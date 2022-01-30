LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team rallied past Rider, 17-15, on Sunday afternoon at Davis Gym.
With the Bison (11-3, 6-1 EIWA) trailing the Broncs (2-5, 2-3 MAC) by a 15-10 margin entering the final two bouts, Kolby DePron (149) and Nick Delp (157) scored back-to-back victories to propel their team to a comeback win.
DePron started the late rally with a commanding 15-2 major decision over Bryan Miraglia, during which he clocked 4:23 of riding time. The freshman standout, whose victory was his team-leading 20th of the season, was bolstered by a six-point sequence early in the first period; after registering a reversal, he flipped Miraglia for four back points.
Delp's victory came down to the wire. He and Alec Bobchin entered the final frame locked in a 2-2 tie, with Bobchin having recorded a takedown and Delp two escapes, all during the middle stanza.
After Bobchin scored a takedown with just under a minute remaining to gain a 4-2 advantage, Delp pulled off an acrobatic escape off a restart. A few seconds later, he scored a takedown of his own to go ahead; he ultimately rode out Bobchin for the remaining 30 seconds of their bout to erase his opponent's riding time point and emerge a 5-4 victor.
"I really wanted to get the win for the guys," Delp said. "With that, we're 11-3, which is a big accomplishment. I got my escape, waited a couple seconds, got in on a deep shot and just held on, stayed confident and believed in my training."
No. 17 Zach Hartman (165) completed his latest 2-0 dual weekend with a commanding 10-1 major decision over Michael Wilson that kicked off the dual. The two-time All-American logged an impressive 4:08 of riding time en route to his victory, which improved his record to 19-3 (11-1 dual).
Mason McCready (197) was a 6-1 victor over Matt Correnti, racking up 3:28 of riding time in the process. Not to be outdone, Brandon Seidman (125) picked up an 8-2 decision over Tyler Klinsky, bolstered by registering a takedown and two back points in quick succession during the final frame.
In the dual's lone bout between nationally ranked grapplers, No. 25 Quinn Kinner clipped No. 20 Darren Miller by a 2-1 decision at 141 pounds. Kurt Phipps (133) and Logan Deacetis (184) were each edged on a takedown in the final 15 seconds of his bout. Phipps's loss was only his second in dual action this season; his record now stands at 12-2 (7-0 EIWA).
Bucknell travels to Navy at 7:30 p.m. Friday before returning to Davis Gym to host American (Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.) for Senior Day. Before their dual against the Eagles, the Bison will recognize their six seniors: Hartman, Seidman, Frank Houser, Noah Levett, Brett Rezendes and Ty Williams.
Rider 15 – Bucknell 17
165: #17 Zach Hartman (BU) maj. dec. over Michael Wilson (RU) 10-1
174: Shane Reitsma (RU) dec. over Nolan Springer (BU) 4-0
184: Evan Vazquez (RU) dec. over Logan Deacetis (BU) 8-7
197: Mason McCready (BU) dec. over Matt Correnti (RU) 6-1
285: David Szuba (RU) dec. over Luke Niemeyer (BU) 11-6
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Tyler Klinsky (RU) 8-2
133: Richie Koehler (RU) dec. over Kurt Phipps (BU) 7-5
141: #25 Quinn Kinner (RU) dec. over #20 Darren Miller (BU) 2-1
149: Kolby DePron (BU) maj. dec. over Bryan Miraglia (RU) 15-2
157: Nick Delp (BU) dec. over Alec Bobchin (RU) 5-4
Extra Match
174: Coy Bastian (BU) dec. over Corey Connolly (RU) 6-4 (SV-1)
