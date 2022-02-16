Women’s basketball
Misericordia 57, Lycoming 45Notes:
With another double-figure scoring effort, junior Allison Butler led Lycoming in MAC Freedom action against Misericordia, but Misericordia used a fourth-quarter push to hold on for a 57-45 win on Tuesday at Lamade Gym. Butler finished with 10 points, two assists, five rebounds, and a steal to lead the Warriors (6-17, 6-9 MAC Freedom). Senior Allison Wagner ended the game with a point, two assists and three rebounds in her third game back from injury, as the team celebrated her contributions on Senior Night. Behind Butler, first-years Ashley Yoh finished the night with nine points and five rebounds and Mya Wetzel had nine points, four steals, and six rebounds. Junior Emily Zoscin also had six rebounds and five points. Misericordia is (14-10, 9-5).
Men’s basketball
Lycoming 83, Misericordia 73Notes:
Junior Dyson Harward notched his sixth straight double-double and 15th of the season to lead Lycoming, and three others joined him in double figures as the Warriors shot 55 percent from the floor in an 83-73 win over MAC Freedom foe Misericordia on Tuesday night. The Warriors (15-9, 10-5 MAC Freedom) moved back into a tie for third in the MAC Freedom standings with Arcadia (11-13, 10-5) with the win and stayed a half-game ahead of Delaware Valley (14-9, 10-6), but will need to win their final regular-season game on Saturday at 3 p.m., at the MAC Freedom’s regular-season champion, DeSales University, in order to guarantee a home game in the MAC Freedom quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Harward notched 24 points and 16 rebounds to give him 542 career rebounds, which surpassed Kevin Rutherford (1995-99) for 21st in program history. He hit a career-best 5-of-6 from 3-point range, added three assists and blocked three shots. Sophomore Stephen Hamilton added 20 points and three assists as he hit 8-of-12 from the floor, and junior DeAundre Manuel posted 18 points and five rebounds. Senior Matt Ilodigwe was the fourth Warrior in double figures, posting 11 points and five assists in the win. Misericordia falls to 8-16, 6-9.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 23 .596 — Boston 34 25 .576 1 Toronto 31 25 .554 2½ Brooklyn 30 27 .526 4 New York 25 33 .431 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 37 21 .638 — Charlotte 29 30 .492 8½ Atlanta 27 30 .474 9½ Washington 26 30 .464 10 Orlando 13 46 .220 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 37 21 .638 — Milwaukee 36 23 .610 1½ Cleveland 35 23 .603 2 Indiana 19 40 .322 18½ Detroit 12 45 .211 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 18 .695 — Dallas 34 24 .586 6½ New Orleans 23 35 .397 17½ San Antonio 22 36 .379 18½ Houston 15 41 .268 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 21 .632 — Denver 32 25 .561 4 Minnesota 31 27 .534 5½ Portland 24 34 .414 12½ Oklahoma City 18 39 .316 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 47 10 .825 — Golden State 42 16 .724 5½ L.A. Clippers 29 31 .483 19½ L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 21 Sacramento 22 37 .373 26
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116 Boston 135, Philadelphia 87 Dallas 107, Miami 99 Memphis 121, New Orleans 109 Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119 Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 Boston 47 27 16 4 58 136 132 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 50 31 11 8 70 169 132 Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 N.Y. Rangers 48 31 13 4 66 147 123 Washington 51 27 15 9 63 166 142 Columbus 47 23 23 1 47 149 173 N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 Philadelphia 48 15 24 9 39 122 167 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 47 34 9 4 72 191 135 Minnesota 44 30 11 3 63 171 128 St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 46 20 18 8 48 131 137 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 46 27 13 6 60 158 110 Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3 St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2 Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1, SO Washington 4, Nashville 1 Calgary 6, Columbus 2 Dallas 4, Colorado 1 Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 44 24 18 2 0 50 149 130 WB/Scranton 44 19 20 2 3 43 113 135 Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137 Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 123 140
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 151 106 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Rochester 44 24 15 3 2 53 154 154 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 44 27 10 4 3 61 142 115 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Milwaukee 47 24 19 2 2 52 140 140 Rockford 40 20 16 3 1 44 112 119 Iowa 43 20 17 4 2 46 124 119 Grand Rapids 43 18 18 5 2 43 117 134 Texas 39 13 18 5 3 34 113 136
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126 Bakersfield 37 20 10 4 3 47 123 107 Henderson 38 22 13 2 1 47 120 107 Colorado 43 22 15 3 3 50 139 127 Abbotsford 38 19 15 3 1 42 129 115 San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3 Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4 Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2 Grand Rapids 2, Texas 1 Rockford 3, Iowa 2 Henderson 3, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games No games scheduled
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Anna Maria 56, Emmanuel 46 Brockport 98, Fredonia St. 62 Colby Sawyer 94, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 83 Cortland 73, Buffalo St. 66 Delaware Valley 75, DeSales 67 Dominican (NY) 74, Bloomfield 68 Eastern 76, Lebanon Valley 72 Farmingdale St. 73, St. Joseph’s (NY) 52 Felician 88, Caldwell 80 Georgian Court 78, Wilmington (DC) 63 Goldey-Beacom 64, Sciences (Pa.) 63 Hobart 97, Bard 77 Hood 69, Messiah 54 Hunter 98, City College (NY) 96 Iona 70, St. Peter’s 61 Jefferson 82, Chestnut Hill 62 John Jay 79, Baruch 71 Keene St. 84, Castleton 54 Lancaster Bible 78, Penn College 73 Lasell 65, Regis College 55 Lehman 63, Medgar Evers 61 Lycoming 83, Misericordia 73 Merchant Marine 85, Sarah Lawrence 46 Merrimack 70, Sacred Heart 63 Norwich 68, Rivier 64 Nyack 76, Staten Island 75 Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58 Penn St.-Harrisburg 82, Penn St.-Abington 61 SUNY-Morrisville 88, Penn St.-Berks 75 St Josephs Bluejays 77, Johnson & Wales (RI) 68 St. John Fisher 114, Elmira 78 St. Joseph’s (LI) 70, Old Westbury 63 Stevens Tech 63, FDU-Florham 48 VCU 66, Fordham 61 Villanova 89, Providence 84 Wilkes 78, Kings (Pa.) 68, OT Yeshiva 90, Mount St. Vincent 69 York College (NY) 93, Brooklyn College 68
SOUTH
Averett 83, Pfeiffer 81 Brevard 61, Piedmont 57 Covenant 84, Asbury 57 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74 Florida St. 81, Clemson 80 Greensboro 81, S. Virginia 77 Hendrix 58, Rhodes 52 Hofstra 97, Elon 64 Longwood 70, High Point 66 Maryville (Tenn.) 90, Berea 50 NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61 North Florida 72, Liberty 69 South Carolina 77, Mississippi 74, OT Tennessee 76, Kentucky 63 Trinity (FL) 98, Schreiner 74 Tulane 76, South Florida 57 Washington & Lee 81, E. Mennonite 67 William Peace 76, Methodist 68
MIDWEST
Arkansas 76, Missouri 57 Baptist Bible 99, Crowley’s Ridge 87 Bluffton 89, Manchester 84, 2OT Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85 Butler 73, DePaul 71 Cornell (Iowa) 75, Monmouth (Ill.) 69 E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70 Earlham 67, Defiance 60 Fontbonne 94, Principia 75 Franklin 71, Mount St. Joseph 69 Grinnell 104, Beloit 84 Illinois College 72, Knox 68 Kent St. 72, Toledo 59 Luther 75, Maranatha Baptist 61 Marietta 82, Capital 74 Memphis 81, Cincinnati 74 Missouri St. 79, Indiana St. 70 N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58 N. Iowa 72, Illinois St. 70 Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78 Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45 Ripon 75, Lake Forest 68 Rose-Hulman 65, Anderson (Ind.) 42 S. Illinois 65, Bradley 57 Transylvania 86, Hanover 81 W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69 SOUTHWEST Iowa St. 54, TCU 51 LeTourneau 80, Texas-Dallas 77 Texas 80, Oklahoma 78, OT Texas A&M 56, Florida 55 FAR WEST Colorado 90, Oregon St. 64 Hawaii Pacific 75, Dominican (Cal.) 72 Holy Names 86, Hawaii Hilo 77 Nevada 81, San Jose St. 72 New Mexico 75, Wyoming 66 Portland 84, Northwest Christian 39 San Diego St. 75, Utah St. 56 UC Irvine 56, UC San Diego 50 West Texas A&M 104, Cameron 64 Women’s college basketball EAST Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 57 Florida St. 73, Syracuse 67 SOUTH Campbell 73, Hampton 55 Gardner-Webb 62, High Point 53 Kentucky 81, Mississippi St. 74 Miami 71, Virginia 55 Radford 79, UNC-Asheville 62 SC-Upstate 68, Presbyterian 66 Winthrop 56, Charleston Southern 43 MIDWEST Kansas 74, West Virginia 63 Loyola Chicago 64, Indiana St. 40 FAR WEST Air Force 77, Boise St. 63 Pepperdine 74, Pacific 65 UC Irvine 67, UC San Diego 50
Transactions
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Luke Drummond and LHP Brennan Smith. Sold the contract of RHP Ronald Herrera to Washington (MLB). TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Carson McCusker and INF Alexis Pantoja to contract extensions. Signed C Roberto Pena. Received RHP Joey Gonzalez from Winnipeg (AA). WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract and F Caleb Martin to an end-of-season contract. Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F N’dea Jones and C Khaalia Hillsman to training camp contracts. LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed C Kalani Brown to a training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Ryan Becker to a reserve/future contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Brent Salazar director of high performance. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, C Lamont Gaillard, S Trayvon Henderson, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Elijah Holyfield, DE Noah Spence, TE Scotty Washington and WR Pooka Williams to reserve/future contracts. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Peter Hansen linebacker coach, Bert Watts outside linebacker coach, Jake Moreland tight end coach, Dom Capers senior defensive assistant, Mike Mallory assistant special teams coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung offensive quality control coach, Ola Adams assistant defensive back coach, John Viera instructional designer and Derek Haithcock assistant to the head coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Byron Storer assistant special teams coach. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pircher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Tyler Hall and Kareem Orr, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Matt Groh director of player personnel. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Proehl to a reserve/future contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Pat Meyer offensive line coach. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Clint Hurtt defensive coordinator, Chad Morton run game coordinator, Sean Desai associate head coach defense, Karl Scott defensive passing game coordinator/defensive back coach, Andy Dickerson offensive line coach and Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran from the did not report list. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Pyotr Kochetkov to Charlotte (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Jakub Galvas and G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Cale Morris from Rockford. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). Activated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Mark Borowiecki to a one-year contract. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall to Harford (AHL) from Jacksonville (ECHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the active roster. ST LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) for conditioning. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning. WINNIPEG JETS — Returned D Johnathan Kovacevic to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Released D Alex Peters from his professional tryout contract (PTO). BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled C Felix Bibeau from Worcester (ECHL) loan. LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Louis-Philip Guindon from his professional tryout contract and D Charles-David Beaudoin from his standard player contract (SPC). UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F J.C. Campagna to the active roster. Place D Ben Carroll on the reserve list and F Branden Toock on injured reserve effective Feb. 2. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed Ds Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally to the active roster and placed Gally on injured reserve effective Feb. 15. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Shane Kuzmeski from his standard player contract (SPC). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Nick Ford. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Suspended F Greg Mauldin. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas reserve. Placed D Garrett Clarke on reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Christian Hausinger off waivers. Placed F Marly Quince on reserve. Suspended F Matt Carey. TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Andre Bouvet-Morrissette to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Mathieu Brisebois. Signed F Tyler Boivin and D Fracis Meilleur to the active roster. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Mat Ustaski from injured reserve then released him. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Jacob Jackson to a one-year contract. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Alex Freeman to a four-year contract. SPORTING KC — Acquired F Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac.
USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Justin Ingram for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval. Women’s National Soccer League PORTLAND THORNS FC — Announced D Natalia Kuikka (Finland) and MFs Olivia Moultrie (United States U-20) and Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica) have been loaned to their respective countries for international competition.
COLLEGE
MIDDLE TENNESSE — Named Shane Tucker football’s wide receiver coach.
Olympics
Wednesday results
Alpine skiing
Men
Slalom
Run 1
1. Johannes Strolz, Austria, 53.92. 2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 53.94. 3. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 53.98. 4. Loic Meillard, Switzerland, 54.22. 5. Linus Strasser, Germany, 54.25.
Tuesday results
Figure skating
Women
Single Skating
Short Program
1. Kamila Valieva, ROC, 82.16 (Q). 2. Anna Shcherbakova, ROC, 80.20 (Q). 3. Kaori Sakamoto, Japan, 79.84 (Q). 4. Alexandra Trusova, ROC, 74.60 (Q). 5. Wakaba Higuchi, Japan, 73.51 (Q). 6. You Young, South Korea, 70.34 (Q). 7. Loena Hendrickx, Belgium, 70.09 (Q). 8. Alysa Liu, United States, 69.50 (Q). 9. Kim Yelim, South Korea, 67.78 (Q). 10. Anastasiia Gubanova, Georgia, 65.40 (Q). 11. Mariah Bell, United States, 65.38 (Q). 12. Eliska Brezinova, Czech Republic, 64.31 (Q). 13. Karen Chen, United States, 64.11 (Q). 14. Nicole Schott, Germany, 63.13 (Q). 15. Mana Kawabe, Japan, 62.69 (Q). 16. Ekaterina Ryabova, Azerbaijan, 61.82 (Q). 17. Viktoriia Safonova, Belarus, 61.46 (Q). 18. Olga Mikutina, Austria, 61.14 (Q). 19. Alexia Paganini, Switzerland, 61.06 (Q). 20. Madeline Schizas, Canada, 60.53 (Q). 21. Eva-Lotta Kiibus, Estonia, 59.55 (Q). 22. Lindsay Van Zundert, Netherlands, 59.24 (Q). 23. Alexandra Feigin, Bulgaria, 59.16 (Q). 24. Ekaterina Kurakova, Poland, 59.08 (Q). 25. Jenni Saarinen, Finland, 56.97 (Q). 26. Josefin Taljegard, Sweden, 54.51. 27. Zhu Yi, China, 53.44. 28. Natasha Mckay, Britain, 52.54. 29. Kailani Craine, Australia, 49.93. 30. Anastasiia Shabotova, Ukraine, 48.68. 6. Clement Noel, France, 54.30. 7. Michael Matt, Austria, 54.36. 8. Tommaso Sala, Italy, 54.37. 9. Albert Popov, Bulgaria, 54.62. 10. Alexander Khoroshilov, ROC, 54.63. 11. Ramon Zenhaeusern, Switzerland, 54.72. 12. Giuliano Razzoli, Italy, 54.79. 13. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 55.06. 14. Atle Lie McGrath, Norway, 55.08. 15. Alexis Pinturault, France, 55.12. 16. Dave Ryding, Britain, 55.13. 17. Alex Vinatzer, Italy, 55.39. 18. Samuel Kolega, Croatia, 55.54. 19. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 55.63. 20. Kamen Zlatkov, Bulgaria, 55.66. 21. Filip Zubcic, Croatia, 55.79. 22. Erik Read, Canada, 55.90. 23. Alexander Schmid, Germany, 55.95. 24. Armand Marchant, Belgium, 56.13. 25. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 56.26. 26. Matej Vidovic, Croatia, 56.57. 27. Dries van den Broecke, Belgium, 56.77. 28. Barnabas Szollos, Israel, 56.83. 29. Jung Donghyun, South Korea, 56.85. 30. Michal Jasiczek, Poland, 57.40. 31. Aleksander Andrienko, ROC, 57.47. 32. Adam Zampa, Slovakia, 57.76. 33. Andreas Zampa, Slovakia, 58.06. 34. Denni Xhepa, Albania, 58.32. 35. Emir Lokmic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 58.86. 36. Ioannis Antoniou, Greece, 59.48. 37. Michel Macedo, Brazil, 59.88. 38. Casper Dyrbye, Denmark, 1:01.38. 39. Alexandru Stefan Stefanescu, Romania, 1:01.72. 40. Marton Kekesi, Hungary, 1:01.85. 41. Soso Japharidze, Georgia, 1:02.02. 42. Richardson Viano, Haiti, 1:02.25. 43. Zakhar Kuchin, Kazakhstan, 1:03.68. 44. Albin Tahiri, Kosovo, 1:04.01. 45. Nicola Zanon, Thailand, 1:05.71. 46. Ricardo Brancal, Portugal, 1:06.24. 47. Cesar Arnouk, Lebanon, 1:07.05. 48. Mathieu Neumuller, Madagascar, 1:07.90. 49. Matteo Gatti, San Marino, 1:08.52. 50. Eldar Salihovic, Montenegro, 1:09.61. 51. William C. Flaherty, Puerto Rico, 1:09.86. 52. Yohan Goncalves Goutt, Timor-Leste, 1:15.48. 53. Tomas Birkner de Miguel, Argentina, DNF. 53. Louis Muhlen-Schulte, Australia, DNF. 53. Manuel Feller, Austria, DNF. 53. Sam Maes, Belgium, DNF. 53. Billy Major, Britain, DNF. 53. Trevor Philp, Canada, DNF. 53. Xu Mingfu, China, DNF. 53. Zhang Yangming, China, DNF. 53. Michael Poettoz, Colombia, DNF. 53. Yianno Kouyoumdjian, Cyprus, DNF. 53. Jan Zabystran, Czech Republic, DNF. 53. Krystof Kryzl, Czech Republic, DNF. 53. Tormis Laine, Estonia, DNF. 53. Julian Rauchfuss, Germany, DNF. 53. Yung Hau Tsuen Adrian, Hong Kong, DNF. 53. Sturla Snaer Snorrason, Iceland, DNF. 53. Arif Mohd Khan, India, DNF. 53. Yohei Koyama, Japan, DNF. 53. Maksim Gordeev, Kyrgyzstan, DNF. 53. Miks Zvejnieks, Latvia, DNF. 53. Matthieu Osch, Luxembourg, DNF. 53. Jeffrey Webb, Malaysia, DNF. 53. Lucas Braathen, Norway, DNF. 53. Muhammad Karim, Pakistan, DNF. 53. Asa Miller, Philippines, DNF. 53. Pawel Pyjas, Poland, DNF. 53. Ivan Kuznetsov, ROC, DNF. 53. Zan Kranjec, Slovenia, DNF. 53. Joaquim Salarich, Spain, DNF. 53. Kristoffer Jakobsen, Sweden, DNF. 53. Ho Ping-Jui, Taiwan, DNF. 53. Berkin Usta, Turkey, DNF. 53. Ivan Kovbasnyuk, Ukraine, DNF. 53. Luke Winters, United States, DNF. 53. Andrej Drukarov, Lithuania, DNS. 53. Komiljon Tukhtaev, Uzbekistan, DQ.
Freestyle skiing
Men
Freeski Slopestyle
Final
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.