LEWISBURG – Bucknell rushed for 245 yards and came back from a 13-3 third-quarter deficit to defeat Marist 24-13 in the season finale at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison defense limited the Red Foxes to just 48 yards in the second half.
Rushawn Baker led the Bison offense with 120 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass from Nick Semptimphelter, who added a rushing touchdown himself that gave Bucknell its first lead of the game with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coleman Bennett contributed 80 more yards on the ground, helping Bucknell pick up a season high in rush yards.
Of Bucknell’s rushing yards, 161 came in the second half.
“We made some corrections during halftime, and up front they did their job like they normally do. I just did my job and we got in the end zone,” said Baker.
On Senior Day, a pair of graduating Bison in Blake Leake and Brent Jackson combined for 17 tackles.
“These seniors, they haven’t gone into the offseason with a win. We’re on a two-game win streak,” said Baker. “I think it’s huge to come off on a win. It has a lot of momentum. Everyone is that much more encouraged to get into the weight room in the offseason, do some good work and get back on the field.”
The Bison had to respond to an early deficit and did so by scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half.
Bucknell ended the season with two straight victories and finished with a 3-8 overall record.
“To finish the season with two straight wins, you wish the season would keep going,” said Cecchini. “It gets guys realizing that we’re getting better. We’re going down the right track.”
Penn State takes down Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 11 Penn State defeated Rutgers, 55-10, Saturday at SHI Stadium. The win marks the 100th career victory (76 at Penn State) for head coach James Franklin.
Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) dominated Rutgers in every facet of the game, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. A 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Nicholas Singleton and two fumble returns for touchdowns, marked the first time Penn State recorded three non-offensive touchdowns in a game since 1998 against Bowling Green (1 punt return, 2 interception returns).
Additionally, Kaytron Allen’s 117-yard rushing effort gave him more than 700 rushing yards on the season (748). With this effort, Allen and Nicholas Singleton (863) became the first true freshman teammates in Big Ten history to each record 700-plus rushing yards in the same season.
The Nittany Lion offense was led by 192 total yards (157 passing, 35 rushing) and two scores (1 passing, 1 rushing) from Sean Clifford. Allen’s 117 yards on the ground led the running backs, while five grabs for 63 yards from Mitchell Tinsley topped Pen State’s receivers in the game.
Penn State amassed 436 yards of offense, including 237 on the ground. The rushing attack averaged 6.4 yards per carry and accounted for three of the Nittany Lions’ four offensive touchdowns in the game.
Defensively, two scoop-and-score fumble return touchdowns highlighted a dominant day for Penn State. The Nittany Lions racked up 15 tackles for loss, including four sacks, in a game where the defensive unit limited Rutgers to just 167 total yards of offense and just 32 yards on the ground.
Women’s Basketball
Bucknell comes from behind for overtime win at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. – Cecelia Collins scored a game-high 22 points, and Isabella King and Remi Sisselman combined for another 32 off the bench to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a come-from-behind 65-58 overtime win at Cornell on Saturday afternoon at Newman Arena.
Bucknell’s first victory of the year was a gritty one, as the Bison got off to a slow start on the road and had to battle back from a 21-8 deficit midway through the second quarter. King and Sisselman were the difference-makers, helping the Bison to a 36-10 edge in bench points.
Sisselman entered the day looking for her first points of the season, and she pumped in a career-high 15, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:05 left in regulation and a dagger trey in overtime. King added 17, two off her career best. On a day when the Bison were struggling to score, King went 4-for-7 from 3-point range, including a big one that tied the game at 47 with 3:43 left in regulation.
The pivotal sequence in the game came midway through the overtime period. With the Bison trailing by two, Collins swished a three from the left wing while Tai Johnson was tripped away from the ball. Johnson went to the line and made both free throws to make it a five-point possession. After a defensive stop, Sisselman buried her third trey of the day for a 60-54 lead with 1:41 to play.
The Bison went 5-for-6 at the foul line in the final 30 seconds to clinch a good road win on the heels of a tough home loss to Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.
Bucknell shot 38.3 percent from the field and hit 9 of 26 from the arc (.346) and 10 of 15 from the foul line (.667). A big factor for the Bison in the comeback was their ability to take care of the ball in the second half and overtime. Bucknell had 10 first-half turnovers, but only one more the rest of the way, and that was on a moving screen foul with 0:02 left in regulation.
Collins had seven rebounds and five assists to go with her 22 points, which was one off her career high set at Drexel in last year’s WNIT. Emma Shaffer was held to nine points after scoring 19 on Wednesday, but she had nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Lycoming runs down Clarks Summit
GRANTHAM – Senior Kenzie Reed led a group of three Lycoming players in double figures, as the Warriors posted a 73-57 win over Clarks Summit University on Saturday on the final day of the Messiah University Tip-off at Hitchcock Arena.
Reed finished the afternoon with a career-high 21 points to go with 18 rebounds, the 10th-most in program history in a single game. She also added five assists and two steals. Sophomore Mya Wetzel scored 15 points, shooting a career-high five three-pointers, and added four assists. Junior Emily Lockard put up 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors (2-3) shot 37 percent from the field, taking a hefty 79 shots thanks to a defense that picked up 12 steals, with 34 points in the paint and 27 from downtown against Clarks Summit (1-3).
Men’s Basketball
Warriors’ rally comes up just short to 10th-ranked Blue Jays
WILLIAMSPORT – The senior trio of Dyson Harward, Mo Terry and DeAundre Manuel each scored in double figures to lead Lycoming, which came within a point of 10th-ranked Johns Hopkins in the final 30 seconds before falling, 69-63, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Saturday.
Harward muscled into the paint with 40 seconds off and got a shot off that first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, to make it a one-point game, 64-63, with 33 seconds left. The Warriors (3-1) hunkered down to play defense, but as the shot clock wore down, Johns Hopkins’ Carson James drove into the lane and kicked it out to John Windley in the left corner and Windley hit a 3-pointer with a hand in his face.
