HERSHEY - After Evan Cecchini fought back to knot up the first set of his PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match versus Windber's Matt Kozar at two games apiece, the worst possible thing happened to the Green Dragon.
He tightened up.
Cecchini couldn't get any part of his game going after that point, and Kozar would reel off wins in four of the next five games to take the opening set before rolling for a 6-3, 6-1 win Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.
In his one and only tennis season at Lewisburg after moving to the Valley from Indiana two years ago, Cecchini wrapped up an outstanding senior year with a 27-2 mark, a District 4 singles title and the distinction of being one of the eight best small school tennis players in the state.
"I guess I really wasn't the most prepared coming in. I really wish I could've gotten a little bit more work with players more his skill level coming up to this," said Cecchini. "Kozar was hitting a great ball - great, high topspin and he didn't miss, and he played great and I wish was more prepared to face that."
Regardless, Cecchini felt some satisfaction just to make it to the quarterfinals on Friday.
"I'm certainly happy, and I'd say almost everyone who's playing high school tennis this year would kill to be in my position - other than the seven other players (in the quarterfinals)," Cecchini said. "So, in retrospect I really appreciate (the opportunity), but again I really think I could've gone farther if I worked a little harder (to prepare)."
Cecchini opened his match against Kozar with a service break, but then the District 5 champion picked up a break of his own to go up 2-1 before the Green Dragon won a deuce game to tie it up.
"Kozar had a big serve, and he was kind of getting warmed up the first few games and I kind of took advantage of that. But in the end I really couldn't adapt to it and he got the best of me on the on his serve games," said Cecchini. "I kind of tightened up a bit (after it got to 2-2). My forehand was really inconsistent today, and I never really got my topspin going and my racquet speed and it really hurt me. Whenever (Kozar) hit to my forehand I was clueless."
Kozar not only rode his big serve through the remainder of the match, but his return game was also spot on. He broke Cecchini's serve three times in the second set following a win in the first game by the Green Dragon.
"I lost a little bit of motivation I have to admit in the second set," said Cecchini. "I really thought I could've done better in the first set, and I let that get to me mentally and that resulted in Kozar playing at a higher level and me playing down."
In the morning's first round, Cecchini faced District 3 runner-up Josh Pantaloni from Camp Hill.
Cecchini cruised in the first set and took a 6-1 win. In the second set however, the Green Dragon found the going much tougher and he needed to gut out a 7-6 (7-5) victory to advance to the afternoon's quarters.
"So, in the first set I played really well and I really thought I had (the match) in the bag at that point," said Cecchini. "(Pantaloni) had a quick injury timeout and a mental reset (in the second set). He came back hitting harder than he was before and it took me a little bit into the second set to adapt to that.
"I did have four match points being up 5-4, and Pantaloni had some amazing shots to save those. But in the end I pulled through in the tiebreaker," Cecchini added.
From a career that began at Thomas Pries Tennis Academy in South Bend, Ind., Cecchini hopes to take his game to the next level as he will try to walk on to the tennis team at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va.
"I'm looking at playing on the varsity team at Washington & Lee. I know they are one of the top 25 Division III programs in the country, so it might be a challenge for me to walk on. I chose to apply to college instead of being recruited, so I didn't have the luxury of being guaranteed of a spot on the team, so I really got to pull through this summer and train hard so I can make the team."
