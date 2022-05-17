The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.

Baseball

Milton at Mount Carmel, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Lewisburg at Montoursville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Milton at Lewisburg (on May 18), cancelled

Softball

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Benton at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Friday

Hughesville at Lewisburg, postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday

