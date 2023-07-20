BANGOR, Maine — When Warrior Run’s Senior League All-Star team put two runners on but failed to score in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Auburn (Mass.), manager Derrick Zechman knew it was only a matter of time before his team broke through in the scoring column.
Two innings later Warrior Run broke through with four runs in the fourth, and it paved the way for the team’s 10-0, six-inning victory over Auburn on Day 1 of the Senior League Baseball East Regional at Mansfield Stadium.
Warrior Run continued its undefeated (8-0) run in the postseason, and the squad next plays the Delaware state champion, a 4-0 winner over Connecticut, at 1 p.m. today.
Zechman knew that if his team played the way it is capable of, his guys would be competitive in every game.
But no way did Warrior Run’s manager think his team would post such a win against Auburn in its first contest.
“No, not 10-0,” he said. “I’d imagine we’d be in every game if we played the type of ball we’ve been playing.
“We played well, and we played awesome defense,” Zechman added. “We had good defense, good pitching, and some timely hitting.”
Warrior Run, however, first needed to overcome a slow start against Auburn.
The PA state champs got a pair of runners on in the second when Chase Knarr was hit by a pitch and James Keifer reached on an error, but Auburn got out of the jam.
Warrior Run also started slowly against Back Mountain in the first game of the PA state tournament (which ended in a 17-4 victory), so Zechman wasn’t too concerned.
“I’d like to get out of the gates quicker, but we did the same thing at states – we had to do deal with some nerves and a little bit of (over) excitement,” said Zechman.
All the butterflies would go away in Wednesday’s contest when Warrior Run scored four runs in the fourth.
A leadoff triple by Griffen Harrington got the ball rolling. Four batters later Harrington scored on a one-out single to left by James Keifer.
Later, a costly passed ball brought in Landon Polcyn with the second run, and then Cohen Zechman hit a line drive to center to bring home two more.
“We were close to pushing a run across (in the second), but we knew it was just a matter of time before we scored,” said Derrick Zechman. “It only takes that one run before we get going. We were a little tight, but in the fourth we had some huge hits to put up a four spot.”
Plenty more big hits came Warrior Run’s way in the sixth, when the team scored six runs to essentially put the game away against Auburn.
Harrington hit an RBI single for a 5-0 lead, and that was followed by a two-run single from Avery Reiff, an RBI double from Chase Knarr and an RBI double by Keifer.
“We had some quality at-bats in the sixth,” said Derrick Zechman. “(Putting the game away like that) was satisfying. The kids were a little more relaxed after the fourth. It’s a big stage, one that we’ve never been on before, but we did a good job and I’m proud of the boys.”
Keifer finished the game batting 2-for-4 with two RBI, plus Harrington batted 3-for-4 to lead Warrior Run’s bats.
Harrington also got the win for Warrior Run. He pitched the first four innings and had three strikeouts, one walk, and he gave up three hits. Gabe Engel then entered in the fifth to close out the win.
“Griff was very efficient pounding the zone. He walked the first batter of the game (but got the side out in order after that). We played good defense behind Griff. He was doing good, and I let him go. He threw just 45 pitches, so he just needs one day off, and we have everyone ready to go for (today), which is big.
“Griff has also been hitting the ball really well, today especially. The biggest thing, and the reason we were able to get here this far, is that 1-9 in our lineup – we’re all hitting and we’re scoring runs in the bottom of our lineup which makes us tough.”
Warrior Run’s last five batters went a combined 6-for-15 at the plate with seven RBI and five runs scored.
The competition will only increase from here on out, and Warrior Run’s manager expects a tough battle from Delaware today.
But there’s an extra incentive to getting the victory. The winner of the game gets Friday off.
“We’ll definitely have a tough game (Thursday). Delaware is a tough out. They have some big boys, plus they have good pitching and good defense,” said Derrick Zechman.
“The momentum from the win will definitely help. Getting the first win out of the way is always key at any tournament, much less a regional tournament. We’re hitting the ball well, and it should be a great one (Thursday).”
Senior League Baseball East Regional
At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Warrior Run 10, Auburn Massachusetts 0 (6 innings)
Warrior Run 000 406 – 10-10-0
Auburn 000 000 – 0-4-3
Griff Harrington, Gabe Engel (5) and Landon Tillson. B. Everson, L. Martin (4), A. Callahan (5), J. Ortiz (6), D. Freitas (6) and O. Morrow.
WP: Harrington. LP: Everson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4; Tillson, walk, run scored; Harrington, 3-for-4, triple, RBI, run; Landon Polcyn, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Avery Reiff, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Chase Knarr, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI; James Keifer, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-2, walk, run.
Top Auburn hitters: J. McGlynn, walk; Morrow, 2-for-3, double; T. Goodrich, 1-for-2, double; R. Vartabedian, 1-for-2.
