SELINSGROVE — Following a loss to Selinsgrove last week, Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team is back and playing with a vengeance.
It couldn’t have happened at a better time.
Top-seeded Lewisburg rolled into its third straight District 4 Class 2A championship game following a 15-0 white-washing of the Bellefonte Raiders Wednesday night at Selinsgrove Area High School’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
As expected, Lewisburg (15-1) will play No. 2 Selinsgrove, a 17-0 winner over Danville in the other semifinal, at 7 p.m. Monday at Danville Area High School.
“I was very happy and very pleased with the win. We’ve been trying to be a little more disciplined, executing better offensively and playing a little better and tighter as a team,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
“We lost to Selinsgrove (16-14 on May 10), and I think we improved in the next game (a 19-4 win over Mifflin County), and I think we improved in this game (as well). Hopefully, we’re getting better and better and we can carry (that momentum) into Monday night.
But there was no looking past No. 4 Bellefonte (5-9) on Wednesday.
The Green Dragons came out firing and got a quick goal from Rowen Martin with 10:45 left in the first quarter.
Four more goals followed for Lewisburg in the opening period, including two by Evan Gilger, as the Green Dragons opened up a 5-0 lead.
“I was very pleased with our aggressiveness, and we talked about that. We played Bellefonte in the semis last year and they had three shots go off the pipe, and they could’ve been up 3-0 on us to start out,” said Vaji. “We said (to the guys), ‘Hey, you guys remember last year?’
“So, I was very pleased when we came out and got a stop, and then we got a possession and put it in the back of the net,” Vaji added.
In the second quarter, Matt Spaulding scored twice to get one of the two hat tricks on the night for Lewisburg, which opened up a 10-0 lead at the half.
“It was good to get out to that lead, because we were able to get everybody in the game and let the underclassmen get some experience for hopefully down the road,” said Vaji.
Then in the third, Evan Gilger became the second Lewisburg player to get a hat trick on the night when he scored an unassisted goal with 11:07 left.
“Matt was a little frustrated at the start — some of his shots were going a little wide. But he adjusted and got some goals in,” said Vaji. “Evan is a crafty left, and he’s sneaky around the goal. Collin Starr made a couple of great passes in the crease and we were able to put it in.
“I was very pleased with the way we moved the ball,” added Lewisburg’s coach, whose team tacked on four more goals down the stretch to keep pulling away.
“We had (nine) guys score tonight, and some different guys were a threat to score and they were looking to do some stuff,” said Vaji.
Defensively, Lewisburg limited Bellefonte to just eight shots, all of which were saved by goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey.
“On the defensive end I thought we did an excellent job tonight,” said Vaji. “Bellefonte got a couple of shots off, but Jimmy was big in goal and he came up with a couple of big saves.”
Now, it’s on to the final for the third straight year for the Green Dragons and a rubber match against the Seals.
“We’re excited and we know it’s going to be a battle,” said Vaji. “We’re going to have our work cut out for ourselves, but it’s just exciting for the seniors to (have the chance to) wrap up their senior year with a district title.”
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
No. 1 Lewisburg 15, No. 4 Bellefonte 0
Bellefonte 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lewisburg 5 5 3 2 — 15
First quarter
Lew-Rowen Martin, assist Alex Koontz, 10:45.
Lew-Evan Gilger, unassisted, 8:19.
Lew-Collin Starr, assist Matt Spaulding, 3:54.
Lew-Spaulding, unassisted, 1:16.
Lew-Martin, assist Koontz, :16.2.
Second quarter
Lew-Spaulding, assist Martin, 10:39.
Lew-Starr, assist Spaulding, 8:25.
Lew-Koontz, assist Evan Gilger, 5:59.
Lew-Spaulding, assist Martin, 4:34.
Lew-Eric Gilger, assist Starr, 2:13.
Third quarter
Lew-Evan Gilger, unassisted, 11:07.
Lew-Eric Gilger, assist Starr, 10:06.
Lew-Matt Reish, assist Spaulding, 2:53.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Teddy Hohmuth, unassisted, 8:15.
Lew-Mason Fassero, assist Ben Bailey, 5:56.
Shots: Lewisburg, 28-8; Saves: Lewisburg (Jimmy Bailey), 8; Bellefonte (Shawn Clampet), 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.