BANGOR, Maine — When Warrior Run’s Senior League All-Star team put two runners on but failed to score in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Auburn (Mass.), manager Derrick Zechman knew it was only a matter of time before his team broke through in the scoring column.

Two innings later Warrior Run broke through with four runs in the fourth, and it paved the way for the team’s 10-0, six-inning victory over Auburn on Day 1 of the Senior League Baseball East Regional at Mansfield Stadium.

