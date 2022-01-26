Girls basketball
Shamokin 34
Lewisburg 27
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons out-played the Indians in the fourth quarter, but Lewisburg’s comeback attempt fell short as Shamokin took the HAC-I victory.
Sophie Kilbride had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Lewisburg (6-9, 6-6 HAC-I).
Keeley Baker chipped in six points and seven rebounds, plus Anna Baker added four points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 7 6 4 10 — 27 Shamokin 9 10 9 6 — 34
Lewisburg (6-9) 27
Maddie Materne 1 1-3 3; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 1-3 9; Anna Baker 1 2-4 4; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
11 5-12 27.
3-point goals:
None.
Shamokin (11-2) 34
Carly Nye 4 1-3 9; Des Michaels 1 1-2 3; Madison Lippay 4 1-3 10; Anna Wetzel 0 0-0 0; Peyton Puttman 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 0 0-0 0; Delilah Nazih 4 1-5 10.
Totals:
14 4-13 34.
3-point goals:
Lippay, Nazih.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 29-24.
Southern Columbia 55
Warrior Run 35
CATAWISSA — Emily McKee and Alayna Wilkins both scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Warrior Run fell to Southern Columbia, 55-35, in a Heartland-II contest Tuesday.
McKee tallied 18 points and Wilkins had 16 to lead Warrior Run (3-13 overall), which doesn’t play again until it goes to Montoursville on Feb. 1 for a game at 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia 55, Warrior Run 35at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 11 8 11 5 — 35 Southern 10 18 16 11 — 55
Warrior Run (3-13) 35
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 6 0-0 16, Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkelberger 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 5 6-8 18, Abby Evans 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
11 7-10 35.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 4, McKee 2.
Southern Columbia (13-1) 55
Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Palacz 0 1-3 1, Alli Griscavage 1 5-8 7, Summer Tillett 6 8-9 20, Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 4 3-5 11, Ava Novak 2 0-0 6, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
18 17-25 55.
3-point goals:
Novak 2.
JV score:
WR, 39-16. High scorers: WR, Liana Dion, 12; and Kelsey Hoffman, 10.
Meadowbrook Chr. 36
Grace Prep 6
MILTON — Kailey Devlin tallied a game-high 16 points as the Lions took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Emily Baney added 10 points in the win for Meadowbrook (8-9, 5-1 ACAA), which next plays at Columbia County Christian at 6 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Christian 36, Grace Prep 6At Meadowbrook Christian School
Grace Prep 0 2 2 2 – 6 Meadowbrook 11 16 7 2 — 36
Grace Prep (0-10) 6
Hayden Kingship 0 0-2 0; Eve Munn 0 0-0 0; Sade Stormer 0 0-0 0; Makayla Ley 2 0-2 4; Araelia Summers 0 0-0 0; Monah Smith 1 0-0 2; Abby Ruffner 0 0-0 0; Joel Scott 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
3 0-4 6.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-9) 36
Kailey Devlin 7 3-4 18; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Emily Baney 4 2-2 10; Madi McNeal 1 2-3 4; Olivia Reed 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 7-9 36.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
Other area scores:Shikellamy 49, Jersey Shore 28Central Columbia 43, Hughesville 25Bucktail 35, CMVT 30Bloomsburg 58, Loyalsock 46Coed swimming
Danville sweeps Milton
DANVILLE — With their superior numbers and three pool records they set on the night; the Ironmen swept the Black Panthers in a Heartland Athletic Conference meet at the Danville Area Community Center.
Danville won the girls meet 112-51, and on the boys side the Ironmen took an 81-62 victory.
Hunter Zettlemoyer and Camden Weaver were both double-event winners for Milton’s boys, plus Xavier Godown was also an individual winner. In addition, the Black Panthers’ 200 medley relay team of Zettlemoyer, Levi Shamblen, Farrell Sipe and Godown also won.
On the girls side, Ruby Newcomer got a win for Milton.
