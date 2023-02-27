WILLIAMSPORT — With 34 individual championships, 61 finalists, and 128 medalists, Warrior Run has enjoyed plenty of success at the District 4 Class 2A wrestling tournament since Albert Mabus and Rick Osman were the Defenders first qualifiers for the tournament in 1975.
But in all that individual success one thing was missing — a team championship. Over the years, the best finish a Warrior Run squad could muster at the district tournament was third place and the Defenders accomplished that five times (1977, 1981, 1982, 1992, and 1994). That glaring omission was filled on Saturday night at Williamsport High School. With two champions, three runners-up, and a pair of fifth-place finishers Warrior Run stormed to the team title by outlasting Benton, 142-122.5, and ended Southern Columbia’s five-year reign as district champions. The Tigers, who battled injuries and a depleted lineup this season, finished 16th.
“We came here with nine wrestlers and we got seven (to the regional tournament),” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “We felt like we had a chance to get eight out. We wrestled well and had a good semifinal round.
Lewisburg edged Milton for 8th place in the standings, 61-59.
Warrior Run’s Reagan Milheim claimed his first district crown by blanking two-time state place winner, Mason Barvitskie of Southern Columbia, 3-0, in the 139-pound final and his brother, Kaden, used an early takedown to get past Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger, 3-0, in the loaded 145-pound bracket. Finishing second for the Defenders were Ty Ulrich (127), Cameron Milheim (152), and surprise finalist Cole Shupp (172).
“At the beginning of the season this is where I hoped they’d be,” Betz said. “You never know with having a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the lineup, but our guys have worked hard and continued to get better.”
Winning a pair of close matches to get to the 160-pound final, Milton’s Alex Hoffman earned the Black Panthers first district title since 2020 by converting first and third period takedowns to top Lewisburg’s Chase Wenrich, 4-2. Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, ranked second in the state at 285, pinned Canton’s Mason Nelson in 53 seconds to claim his third district championship,
The District 4 leader in bonus point wins during the regular season, Warrior Run continued that trend in Williamsport this weekend, getting 15 falls, two technical falls, and a pair of major decisions to outlast Benton.
“The end game here is to win the matches and keep advancing but there were matches where we were winning by six points and we were telling the guys to get a couple more takedowns (for the bonus points),” Betz said.
Reagan Milheim, the third Warrior Run wrestler to win a district championship as a freshman (joining Bob Simpson and Zack LeBarron), used a second period escape and takedown to sneak past Barvitskie, who was in his third straight district finals.His brother, Kaden, who had never won a postseason tournament, finally broke though against Wirnsberger thanks to a takedown with 40 seconds remaining in the first period. He did not allow an offensive point in the tournament.
In a dandy overtime final at 127 with Ulrich was trailing 5-3 late in the second period but cut the gap with an escape with two seconds left in the period and then forced overtime when a stall call produced the tying point. Ulrich appeared headed to the match-winning takedown sudden victory but Smith, a sophomore, rolled through and claimed a 7-5 win. At 152, Cameron Milheim continued to close the gap on once-beaten Conner Harer of Montgomery but fell, 5-3, to the defending state champ. Four of Milheim’s six losses this season have been to Harer.
“Everyone is making adjustments when you see the same guys, week after week,” Betz said. “For a couple of the guys it’s a case of having a week, or two, to figure out how to beat a guy. Of course, their guys are trying out how to beat our guys who are winning, It’s a chess match.”
As the fifth seed at 172, Shupp seemed a longshot to make the finals. But he dominated Line Mountain’s Maxim Johnson, 13-2, in his Friday night opener and then turned Central Columbia’s Greyson Shaud in the third period of their semifinals match to reach the finals with a 5-3 victory. Montgomery’s Caden Finck converted three first period takedowns in the final and handed Shupp an 11-4 loss.
Hoffman became the Black Panthers first district champion since Kyler Crawford by using an attacking style and solid defense. He beat Montgomery’s Coy Bryson, 5-2, on Friday night and converted a late third period takedown semifinals against Warrior Run’s Isaiah Betz for a 3-2 win. A week after beating Wenirich, 9-1, in the South Section tournament final, Hoffman handled Wenrich with a strong effort on his feet.
“I like to be aggressive,” Hoffman said. “I like to move my opponents around, hang on their head, and then hit a nice sweep single. Honestly, just getting in on the legs is the best move for me.”
Ulrich, who lost to South Columbia’s Lear Quinton, 10-6, in the district finals his freshman year, remained unbeaten at 27-0 with his 22nd fall of the season.
“I don’t take any of this for granted,” Ulrich said. “It’s hard to believe that my career is winding down but I’m enjoying it and I’m ready to start the next part at American (University). Today, I just wanted to get out there and get the pin.”
The area’s other finalist, Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner at 114, had a late comeback attempt fall short against Sullivan County’s Colton Wade. Wade, a sophomore, won his second district championship with a 10-7 decision.
In addition to the finalists, seven other area wrestlers will return to Williamsport on Friday night for the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament: Warrior Run ‘s Sam Hall (5th at 133) and Isaiah Betz (5th at 160); Lewisburg’s Landen Wagner (4th at 127); Milton’s Ty Locke (6th at 107) and Cale Bastian (6th at 189); Meadowbrook Christian School’s Max Wirnsberger (3rd at 121); and Mifflinburg’s Ben Straub (6th at 121).
District 4 Class 2A TournameantDay 2 resultsSaturday at Williamsport H.S.
Team key: Athens (AT); Benton (BE); Bloomsburg (BL); Canton (CA); Central Columbia (CC); Danville (DA); Hughesville (HU); Lewisburg (LE); Line Mountain (LM); Loyalsock (LO); Meadowbrook Christian (ME); Midd-West (MW); Mifflinburg (MF); Milton (ML); Montgomery (MG); Montoursville (MN); Mount Carmel (MC); Muncy (MU); North Penn-Liberty (NP); Northeast Bradford (NB); Shamokin (SH); South Williamsport (SW); Southern Columbia (SC); Sugar Valley Charter (SV); Sullivan County (SU); Towanda (TO); Troy (TR); Warrior Run (WR); Wellsboro (WE); Williamson (WI); Wyalusing (WY).
Consolation first round
107: Brayden Pequignot, NP, md. Hunter Simonds, WI, 15-3; Manny Stolzfus, MG, dec. Landon Michaels, 5-2; Jack Gramly, MF, md. Bryghton Yale, TO, 12-4; Ty Locke, ML, dec. Rowen Humphrey, SC, 8-2. 114: Mason Vanderpool, AT, p. Tyler Stokes, ML, 4:11; Cole Patrick, WY, dec. Bradyn Schadel, LM, 7-5; Carden Wagner, MG, p. Gaege Fronk, SC, 2:20; Kayvan Shams, SW, dec. Cole Rooker, BE, 2-1. 121: Ben Straub, MF, dec. Blake Sassaman, DA, 7-0; Rocky Finnegan, SU, p. Hayden Space, TO, :51; Caiden Gray, SC, p. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 4:21; CJ Carr, WY, md. Gavin Hunter, WR, 9-0. 127: Landen Wagner, LE, dec. Seth McClintock, MG, 5-2; Riley Oakes, NP, dec. Edward Zuber, 6-0; Kruz McCusker, SU, p. Jackson Swinehart, SW, 2:33; Cooper Robinson, AT, p. Carson Rockwell, CA, 4:32. 133: Dylan Granahan, BE, p. Eli Welliver, DA, 2:42; Brayden Andrews, SC, dec. Jacob Courtney, AT, 5-2; Samuel Hall, WR, p. Quinton Bartlett, LE, 2:54; Kenyon Slater, TR, p. Layne Price, SU, :27. 139: Conor Knight, HU, p. Ryland Sakers, CA, 2:31; Ethan Kolb, BE, won by forfeit over Cameron Quick, SV; Cade McMicken, WY, dec. Ethan Lenker, LM, 6-1; Charley Paige, MW, dec. Brock Smith, NP, 5-1. 145: Chase Geurin, TO, won by forfeit over Hayden Ward, CA; Lane Schadel, LM, tf. Ayden Sprague, WI, 18-2 (4:02); Kyle Vanden Heuvel, DA, p. Silas Mickey, WE, 2:32; Chase Pensyl, SH, md. Jeff Yount, MW, 9-0. 152: Hudson Ward, CA, md. Jacob Hinman, TR, 12-3; Keagan Smith, HU, dec. Kyle Ferster, 5-3; Dalton Schadel, LM, tf. Aiden Miller, TO, 16-0 (3:35); Jaymen Golden, SC, tf. Ahmaad Robinson, LE, 15-0 (4:37). 160: Evan Brokenshire, BE, p. Ryder Bowen, WE, 3:53; Porter Dawson, SU, dec. Caden Hagerman, DA, 7-1; Brenen Taylor, CA, dec. Wyatt Gavitt, HU, 7-1; Coy Bryson, MG, md. Joel Hultz, WI, 14-2. 172: Derek Shedleski, LE, p. Aidan Keiser, ML, 4:09; Aaron Johnson, DA, tf. Timothy Freeman, 16-1 (3:00); Maxim Johnson, LM, dec. Luke Steinbacher, MN, 6-2; Riley Parker, CA, p. Easton Pequignot, NP, 1:48. 189: Ryder Zulkowski, SH, dec. Kael Millard, TR, 9-4; Cale Bastian, ML, p. Troy Raup, DA, :38; George Valentine, NP, dec. Alex Hunsinger, WY, 7-0; Jude Bremigen, SC, dec. Connor Parker, WR, 5-2. 215: Micheal Davis, CA, p. Ben Ellis, NB, :36; Ryan Casella, SW, p. Gavin Rice, LO, 2:57; Kyle Stahl, SV, p. Luke Sottolano, WI, 2:26; Trey Locke, ML, dec. Bryce Hackenburg, MW, 6-2. 285: Audy Vanderpool, TO, p. Maddox Lamas, MC, :47; Paul Rohland, ML, p. Levi Galentine, 2:51; Joshua Nittenger, AT, md. Landon Morehart, MN, 10-2; Aiden Hidlay, CC, p. Kamden Ricci, NB, 1:55.
Consolation second round
107: Manny Stolzfus, MG, dec. Brayden Pequignot, NP, 8-1; Ty Locke, ML, p. Jack Gramly, MF, 4:50. 114: Cole Patrick, WY, p. Mason Vanderpool, AT, 1:45; Carden Wagner, MG, dec. Kayvan Shams, SW, 8-6. 121: Ben Straub, MF, dec. Rocky Finnegan, SU, 5-4; CJ Carr, WY, tf. Caiden Gray, 16-0 (5:00). 127: Landen Wagner, LE, dec. Riley Oakes, NP, 1-0; Kruz McCusker, SU, p. Cooper Robinson, AT, :22. 133: Dylan Granahan, BE, dec. Brayden Andrews, SC, 3-0; Samuel Hall, WR, p. Kenyon Slater, TR, 1:48 139: Ethan Kolb, BE, by inj. def. over Conor Knight, HU (2:05); Charley Paige, MW, dec. Cade McMicken, WY, 7-4. 145: Lane Schadel, LM, tf. Chase Geurin, TO, 16-0 (1:40); Chase Pensyl, SH, p. Kyle Vanden Heuvel, DA, 1:55. 152: Hudson Ward, CA, dec. Keagan Smith, HU, 5-0; Dalton Schadel, LM, dec. Jaymen Golden, SC, 3-0. 160: Evan Brokenshire, BE, dec. Porter Dawson, SU, 6-3; Coy Bryson, MG, dec. Brenan Taylor, CA, 8-3. 172: Aaron Johnson, DA, md. Derek Shedleski, LE, 15-4; Riley Parkerm CA, dec. Maxim Johnson, LM, 7-0. 189: Cale Bastian, ML, dec. Ryder Zulkowski, SH, 5-2; Jude Bremigen, SC, dec. George Valentine, NP, 3-2. 215: Micheal Davis, CA, p. Ryan Casella, SW, 4:07; Kyle Stahl, SV, dec. Trey Locke, ML, 12-5. 285: Audy Vanderpool, TO, p. Paul Rohland, ML, 4:15; Joshua Nittenger, AT, dec. Aiden Hidlay, CC, 5-1.
Championship semifinals
107: Gage Swank, MU, md. Lyle Vermilya, CA, 9-0; Seth Kolb, BE, p. Aristotelis Bobotas, MN, 5:56. 114: Colton Wade, SU, p. Konner Kerr, TR, 1:49; Jace Gessner, LE, dec. Chase Shaner, HU, 5-2. 121: Branden Wentzel, MN, dec. Max Wirnsberger, ME, 6-4; Brandt Harer, MG, p. Cohen Landis, CA, :37. 127: Matthew Smith, MW, dec. David Kennedy, MN, 7-4; Tyler Ulrich, WR, dec. Nolan Baumert, LM, 7-3. 133: Scott Johnson, MU, tf. Rylee Sluyter, TO, 21-5 (3:51); Conner Heckman, MW, tf. Caiden Puderbach, HU, 16-1 (6:00). 139: Reagan Milheim, WR, p. Paxton Derr, MU, 2:30; Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Riley Vanderpool, TO, 6-5. 145: Cade Wirnsberger, ME, dec. Chase Burke, BE, 1-0; Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Gage Wentzel, MN, 5-0. 152: Conner Harer, MG, p. Ayden Hunsinger, WY, 1:09; Cameron Milheim, WR, p. Braden Vincenzes, LO, 2:15. 160: Alex Hoffman, ML, dec. Isaiah Betz, WR, 3-2; Chase Wenrich, LE, p. Kohen Shingara, LM, 1:00. 172: Cole Shupp, WR, dec. Greyson Shaud, CC, 5-2; Caden Finck, MG, dec. Mason Higley, TO, 6-2. 189: Kaden Rodarmel, LO, dec. Jacob Bobersky, BE, 4-2; Sawyer Robinson, TO, dec. Nicholas Wharton, BL, 5-3. 215: Austin Johnson. MU, p. Mason Woodward, TR, 1:24; Cole Yonkin, MN, dec. Ryan Weidner, MC, 15-9. 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, MF, p. Carter Secora, LO, 1:37; Mason Nelson, CA, dec. Andrew Wolfe, BE, 3-2.
Consolation semifinals
107: Lyle Vermilya, CA, dec. Manny Stolzfus, MG, 6-2; Aristotelis Bobotas, MN, p. Ty Locke, ML, 2:09. 114: Cole Patrick, WY, p. Konner Kerr, TR, 3:32; Chase Shaner, MG, md. Carden Wagner, MG, 10-2. 121: Max Wirnsberger, ME, tf. Ben Straub, MF, 15-0 (4:29); CJ Carr, WY, dec. Cohen Landis, CA, 8-1. 127: Landen Wagner, LE, dec. Matthew Smith, MW, 4-3; Nolan Baumert, LM, dec. Kruz McCusker, SU, 6-0. 133: Dylan Granahan, BE, dec. Rylee Sluyter, TO, 6-2; Caiden Puderbach, HU, dec. Saamuel Hall, WR, 2-0. 139: Ethan Kolb, BE, p. Paxton Derr, MU, 1:35; Riley Vanderpool, TO, p. Charley Paige, MW, :44. 145: Chase Burke, BE, dec. Lane Schadel, LM, 6-4; Gage Wentzel, MN, tf. Chase Pensyl, SH, 15-0 (3:07). 152: Ayden Hunsinger, HU, dec. Hudson Ward, CA, 9-3; Dalton Schadel, LM, dec. Braden Vincenzes, LO, 3-1. 160: Evan Brokenshire, BE, p. Isaiah Betz, WR, 4:56; Coy Bryson, MG, dec. Kohen Shingara, LM, 3-0. 172: Greyson Shaud, CC, dec. Aaron Johnson, DA, 7-6; Mason Higley, TO, won by forfeit over Riley Parker, CA. 189: Jacob Bobersky, BE, dec. Cale Bastian, ML, 4-2; Nicholas Wharton, BL, dec. Jude Bremigen, SC, 3-2 (UTB). 215: Mason Woodward, TR, p. Micheal Davis, CA, 2:45; Ryan Weidner, MC, p. Kyle Stahl, SV, 2:01. 285: Carter Secora, LO, p. Audy Vanderpool, TO, 3:00; Andrew Wolfe, BE, p. Joshua Nittenger, AT, :52.
Seventh-place matches (locals only)
107: Brayden Pequignot, NP, md. Jack Gramly, MF, 13-2. 172: Aaron Johnson, DA, p. Derek Shedleski, LE, 1:00. 215: Ryan Casella, SW, p. Trey Locke, ML, :43.
Fifth-place matches (locals only)
107: Manny Stoltzfus, MG, md. Ty Locke, ML, 9-0. 121: Cohen Landis, CA, dec. Ben Straub, MF, 9-7. 133: Samuel Hall, WR, dec. Rylee Sluyter, TO, 6-1. 160: Isaiah Betz, WR, md. Kohen Shingara, 9-0. 189: Jude Bremigen, SC, dec. Cale Bastian, ML, 3-1.
Third-place matches
107: Aristotelis Bobotas, MN, md. Lyle Vermilya, CA, 12-4. 114: Chase Shaner, HU, p. Cole Patrick, WY, 4:30. 121: Max Wirnsberger, ME, dec. CJ Carr, WY, 3-2. 127: Nolan Baumert, LM, dec. Landen Wagner, LE, 5-3. 133: Caiden Puderbach, HU, dec. Dylan Granahan, BE, 8-6. 139: Riley Vanderpool, TO, dec. Ethan Kolb, BE, 4-1. 145: Gage Wentzel, MN, dec. Chase Burke, BE, 3-0. 152: Ayden Hunsinger, WY, dec. Dalton Schadel, LM, 4-1. 160: Coy Bryson, MG, dec. Evan Brokenshire, BE, 3-2. 172: Mason Higley, TO, md. Greyson Shaud, CC, 13-2. 189: Jacob Bobersky, BE, p. Nicholas Wharton, BL, 5:30. 215: Ryan Weidner, MC, dec. Mason Woodward, TR, 6-4. 285: Carter Secora, LO, dec. Andrew Wolfe, BE, 4-3.
Championship matches
