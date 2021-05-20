Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1 Atlanta 20 23 .465 3 Miami 19 23 .452 3½ Washington 17 22 .436 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 21 21 .500 3½ Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5 Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 27 16 .628 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 ½ Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2 Arizona 18 26 .409 9½ Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0 San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0 Miami 3, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4 Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1 Toronto 23 18 .561 1½ New York 24 19 .558 1½ Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 18 .591 _ Houston 25 18 .581 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7 Texas 19 26 .422 7½

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0 Boston 7, Toronto 3 Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4 Houston 8, Oakland 1 Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m. Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 5 .615 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 7 5 .583 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 7 6 .538 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385 3½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 9 .308 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 4 9 .308 4½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 3 .786 — Buffalo (Toronto) 10 4 .714 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 5 .643 2 Worcester (Boston) 8 6 .571 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 12 .143 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 12 .143 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 10 4 .714 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 5 .643 1 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 5 .643 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 8 5 .615 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 8 .429 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 5 9 .357 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 11 .214 7

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2 Iowa 5, Omaha 4 Memphis 6, Louisville 5 Buffalo 4, Worcester 1 Toledo 8, Columbus 2 Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2 Durham 5, Charlotte 4 Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4 Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A East

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 9 5 .643 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 9 5 .643 — Hartford (Colorado) 5 9 .357 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 9 .357 4 Reading (Philadelphia) 3 11 .214 6 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 12 .077 7½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 10 3 .769 — Erie (Detroit) 10 4 .714 ½ Richmond (San Francisco) 9 5 .643 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 8 5 .615 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 5 .615 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 5 9 .357 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2 Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1 Richmond 6, Bowie 5 Portland 12, New Hampshire 6 Akron 3, Reading 1 Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0 Erie 5, Binghamton 4 Bowie 2, Richmond 1 Portland 3, New Hampshire 2 Reading 8, Akron 4 Somerset 6, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 5 .643 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 7 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 7 7 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 6 8 .429 3 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 5 8 .385 3½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 10 4 .714 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 8 6 .571 2 Rome (Atlanta) 8 6 .571 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 7 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 6 7 .462 3½ Greenville (Boston) 6 8 .429 4 Hickory (Texas) 4 10 .286 6

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 14, Hudson Valley 0 Asheville 6, Greenville 3 Bowling Green 8, Rome 1 Greensboro 8, Hickory 5 Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 1 Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

PLAY-IN

Play-in First Round

Eastern Conference

Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference

Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96 L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

Play-in Second Round

Eastern Conference

Thursday, May 20 Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Friday, May 21 Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia, Washington/Indiana

Sunday, May 23: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington/Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington/Indiana at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn, Boston

Saturday, May 22: Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Miami, Milwaukee

Saturday, May 22: Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

New York, Atlanta

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah, Golden State/Memphis Sunday, May 23: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD Monday, May 31: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD

Phoenix, L.A. Lakers

Sunday, May 23: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver, Portland

Saturday, May 22: Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

L.A. Clippers, Dallas

Saturday, May 22: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 3 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½ Indiana 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 67 Chicago 85, Atlanta 77

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 2, Nashville 0

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Boston 2, Washington 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Toronto vs. Montreal

Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Vegas 1, Minnesota 1

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 2, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 3 1 2 11 7 6 Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2 New York City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4 Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4 Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7 Philadelphia 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9 Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4 New York 2 3 0 6 7 6 D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10 Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4 Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9 Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10 Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8 Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 10 9 7 Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6 San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8 Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 7 6 4 Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7 Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8 Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6 Los Angeles FC 1 2 2 5 5 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Dillon Peters. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent LF Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul (Triple-East) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated SS Gleyber Torres from the COVID-19 list. Placed INF Rougned Odor on the paternity list. SEATTLE MARINERS Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo and RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Patino and LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards from Durham. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from York (Atlantic League). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated IINF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Selected C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected OF Cameron Maybin from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 18. Placed RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of 3B T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and 1B Eric Hosner from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to El Paso (Triple-A West). Returned OF John Andreoli to elite level prospects (ELP). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned INF Donavan Solano from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHPs Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the IL. Recalled RHPs Paolo Espino and Kyle McGowin. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from Dallas. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Adam Redmond. Waived OL Gage Cervenka. DENVER BRONCOS — Announced WR DaeSean Hamilton cleared waivers and was reverted to the non-football injury list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Penei Sewell to a four-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kylen Granson and QB Sam Ehlinger. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark and DE Ryan Kerrigan. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaelon Darden to a four-year contract. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Joe Walker. Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Matthew Phillips from minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Meghan Duggan manager of player development. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Kole Lind from minor league taxi squad. Minor League Hockey American Hockey League HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned D Macoy Erkamps and G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Max Zimmer on reserve. INDY FUEL — Activated D Cliff Watson and F Terry Broadhurst from reserve. Placed D Tim Davison and D Jordan Schneider on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Returned Brendan Warren from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended F Kamerin Nault by team. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Re-assigned by Syracuse (AHL). Placed F Nikita Pavlychev and D Dmitri Semykin on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Fs Gabe Chabot and Jack Suter from reserve. Placed D Darren Brady and Garrett Klotz on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Ryan Cook. Assigned G Hunter Shepherd and D Macoy Erkamps by Hershey (AHL). Activated D Ryan Cook fron injured reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead on injured reserve retroactive to April 24. Placed D Connor Moore on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Mason Mannek from reserve. Placed F Cedric Pare on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D Riley Weselowski on injured reserve retroactive to April 29. SOCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed LW Franco Fragapane to a four-year contract, pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and completion of league-mandated quarantine. NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Talles Magno to a contract through 2026. COLLEGE BROWN — Named Peter Quaweay football assistant coach. ST. JOHN’S — Promoted Van Macon to men’s basketball associate head coach.

