MILTON — Nijel Hunter nailed four 3-pointers to direct a balanced scoring effort for Milton in a 44-41 nonleague win over South Williamsport in The Jungle on Wednesday.
Three of Hunter’s treys came after halftime to help Milton (3-3) hold onto its lead as both teams scored 24 points in the second half.
Luke DeLong and Hunter both knocked down 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Black Panthers get out to a 10-3 lead.
DeLong led Milton with 18 points, while Hunter finished with 12.
Milton next plays at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton 44, South Williamsport 41
At Milton
South Will. 3 14 10 14 – 41
Milton 10 10 10 14 – 44
South Williamsport (3-5) 41
C. Harris 3 1-2 7; M. Harris 5 5-8 15; A. Neidig 2 1-2 5; L. Habalar 4 2-4 10; R. Knapp 0 0-0 0; A. Akers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 9-16 41.
3-point goals: None.
Milton (3-3) 44
Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 6; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 3; Luke DeLong 6 4-5 18; Nijel Hunter 4 0-0 12; Jace Brandt 2 0-2 5. Totals: 16 4-7 44.
3-point goals: Hunter 4, DeLong 2, Scott, Brandt.
JV score: Milton, 54-48. High scorers: Milton, Knarr, 20; SW, Reigle, 4.
CMVT Holiday Tournament
Meadowbrook Chr. 52,
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 49
FARWELL – Jacob Reed, Josh Dugan and Landon Tillson all scored in double figures to lead the Lions past the Rams in the consolation game of the CMVT Holiday Tournament.
Reed led Meadowbrook (2-4) with 14 points and Dugan added 12, plus Tillson chipped in 10. Both Reed and Dugan knocked down three 3-pointers on the night, and Tillson had two treys as well.
Meadowbrook next plays at North Penn-Liberty at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wrestling
Bob Rohm Duals
BLOOMSBURG — Lane Kenamond picked up three wins to highlight the Wildcats’ first day at the Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University.
Kenamond got a 10-2 major decision at 126 pounds in a 59-16 loss to Lackawanna Trail, a 9-4 decision at 132 in a 46-14 loss to Central Columbia, and he then got a pin over Luke Gibble in 1:31 in a 48-18 loss to Manheim Central.
Also for the Wildcats, Ben Straub got a 15-0 technical fall at 126 pounds in the match against the Blue Jays, and a pin in 3:39 against Manheim Central. Heavyweight Caleb Smith also got a pin for the Wildcats at heavyweight against the Barons.
Bob Rohm Duals
at Bloomsburg University
Match 1
Lackawanna Trail 59, Mifflinburg 16
120: Ben Straub (M) won by forfeit.
126: Lane Kenamond (M) maj. dec. Carson Ware, 10-2.
132: Garet Fowler (LT) pinned Wesley Smith, :55.
138: Ethan Lee (LT) won by forfeit.
145: Isaac Ryon (LT) won by forfeit.
152: Max Bluhm (LT) tech. fall Oliver Patte, 19-3, 4:45.
160: Deegan Ross (LT) won by forfeit.
172: Robbie Schneider (LT) won by forfeit.
189: Beau Ware (LT) won by forfeit.
215: Seth Ross (LT) won by forfeit.
285: Jonah Hoover (LT) pinned Caleb Smith, 3:41.
106: Jack Gramly (M) won by forfeit.
113: Brayden Clarke (LT) won by forfeit.
Match 2
Central Columbia 46, Mifflinburg 14
126: Straub (M) tech. fall Brennan Watson, 15-0, 4:32.
132: Kenamond (M) dec. Josiah Hosler, 9-4.
138: Alexander Hosler (CC) pinned Smith, 1:38.
145: Caius Morrow (CC) won by forfeit.
152: Hunter Dietterick (CC) maj. dec. Patte, 11-2.
160: Alexander Roberts (CC) won by forfeit.
172: Greyson Shaud (CC) won by forfeit.
189: Josh Worthington (CC) won by forfeit.
215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) won by forfeit.
285: Maddix Karns (CC) pinned Smith, 3:13.
106: Gramly (M) won by forfeit.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Double forfeit.
Match 3
Manheim Central 48, Mifflinburg 18
113: Blake Fasnacht (MC) dec. Gramly, 10-5.
120: Straub (Miff) pinned Braxton Keiffer, 3:39.
126: Kenamond (Miff) pinned Luke Gibble, 1:31.
132: Barrett Keiffer (MC) pinned Smith, 1:48.
138: Jake Hess (MC) won by forfeit.
145: Cody Hess (MC) won by forfeit.
152: AJ Hondru (MC) dec. Patte, 3-2.
160: Brett Barbush (MC) won by forfeit.
172: Logan Forrest (MC) won by forfeit.
189: Rocco Dougherty (MC) won by forfeit.
215: Noah Templin (MC) won by forfeit.
285: Caleb Smith (Miff) pinned Tyler Groff, 3:38.
106: Double forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.