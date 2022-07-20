FARGO, N.D. — Mifflinburg Area High School rising senior Emmanuel Ulrich and Warrior Run incoming junior Cameron Milheim both nabbed All-America honors following their respective fourth place finishes this week at the 2022 USMC Junior Nationals.
Milheim finished fourth in the U16 bracket at 145 pounds on Monday, and on Tuesday Ulrich also placed fourth at 285 in the Junior Freestyle tournament.
A pair of losses to Quakertown rising junior Collin Gaj resulted in the fourth-place finish for Milheim, who placed seventh at 138 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A championships in March.
Gaj, a PIAA Class 3A fourth-place medalist at 145 this past season, first beat Milheim 7-4 in their quarterfinal bout. Gaj later defeated Milheim again, this time in the consolation final by a 4-2 score.
Milheim finished 8-2 at the tournament. Among the highlights for Milheim included 10-9 consolation victory that saw him rally from a 9-0 deficit.
After suffering an early forfeit that sent him to the consolation bracket, Ulrich battled his way back to reach the third-place bout.
Ulrich won eight consolation matches in a row to reach Tuesday’s third-place bout against two-time Florida state champion Ethan Vergara, who took a 6-0 victory.
The Wildcat standout outscored his opponents 72-6 during his eight-match win streak, including a 14-3 win over New Jersey state medalist Max Acciardi in the consolation semifinal and a pin against Oklahoma state champion Hayden Simpson.
Ulrich enters his senior season for the Wildcats seeking his fourth trip to the state meet and his third medal. He finished third at the PIAA championships in March.
Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger went 2-2 in the junior freestyle tournament at 145 and didn’t place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.