Four players from The Standard-Journal coverage area recently earned spots on the 2023 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State team.
Making it onto the Class 4A second team were Lewisburg teammates Sydney Bolinsky and Carley Wagner, both rising seniors for the Green Dragons.
In Class 3A, Mifflinburg catcher Evelyn Osborne and Warrior Run first baseman Abby Evans both landed on the second team.
Bolinsky was selected as a utility player, while Wagner landed on the team as a shortstop. Both players garnered their second, second team all-state honor in as many years.
"I was definitely surprised to hear of my selection, since i statistically didn’t have my best year," said Bolinsky. "I am very appreciative for being recognized again along with all the very talented players in our area."
Wagner was also pleasantly surprised she was named to the team for the second consecutive year.
"I was very surprised when I found out I was selected because there are so many great players in the area," she said. "It’s my goal every year to be the best I can be and achieve as much as possible. I am very grateful to be selected two years in a row."
Bolinsky, was primarily a catcher for the Green Dragons this past season, but she also saw time as a shortstop.
Overall, Bolinsky batted .358 this past season to go along with a .585 slugging percentage. She also accumulated 19 hits, 17 runs scored, 16 RBI, six doubles and three triples.
"I did have the opportunity to play shortstop this year in addition to catching. I’m very grateful to have been recognized for my versatility in the field," said Bolinsky. "Being a recipient of such an honor is definitely a reflection of the coaching I’ve been fortunate to have received, and the time I put into softball during the year."
Wagner led Lewisburg with a .434 batting average (.585 slugging) in 2023, and she totaled 23 hits, 23 runs scored, 14 walks, nine RBI, six doubles and one triple.
"I put a lot of time and effort playing all year round to be the best I can be," said Wagner, who made the all-state team in 2022 as a second baseman. "My coaches and teammates have definitely encouraged and pushed me to improve every day.
"This will definitely motivate me to reach my goal of getting first team next year, but I am very appreciative of any recognition I receive," Wagner added.
Bolinsky echoed those sentiments as she's looking forward to what her and her teammates can do next year.
"This will definitely motivate me to reach my goal of getting first team next year, but I am very appreciative of any recognition I receive," she said. "I am excited for my senior year with my teammates and one final season. I always have ambitious goals for myself and our team but I always try to approach every season with the same level of effort and dedication."
Evans wrapped up a fine senior season for the Defenders, which included leading the team to the District 4 final and a berth in the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Nevertheless, Evans was taken back a bit when she found out she landed on the all-state team.
"I am very excited to have been named to one of the all-state teams. When I found out I was shocked and stood there staring at the article on my phone," she said. "Saying that I was surprised would be an understatement because I genuinely did not expect to be selected at all."
However, the numbers Evans put up this year made her a deserving candidate.
She batted .464 and had 32 hits, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and five home runs.
"Making the all-state team has always been a goal of mine, but it was never my main focus. My team has always been my number one priority when it comes to softball. I always aim to put the success of my team before my own personal success," said Evans.
"That being said, I feel extremely honored to be selected for all-state and even more proud that I was able to help lead my team to a great season at the same time. I've never been the type of player to expect things to be handed to me, in knowing that other people believe that earned this honor is a really good feeling. However, in the end, I really couldn't have accomplished this without my team."
And after some of the struggles the team has had in recent years, the all-state honor is the icing on the cake after what Evans and the Defenders accomplished this year.
"In terms of my high school career, I would say that finishing the year with a great turn around season and receiving this award is one of the best ways my high school career could have ended. However, in terms of my long term goals for softball, I hope to accomplish a lot more in the next 4 years," said Evans, who will be playing softball for Wilson College next year.
"I am extremely excited to continue my softball career at Wilson, and I am also very aware that college softball is another level compared to high school softball. I believe that this honor will push me to work harder so that I can have a successful college career, and so that I am able to accomplish great things at Wilson as well."
Osborne also wrapped up a very successful career at Mifflinburg, and she became yet another all-state player for the Wildcats.
In 2023 Osborne led Mifflinburg with a team-leading .418 batting average. She also had 28 hits, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles, four homers and five stolen bases.
Her hit total, along her RBI and homer totals also led the Wildcats this past year.
Osborne will take her talents to Lock Haven University's softball team in 2024, where she will reunite with former Mifflinburg teammate Delaney Good, herself a three-time all-state honoree who just wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in Bald Eagles' history.
