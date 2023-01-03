MILTON — Four area football players — two each from Mifflinburg and Milton — ended 2022 with some accolades as they were recently named to the Coaches Select All-State team, as compiled by the Pennsylvania Football News.
In Class 3A, Mifflinburg senior defensive end Lucas Whittaker (6-0, 220) and senior nose guard Emmanuel Ulrich (6-0, 277) were both named to the second team.
Whittaker and Ulrich helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-3 mark this past season and a spot in the District 4 semifinals.
In Class 4A, Milton had senior Xzavier Minium and junior safety Peyton Rearick both named to the second team.
Minium accounted for 1,128 total yards and 16 touchdowns this season for Milton (9-2), which earned a spot in the district semifinals.
In addition for Minium, he had a total of 18 touchdowns this season, with one each coming via interception and a fumble recovery, to go along with one 2-point conversion run. He finished with a total of 110 points for the Black Panthers in 2022.
