 194 260 Arizona 73 22 46 5 49 181 271
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 73 45 19 9 99 258 181 Edmonton 74 42 26 6 90 256 235 Los Angeles 75 39 26 10 88 217 216 Vegas 74 40 29 5 85 238 221 Vancouver 74 36 28 10 82 217 210 Anaheim 75 29 33 13 71 210 245 San Jose 72 29 33 10 68 186 229 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2 Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2 Washington 9, Philadelphia 2 Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT St. Louis 4, Boston 2 Ottawa 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1 Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2 Calgary 5, Seattle 3 Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0 New Jersey 6, Arizona 2 Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
BaseballTriple-A International LeagueEast Division W L Pct. GB
Worcester (Boston) 6 1 .857 — Buffalo (Toronto) 5 2 .714 1 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 4 2 .667 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 4 3 .571 2 Rochester (Washington) 4 3 .571 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 3 4 .429 3 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 3 4 .429 3 Durham (Tampa Bay) 2 5 .286 4 Jacksonville (Miami) 2 5 .286 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4½
West Division W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 5 2 .714 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 2 .714 — Columbus (Cleveland) 4 3 .571 1 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 4 3 .571 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 3 .571 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 4 3 .571 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 4 .429 2 Omaha (Kansas City) 2 4 .333 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286 3 Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 5 .167 3½ ———
Sunday’s Games
Scranton/WB at Syracuse, ppd. to June 8 Charlotte 5, Norfolk 4 Buffalo 2, Iowa 1 St. Paul 15, Louisville 6 Columbus 12, Lehigh Valley 1 Indianapolis 7, Omaha 2 Toledo 2, Rochester 1 Nashville 4, Durham 3 Gwinnett 6, Memphis 3 Worcester 9, Jacksonville 4
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 8, Lehigh Valley 3 Buffalo 6, Rochester 4 Columbus 5, Syracuse 0 Norfolk 3, Scranton/WB 1 Jacksonville 7, Durham 0 Memphis 9, Charlotte 2 Gwinnett 4, Nashville 3 Louisville 3, Omaha 1, susp. top of 6th inning. Indianapolis 5, St. Paul 1, 5 innings Iowa 8, Toledo 5
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Syracuse at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, TBD Louisville at Omaha, TBD Indianapolis at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Syracuse at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
TransactionsMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 9. Placed OF AJ Pollock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10. Recalled LHP Jimmy Lambert and RHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 1B Yuli Gurriel from the paternity list. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Drew Ellis to Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled C William Contreras. NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Yennsy Diaz outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Edwin Diaz from the bereavement list. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Singer from Lehigh (IL). Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the COVID-19 IL. Sent OF Odubel Herrera to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B KeBryan Hayes on an eight-year contract.
Minor LeagueFrontier League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Named Robert Carson pitching coach. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official in a game with Chicago on April 10.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Delicia Washington, Fs Aleksa Gulbe and Alexus Dye to spring training camp contracts. DALLAS WINGS — Signed F Jazz Bond, G Veronica Burton and G/F Jasmine Dickey to exclusive rights contracts. MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Hannah Sjerven and G Kayla Jones to exclusive rights contracts. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed C Lorela Cubaj to an exclusive rights contract from Seattle Storm for a 2nd Round 2023 draft pick. PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to exclusive rights contracts. Signed G Vivian Gray and F Sam Thomas to spring training contracts. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Christyn Williams and C Shakira Austin to exclusive rights contracts.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Anthony Firkser. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King to a one-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Chapelle Russell to an exclusive rights contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder. Re-signed WR Jalen Guyton and TE Donald Parham to exclusive rights contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer to an exclusive rights contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Exercised TE Noah Fant’s fifth-year option. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Patrick O’Conner.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Michael Beaudry. Released DB Eric Blake. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Eric Mezzalira.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Norfolk (ECHL). CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Promoted Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year, entry-level contract. DETROIT REDWINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned LW Ostap Safin to Bakersfield (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Bakersfield F Luke Esposito one game for a spearing incident in a game on April 8 against Colorado. Suspended Colorado F Alex Beaucage two games for a boarding incident in a game on April 9 against Bakersfield. ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO). BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Koby Bender on an amateur tryout contract (ATO). CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned D Artyom Serikov to Norfolk (ECHL). GRAND RAPIDS — Reassigned LW Patrick Curry to Toledo (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned C Tyler Boland and D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed C Thomas Bordeleau to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned G Billy Christopoulos to Toledo (ECHL). UTICA COMETS — Signed F Garrett Van Whye to a standard player contract (SPC).
East Coast Hockey League
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Mark Russell to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on injured reserve effective April 11. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Austin McEnemy from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Suspended F Greg Betzold. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Amir Miftakhov from reserve. Placed G Alexei Melnichuk on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and F Garret Klotz from reserve. Placed F Tanner Schachle on reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Suspended G Zach Driscoll. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to the active roster and placed him on reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Announced agreement to terminate the contract of M Jose Mauri.
USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed F Kemal Malcolm.
COLLEGE
