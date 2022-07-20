FARGO, N.D. — Mifflinburg Area High School rising senior Emmanuel Ulrich and Warrior Run incoming junior Cameron Milheim both nabbed All-America honors following their respective fourth place finishes this week at the 2022 USMC Junior Nationals.

Milheim finished fourth in the U16 bracket at 145 pounds on Monday, and on Tuesday Ulrich also placed fourth at 285 in the Junior Freestyle tournament.

