LEWISBURG — The start to Lewisburg’s season hasn’t been what Coach Eric Wicks wanted in his first season with the Green Dragons.
However, the Green Dragons lost quite a bit of talent with the Class of 2020, and the schedule for ‘21 has to rank among the toughest in the region. Things certainly don’t get any easier this week for the battle-tested Green Dragons as ‘20 state semifinalist Danville visits Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University.
Danville enters this Heartland Athletic Conference II matchup unbeaten, with wins over Mifflinburg (42-7) in week one and Midd-West (62-6) last week.
Lewisburg enters having suffered road losses at Shamokin (6-3) in week one, and at Montoursville (41-7) last week.
The matchup will pit a potent the offensive prowess of Danville against a tough defensive unit in Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons are still trying to find their offensive footing having taken on two tough defensive teams early in the season. Danville, having lost a host of seniors from its state semifinal run a year ago, gave up big chunks of yardage against Mifflinburg, but was able to turn the Wildcats over.
After three-straight league contests, Lewisburg doesn’t take it easy next week when they host HAC-I power Jersey Shore.
