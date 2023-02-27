WILLIAMSPORT — With 34 individual championships, 61 finalists, and 128 medalists, Warrior Run has enjoyed plenty of success at the District 4 Class 2A wrestling tournament since Albert Mabus and Rick Osman were the Defenders first qualifiers for the tournament in 1975.

But in all that individual success one thing was missing — a team championship. Over the years, the best finish a Warrior Run squad could muster at the district tournament was third place and the Defenders accomplished that five times (1977, 1981, 1982, 1992, and 1994). That glaring omission was filled on Saturday night at Williamsport High School. With two champions, three runners-up, and a pair of fifth-place finishers Warrior Run stormed to the team title by outlasting Benton, 142-122.5, and ended Southern Columbia’s five-year reign as district champions. The Tigers, who battled injuries and a depleted lineup this season, finished 16th.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.