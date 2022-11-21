LEWISBURG – Bucknell rushed for 245 yards and came back from a 13-3 third-quarter deficit to defeat Marist 24-13 in the season finale at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison defense limited the Red Foxes to just 48 yards in the second half.

Rushawn Baker led the Bison offense with 120 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass from Nick Semptimphelter, who added a rushing touchdown himself that gave Bucknell its first lead of the game with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coleman Bennett contributed 80 more yards on the ground, helping Bucknell pick up a season high in rush yards.

