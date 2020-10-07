Major League Baseball
New York Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (Montgomery 2-3), 7:10 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland (Luzardo 3-2) vs. Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 3:35 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m. National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1 Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:08 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 2:08 p.m. (MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
National Basketball Association
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96 Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
WNBA
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(2)Seattle 3, (1)Las Vegas 0
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80 Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list. American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Biagini outright to Round Rock (PCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Domingo German to the minor leagues. TEXAS RANGERS — Announced pitching coach Julio Rangel and catching coach Hector Ortiz will not be returning for 2021 season. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues. MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League). FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward to the active roster. Released S Curtis Riley. Waived OL Brett Toth from injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LB Kristian Welch. Released TE Jerell Adams. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Brandon Carr, OT Alex Light. Signed OT Greg Senat to the active roster. Signed OT William Sweet to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed NT Mike Purcell to a three-year contract extension through 2023. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Reggie Begelton and LB Curtis Bolton from the PUP list. Released WR Caleb Scott from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DL Bill Murray on the COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Jordan Veasy from injured reserve. HOCKEY NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft from Montreal in exchange for F Josh Anderson. DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joseph Velen to Team Malmo-Sweden. Waived RW Justin Abdelkader. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed LW Jayden Halbgewachs and D Jacob Middleton to two-year contract extensions. Re-signed C Maxim Letunov to a one-year contract extension. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Denis Malgin to Lausanne HC-Switzerland. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed RW Zack MacEwen to a two-year contract extension. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract extension. ECHL READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC M Janio Bikel an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in an Oct. 3 match against Seattle Sounders FC. Fined San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski and LA Galaxy Fs Christian Pavon and Javier Hernandez an undisclosed amount for escalating a mass confrontation during their Oct. 3 match. USL Championship USL — Suspended Phoenix Rising M Junior Flemings six games for using a homophobic slur during a match against the San Deigo Loyal Sept. 30. LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Kwadwo Opoku. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.
