The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Baseball
Milton at Mount Carmel, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lewisburg at Montoursville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Milton at Lewisburg (on May 18), cancelled
Softball
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Benton at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Friday
Hughesville at Lewisburg, postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday
