WILLIAMSPORT - Despite not having any big-meet experience this season, Mifflinburg junior Sean Witmer felt unusually at ease prior to taking the pool for the 100 breaststroke during Wednesday's District 4 Boys Swimming Championships.
Maybe that's why Witmer posted not only a personal best, but also the area's top finish in his second and final event of the night at Williamsport Area High School's natatorium.
Witmer out-dueled Bloomsburg's Colten Bennett to claim the district title in the 100 breast, his first career district gold, to punch his ticket into the PIAA Class 2A Championships that will be held March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Witmer won the race in 1 minute and 1.37 seconds, while Bennett was second in 1:01.82 - a complete reversal from last year's finish for the Wildcat after he swam almost 4 seconds faster than his seed time of 1:05.36.
"I feel great. I swam a good race and I can't complain - I swam my best time," said Witmer, who finished third a year ago in 1:04.57 while Bennett took the title in 1:01.55. "I was feeling really calm which kind of alarmed me because I'm usually feeling jitters (prior to races), but I got in the water and it felt really good and my instincts kind of took over.
"It felt pretty unreal (seeing my name in first place). Yeah, there's no words (to describe it)," added Witmer.
But that wasn't the only medal Witmer received on the night. He also finished fourth in the 200 IM in 2:06.67.
"It was just a good day," Witmer said. "I had fun racing and had fun with my teammates, and I just had a good time."
Teammate Sam Deluca also picked up a couple of medals in the meet for Mifflinburg. He started off with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:51.44) before he finished fourth in the 100 fly (54.61).
"My day was okay. I did pretty solid, but not exactly how I wanted to do. I wanted to drop more time in the 100 fly, but it was okay," said Deluca. "I knew the top four people were going to be really close - I know because I'm friends with a lot of them - and I'm glad to have medaled."
Lewisburg's swim team also had a successful day in the pool. The Green Dragons had all four of their swimmers receive medals on the night, including four each by freshman Mason Ordonez and sophomore Mitchell Malusis.
Individually, Ordonez's best finish was a runner-up showing in the 200 free (1:51.10). He also took third in the 500 free (5:08.89).
"I think I did well today. I medaled four times and I'm happy with it, and I'm excited for next year," said Ordonez. "My third 50 (yard split in the 200 free) needs to be a little bit faster, but other than that I thought I did well."
For Malusis, he also took home two individual medals by finishing third in the 100 fly (54.56) and third in the 100 backstroke (59.71).
"I think it was really exciting to see all the work I put in finally pay off, and to go (post) times I couldn't even imagine that I'd do this year. It's all due to my coaches and my teammates pushing me to go harder every day," said Malusis.
"Definitely, the 100 fly (was my best race). There were very good competitors in that event and I was really happy with the way I finished in that, because all of the people I raced against are really good butterfly (swimmers)."
In addition to the two individual finishes for Ordonez and Malusis, they also helped the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams finish third for the Green Dragons in 1:53.47 and 3:44.99, respectively. Joining Ordonez and Malusis on the two relay teams were freshman Kieran Davis and junior Braden Davis.
Lewisburg ended up fifth in the team standings with 153 points. Central Columbia won the title with a 338-point effort.
"I couldn't be happier. Every single boy swam two individual events, and every single boy got personal bests in each of those events. Then both relays did extremely well. Everybody had a spectacular day," said Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff.
"Mitchell was here last year and he had a good meet, but he had a great meet this year. Mason, being a freshman, this is going to set him up great for (meets) down the road. I just can't be more pleased with how every boy did. They did everything that we asked of them this year, and it paid off today in having good swims."
Also claiming a medal from the area was Milton's Camden Weaver, who finished fifth in the 100 breast in 1:13.12.
The Black Panthers ended up fifth in the team standings with 102 points, while Mifflinburg finished 10th with 77 points.
District 4 Boys Swimming Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
Team standings: 1. Central Columbia 338; 2. Danville, 243; 3. Bloomsburg, 222; 4. Athens, 177; 5. Lewisburg, 153; 6. Towanda, 119; 7. Milton, 102; 8. Mount Carmel, 92; 9. Shikellamy, 80; 10. Mifflinburg, 77; 11. Jersey Shore, 70; 12. Hughesville, 66; 13. Montoursville, 27; 14. Wellsboro, 26; 15. Shamokin, 16.
Individual results (top six only)
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause Holden Dent), 1:45.31; 2. Bloomsburg (Bryant LaCroix, Ryan Hauer, Colten Bennett, Kadin Sutherland), 1:49.93; 3. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:53.47.
200 free: 1. Andrew Sponenberg, CC, 1:49.31; 2. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 1:51.10; 3. Samuel Deluca, Mifflinburg, 1:51.44; 4. Trevor Reichner, Shikellamy, 1:52.19; 5. Chris DeForest, Athens, 1:57.82; 6. Josh Woodley, Bloomsburg, 2:01.80.
200 IM: 1. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 1:56.69; 2. Ryan Hause, Danville, 2:00.98; 3. Colten Bennett, Bloomsburg, 2:05.42; 4. Sean Witmer, Mifflinbug, 2:06.67; 5. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 2:09.48; 6. Hayne Webster, Wellsboro, 2:19.07.
50 free: 1. Brady Madden, CC, 22.54; 2. Mason Fantini, MCA, 23.44; 3. Bryce Rafel, CC, 24.41; 4. Jaden Wise, Towanda, 24.63; 5. Aiden Barlett, Hughesville, 24.81; 6. Jacob Zarski, MCA, 24.85.
100 fly: 1. Bryant LaCroix, Bloomsburg, 51.36; 2. Nick Kishbaugh, CC, 52.54; 3. Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 54.56; 4. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 54.61; 5. Ryan Hause, Danville, 54.98; 6. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 55.94.
100 free: 1. Brady Madden, CC, 49.16; 2. Mason Fantini, MCA, 51.81; 3. Trevor Reichner, Shikellamy, 52.44; 4. Chris DeForest, Athens, 52.77; 5. Aiden Barlett, Hughesville, 55.41; 6. Jacob Zarski, MCA, 55.46.
500 free: 1. Nick Kishbaugh, CC, 5:04.38; 2. Andrew Sponenberg, CC, 5:04.81; 3. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 5:08.89; 4. Ethan Robertson, CC, 5:23.13; 5. Josh Woodley, Bloomsburg, 5:32.43; 6. Ryan Hauer, Bloomsbug, 5:35.06.
200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Nick Kishbaugh, Bryce Rafel, Andrew Sponenberg, Brady Madden), 1:33.62; 2. Danville (Renzo Yuasa, Holden Dent, Ryan Hause, Kaleb Hause), 1:36.95; 3. Athens (Mason Henderson, Joey Toscano, Ethan Denlinger, Chris DeForest), 1:42.38.
100 back: 1. Bryant LaCroix, Bloomsburg, 50.43; 2. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 53.59; 3. Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 59.71; 4. Bryce Rafel, CC, 1:00.27; 5. Landon Corbin, Hughesville, 1:03.16; 6. Alton Smargassi, CC, 1:05.03.
100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 1:01.37; 2. Colten Bennett, Bloomsburg, 1:01.82; 3. Ethan Robertson, CC, 1:06.71; 4. Evan Hamm, Montoursville, 1:09.68; 5. Camden Weaver, Milton, 1:13.12; 6. Artie Dammer, Jersey Shore, 1:13.92.
400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Andrew Sponenberg, Bryce Rafel, Brady Madden, Nick Kishbaugh), 3:25.01; 2. Bloomsburg (Bryant LaCroix, Josh Woodley, Kadin Sutherland, Colten Bennett), 3:41.25; 3. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Braden Davis, Mitchell Malusis), 3:44.99.
