UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was selected Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Allar helped No. 7 Penn State to a 38-15 season-opening win over West Virginia on Saturday.
Allar collected his first career Big Ten weekly award. The last Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week was Sean Clifford on October 24, 2022.
Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the win over West Virginia.
Allar became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a season opener since Christian Hackenberg’s 454 passing yards against UCF in 2014.
The Ohio native is the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in his first career start since Michael Robinson threw for 379 yards vs. Wisconsin in 2003.
No. 7 Penn State hosts Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is set for noon on Peacock.
Lycoming’s Williamson earns Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Aubrey Williamson used two goals and three assists during the Penn State Altoona Tournament to help her become the first Lycoming College student-athlete to earn a Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week honors, earning women’s soccer offensive accolades, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Williamson started the season with a goal and three assists in a 7-0 win over Penn State Altoona on Friday, Sept. 1, assisting on the first goal of the season before scoring herself three minutes later. Her three assists is tied for the second-most in program history. She added a first-half goal with a 20-yard laser against the defending PAC champion Westminster on Saturday, dribbling into the left corner of box from midfield before right-footing letting loose a shot into the upper 90.
The sophomore leads the Landmark Conference in points (3.50) and assists (1.5) through the first weekend of the season.
Bucknell’s Granger named Patriot League Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week
LEWISBURG — Kailey Granger’s smashing collegiate debut at the Harry Lang Invitational was rightly and justly awarded on Tuesday when the league announced its weekly honors. Granger picked up the Patriot League Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week laurel for her seventh-place finish at the aforementioned meet.
The Dallastown native’s time of 18:29.2 was the third-best pace by a Bison runner and the second-best time by a freshman runner. The best freshman mark was recorded by the race winner, a runner from the University of Buffalo. Granger’s accomplishment helped to ensure the Bucknell victory at the Invitational.
Granger’s win also gives the Bison a Rookie of the Week win for the third consecutive season. Lauren Trapani, a Warrior Run High School grad, tallied the award twice in 2021. Bucknell now has 20 Rookie of the Week awards which is second-most in Patriot League history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.