Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1 Atlanta 20 23 .465 3 Miami 19 23 .452 3½ Washington 17 22 .436 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 21 21 .500 3½ Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5 Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 27 16 .628 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 ½ Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2 Arizona 18 26 .409 9½ Colorado 15 29 .341 12½
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 3, Colorado 0 San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0 Miami 3, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4 Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1 Toronto 23 18 .561 1½ New York 24 19 .558 1½ Baltimore 17 25 .405 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 26 18 .591 _ Houston 25 18 .581 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7 Texas 19 26 .422 7½
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0 Boston 7, Toronto 3 Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4 Houston 8, Oakland 1 Detroit 6, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m. Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 5 .615 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 7 5 .583 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 7 6 .538 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385 3½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 9 .308 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 4 9 .308 4½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 3 .786 — Buffalo (Toronto) 10 4 .714 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 5 .643 2 Worcester (Boston) 8 6 .571 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 12 .143 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 12 .143 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 10 4 .714 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 5 .643 1 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 5 .643 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 8 5 .615 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 8 .429 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 5 9 .357 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 11 .214 7
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2 Iowa 5, Omaha 4 Memphis 6, Louisville 5 Buffalo 4, Worcester 1 Toledo 8, Columbus 2 Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2 Durham 5, Charlotte 4 Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4 Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A East
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 9 5 .643 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 9 5 .643 — Hartford (Colorado) 5 9 .357 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 9 .357 4 Reading (Philadelphia) 3 11 .214 6 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 12 .077 7½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 10 3 .769 — Erie (Detroit) 10 4 .714 ½ Richmond (San Francisco) 9 5 .643 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 8 5 .615 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 5 .615 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 5 9 .357 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Erie 3, Binghamton 2 Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1 Richmond 6, Bowie 5 Portland 12, New Hampshire 6 Akron 3, Reading 1 Somerset 2, Hartford 1
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0 Erie 5, Binghamton 4 Bowie 2, Richmond 1 Portland 3, New Hampshire 2 Reading 8, Akron 4 Somerset 6, Hartford 4
Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 5 .643 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 7 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 7 7 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 6 8 .429 3 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 5 8 .385 3½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 10 4 .714 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 8 6 .571 2 Rome (Atlanta) 8 6 .571 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 7 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 6 7 .462 3½ Greenville (Boston) 6 8 .429 4 Hickory (Texas) 4 10 .286 6
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 14, Hudson Valley 0 Asheville 6, Greenville 3 Bowling Green 8, Rome 1 Greensboro 8, Hickory 5 Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 1 Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4
Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96 L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20 Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Friday, May 21 Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia, Washington/Indiana
Sunday, May 23: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn, Boston
Saturday, May 22: Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Miami, Milwaukee
Saturday, May 22: Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
New York, Atlanta
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Utah, Golden State/Memphis Sunday, May 23: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD Monday, May 31: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix, L.A. Lakers
Sunday, May 23: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Denver, Portland
Saturday, May 22: Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
L.A. Clippers, Dallas
Saturday, May 22: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 3 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½ Indiana 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 67 Chicago 85, Atlanta 77
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 2, Nashville 0
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Boston 2, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto vs. Montreal
Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Vegas 1, Minnesota 1
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 2, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 3 1 2 11 7 6 Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2 New York City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4 Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4 Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7 Philadelphia 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9 Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4 New York 2 3 0 6 7 6 D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10 Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4 Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9 Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10 Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8 Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 10 9 7 Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6 San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8 Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 7 6 4 Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7 Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8 Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6 Los Angeles FC 1 2 2 5 5 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
