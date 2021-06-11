STATE COLLEGE – Williamsport plated three of their seven runs in the top of the ninth inning, which came up big in the Crosscutters’ 7-5 win over the State College Spikes Thursday to get the series win over their interstate rival.
Noah Hemphill led the Crosscutters offense, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs driven in. Trey Steffler drove in a pair of runs, going 1-for-3 with a double and Michael Turconi also plated two runs, ending the night 2-for-4 with a double.
Chase Costello earned the win, his second, after working five innings. The right-hander allowed three runs, all unearned, on five hits and a walk. He finished the night with three strikeouts. Tyler Bosma delivered a pair of scoreless frames of relief in his Crosscutters debut, allowing a walk and a hit, striking out one.
Ben Terwilliger allowed an unearned run and struck out two in his inning of relief. The Crosscutters offense collected 11 hits in the season, including three doubles. Their streak of two games with a home run came to an end.
However, Williamsport’s streak of allowing a home run extended to three-straight games. The win give the Crosscutters (9-6-1) a 5-3 advantage in the SawBuck series, with 19 more meetings with the Spikes in 2021 remaining.
Williamsport stays on the road and plays today at Trenton at 3 p.m.
