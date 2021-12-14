National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254 L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293 San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262
L.A. Rams 30, Arizona 23
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 72 85 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m. Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 19 8 .704 — Philadelphia 15 13 .536 4½ Boston 14 14 .500 5½ Toronto 13 14 .481 6 New York 12 15 .444 7
W L Pct GB Miami 16 12 .571 — Washington 15 13 .536 1 Charlotte 15 14 .517 1½ Atlanta 13 14 .481 2½ Orlando 5 23 .179 11
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 — Milwaukee 18 11 .621 — Cleveland 17 12 .586 1 Indiana 12 17 .414 6 Detroit 4 22 .154 12½
W L Pct GB Memphis 17 11 .607 — Dallas 14 13 .519 2½ San Antonio 10 16 .385 6 Houston 9 18 .333 7½ New Orleans 8 21 .276 9½
W L Pct GB Utah 19 7 .731 — Denver 14 13 .519 5½ Minnesota 12 15 .444 7½ Portland 11 16 .407 8½ Oklahoma City 8 18 .308 11
W L Pct GB Golden State 22 5 .815 — Phoenix 21 5 .808 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 12 .571 6½ L.A. Lakers 15 13 .536 7½ Sacramento 11 17 .393 11½
Toronto 124, Sacramento 101 Cleveland 105, Miami 94 Golden State 102, Indiana 100 Boston 117, Milwaukee 103 Houston 132, Atlanta 126 Memphis 126, Philadelphia 91 Dallas 120, Charlotte 96 Denver 113, Washington 107 L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 95
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, ppd Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, ppd Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Worcester (Triple-A East) staff changes: Chad Tracy manager, Jose David Flores bench coach and Mike Montville assistant hitting coach. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Named Johnny Washington assistant hitting coach. COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Reid Cornelius bullpen coach, Andy Gonzalez assistant hitting coach, P.J. Pilittere assistant hitting coach and Darryl Scott pitching coach. Minor League Baseball- Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Manuel Ramirez. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Chris Roycroft to a contract extension. Signed RHP Tanner Kiest. Traded C/OF Jordan Rathbone and RHP Tom Walker to Ogden (Pioneer league) in exchange for C Kyle Kaufman and RHP Mark Mixon. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF David Glaude to a contract extension. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Scotty Cubrule to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Assigned F Gabriel Deck to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LS Aaron Brewer and DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad. Placed WR Binjimen Victor on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Tyrel Dodson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve. Placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Nahshon Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated C Brett Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Seth Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Claimed S Brady Breeze off waivers from Tenessee. Placed CB Jerry Jacobs on injured reserve. Placed CB Corey Ballantine on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Danny Etling from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Zaire Franklin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LT Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Justin Hollins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RT Rob Havenstein and CB Donte Deayon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Jeremiah Kolone, DBs Grant Haley, Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, RB Javian Hawkins and WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Jevon Holland and RB Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from Atlanta. Placed WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Kyle Hinton on the practice squad/reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve. Activated WR Olabisi Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Dalton Keene on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Will Clapp. NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Justin Hardee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Kyle Murphy from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain III to the practice squad. Placed WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad. Released K Sam Sloman from the practice squad. Placed DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Saivion Smith. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LS Garrison Sanborn from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Jamal Carter on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Jonathan Allen, LB David Mayo, DE William Bradley-King and TE Temarrick Hemingway on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed OL Jamil Douglas off waivers from Buffalo. Placed DE Casey Toohill on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent D Maxime Lajoie to Chicago (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Waived G Anton Khudobin. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed G Jonas Johnsson off waivers. MINNESOTA WILD — Sent D Sent RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Milwaukee (AHL) to Florida (ECHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Alexey Toropchenko from Springfield (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jayden Halbgewachs from San Jose (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL). American Hockey League CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled Fs Bobby Lynch and Isaac Johnson from Newfoundland (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Returned D David Drake to Reading (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned Fs Robbie Payne and Ryan Smith to Adirondack (ECHL). Returned Fs Patrick Bajkov, Jacob Pritchard and Ds Patrick McNally and Dominic Cormier to Reading (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant. ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed D Jake Hamilton on reserve. Released G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Aaron Huffnagle. Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Ontario (AHL). FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Placed F Jordan Russell on reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). INDY FUEL — Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Orlando. Traded Fs Cedric Lacroix and Colton Heffley to Norfolk. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski from reserve. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Brycen martin on injured reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Conor Landrigan. Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve. Traded Fs Karl El-Mir and Darien Craighead to Indy. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Mike Wallingford as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Victor Beaulac, Gabriel Labbe and F Pierrick Dube. WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Charlie Spetz and F Drew Callin from Springfield. Released D Robert Roche. Activated G Ken Appleby from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Myles McGurty and F Grant Jozefek on reserve. Traded F Carlos Fornaris to Atlanta. SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred MF Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian Serie E Club Palmeiras. NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Héber Araujo dos Santos to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. Signed MF Nicolas Acevedo to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026. Signed M Gedion Zelalem to a one-year contract with options for 2023 and 2024. SPORTING KC — Re-signed G Kendall McIntosh to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. Minor League USL — Announced Tennessee SC will join the USL W League and USL League Two in the 2022 season. National Women’s Soccer League SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed F Alex Morgan.
