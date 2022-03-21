LEWISBURG — Kimberly Shannon finished with the best time in the 500 freestyle preliminary races to earn the No. 1 overall seed for the swim in the championship finals of Saturday's PIAA Class 2A Championships.
The billing gave Shannon an opening for the top overall finish in the event as she entered the final swim in the middle lane with the best time. Shannon then won the final race with a time of 4:51.98 at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium.
Shannon edged Wyoming Seminary's Ryleigh Collins, who was the runner-up in 4:52.89.
“I knew it was going to be a good race, I didn’t think it would be that good of a race,” Shannon said. “That’s probably one of the best races I’ve ever had.”
Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez finished 19th in the 500 free with a final time of 4:59.46. Despite not reaching the consolation or championship swims in the event, Ordonez, who is just a sophomore, posted a sub five-minutes time. That should help as Ordonez looks to improve on those times in the next two years.
Mifflinburg’s Sam Deluca bounced back nicely with a 54.78 in the preliminaries of the 100 back. Deluca placed 14th with the time, which locked him in for a night swim.
Deluca swam a 54.93 in the finals to finish 15th in his final high school meet.
Deluca’s teammate, Sean Witmer, impressed with a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Witmer, who appeared to hurt his shoulder on the first day, came back strong in the final prelims of the event. Witmer dropped a second off his seed to time to earn the fifth spot in the championship swim with a final time of 58.68.
“It feels awesome,” Witmer said. “I’m so glad that was my last swim of my high school career. That’s how I wanted it to end.”
Witmer’s prelimiminary swim helped him post a new PR.
“I had a lot of confidence from this morning,” Witmer said. “I dropped a lot of time. I just wanted to come out and beat that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.