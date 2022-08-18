LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-2025 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced Wednesday.
Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.
