National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 12 .657 — Philadelphia 20 16 .556 3½ Toronto 17 17 .500 5½ Boston 18 19 .486 6 New York 18 20 .474 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 23 15 .605 — Washington 19 18 .514 3½ Charlotte 19 19 .500 4 Atlanta 16 20 .444 6 Orlando 7 31 .184 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 25 10 .714 — Milwaukee 25 14 .641 2 Cleveland 21 17 .553 5½ Indiana 14 24 .368 12½ Detroit 7 28 .200 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 25 14 .641 — Dallas 19 18 .514 5 San Antonio 14 22 .389 9½ New Orleans 13 25 .342 11½ Houston 10 28 .263 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 27 10 .730 — Denver 18 17 .514 8 Minnesota 17 20 .459 10 Portland 14 22 .389 12½ Oklahoma City 13 23 .361 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 29 7 .806 — Phoenix 29 8 .784 ½ L.A. Lakers 20 19 .513 10½ L.A. Clippers 19 19 .500 11 Sacramento 16 23 .410 14½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 129, San Antonio 104 Memphis 110, Cleveland 106 New York 104, Indiana 94 Phoenix 123, New Orleans 110 L.A. Lakers 122, Sacramento 114
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 22 8 5 49 116 103 Florida 33 22 7 4 48 128 97 Toronto 31 21 8 2 44 104 76 Boston 29 17 10 2 36 85 76 Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114 Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 34 22 8 4 48 101 85 Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 Pittsburgh 31 18 8 5 41 99 81 Philadelphia 33 13 14 6 32 86 110 Columbus 31 15 15 1 31 101 112 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 99 121 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 34 21 11 2 44 104 91 St. Louis 33 19 9 5 43 116 91 Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 123 96 Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98 Winnipeg 32 16 11 5 37 98 92 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 33 11 17 5 27 77 112 Arizona 31 6 22 3 15 64 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 36 22 13 1 45 129 110 Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99 Calgary 31 17 8 6 40 100 73 Edmonton 33 18 13 2 38 111 107 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89 San Jose 34 17 16 1 35 96 108 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2 Florida 6, Calgary 2 Boston 5, New Jersey 3 Detroit 6, San Jose 2 Colorado 4, Chicago 3, OT Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1 Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1 Nashville 3, Vegas 2 Washington at Montreal, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd Wednesday’s Games Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, ppd Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Seattle, ppd Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Army 96, Bucknell 89 Bard 81, Paul Smiths Bobcat 61 Cortland 90, Ithaca 58 Juniata 72, Penn College 55 Lancaster Bible 98, Elizabethtown 91 Lehigh 85, Colgate 81 Loyola (Md.) 79, Holy Cross 70 Navy 83, Boston U. 71 Nazareth 74, Houghton 50 Nichols 91, Suffolk 86 Rutgers 75, Michigan 67 St. John Fisher 97, Alfred 73 Susquehanna 93, Haverford 86 Washington & Jefferson 82, Thiel 66 Westminster (Pa.) 91, Franciscan 79
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 95, West Florida 74 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66 Cent. Arkansas 79, E. Kentucky 72 Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57 LSU 65, Kentucky 60 Liberty 75, Stetson 59 Lipscomb 84, North Alabama 74 Memphis 67, Tulsa 64 Mount Olive 79, King (Tenn.) 68 NC State 68, Virginia Tech 63 North Greenville 82, Toccoa Falls 60 Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79 UNC-Pembroke 99, Chowan 79 Virginia 75, Clemson 65 Wake Forest 76, Florida St. 54
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 79 Illinois 76, Minnesota 53 Indianapolis 63, McKendree 56 Kent St. 66, Ball St. 65 Lake Forest 65, Knox 63 Marquette 88, Providence 56 Missouri-St. Louis 76, Maryville (Mo.) 62 Ohio 69, Akron 63 Principia 128, Greenville 119 Ripon 81, Grinnell 70 Rockford 81, Aurora 54 S.D. Mines 94, Fort Lewis 78 Texas 70, Kansas St. 57 Toledo 82, Cent. Michigan 54 Truman St. 73, Quincy 72
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74 Kansas 74, Oklahoma St. 63 Vanderbilt 75, Arkansas 74
FAR WEST
CSU-Pueblo 85, Adams St. 84 Colorado St. 67, Air Force 59
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH
Hampton 66, Presbyterian 43
MIDWEST
Dayton 90, St. Bonaventure 43 Nebraska 79, Michigan 58
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tyrell Terry to a two-way contract. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract. Waived F Chandler Hutchison.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated CB Breon Borders, LBs Devon Kennard and Markus Golden and OL D.J. Humphries from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad. Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Matt Barkley. Signed TE Parker Hesses to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad/injured list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated LB Elijah Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB D’Ernest Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Kyle Lauletta. Waived T Alex Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practive squad. Reinstated QB Nick Mullens and S Tedric Thompson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve. Reinstated DT Quinton Bohanna from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve. Placed OL Josh Ball on the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated DL Kingsley Keke, OT Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated CB Jayson Stanley to the practice squad from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Jon Dietzen from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khlaen Saunders and DB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Matt Bushman to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Waived WR J.J. Koski. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed TE Chris Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Parry Nickerson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated LB Nick Vigil from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DT Albert Huggins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated WR Kevin White and TE Ethan Wolf from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Chris Myarick. Released T Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Placed TE Dan Brown on the practice squad injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated WRs Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. Promoted RB Josh Johnson to the active roster. Reinstated CB Bless Austin from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Gavin Heslop on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones. Released DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and WR Golden Tate. Placed LB Monty Rice on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. Released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch in the COVID-19 protocol. DALLAS STARS — Sent G Adam Scheel, C Rhett Gardner and RW Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season. Waived C Victor Rask. Designated C Marco Rossi and LW Matt Boldy for assignment to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent LW Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Michael Sgarbossa, G Pheonix Copley and Ds Lucas Johansen and Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
