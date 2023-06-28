MILTON — In the final scholastic track and field meet of her career, recent Milton Area High School graduate Morgan Reiner saved her best throw for last.
Reiner competed in the recent New Balance Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned All-America honors by placing fifth in the javelin with a throw of 145 feet.
It was the third personal best thrown by Reiner in as many meets.
First, she won the District 4 Class 2A title with a throw of 140-8, and then she claimed the bronze medal at the PIAA Championships with a toss of 143-2.
That progression set the stage for the biggest throw in Reiner’s career to this point, which was made on the biggest stage for high school track and field athletes across the country.
“The feeling is indescribable, and obviously the goal for every meet is to do better than the last, but that’s not always realistic. So, to be able to go from PRing at districts, then states, and then to do it one last time at nationals is more than I could’ve dreamed of,” Reiner said.
“It’s always nice to end on a high note. The goal is to peak at the end of your season because that’s the biggest stage, that’s when you want to throw your best. So, to be able to get that high note finish just means there’s a higher one coming.”
Reiner set the latest PR on her last throw of the preliminaries, and when she let the javelin go, she knew it went pretty far.
“Yes, I believed it was going to be a good one. It’s hard to tell sometimes, but there are times when you know you got it,” she said.
“As I was waiting to see the result, I was just hoping it was over 140 feet to secure my spot in the finals. So, when I saw the number pop up on the board I just smiled, looked at Bing (Pursel), who’s my coach, and was just happy to be able to get three more throws and just keep living the dream.”
Last year at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, Reiner threw a then personal-best 138-8 on her sixth and final throw to win the Emerging Elite title.
Now, one year later, Reiner’s an All-American.
“This year though, to be able to place in that top six and be named an All-American is definitely amazing,” she said.
Reiner was almost joined in the finals by former teammate and rising senior Mackenzie Lopez, who didn’t make it out of the prelims as she finished 13th with a throw of 133-5.
“Unfortunately, she didn’t make finals, but she still stayed to support me which is incredible. It’s been a crazy two-ish years with her, and the way our energy just reflects off one another and is shared between us is so special,” said Reiner. “We were the two who were never too serious about things, and we essentially goofed around a lot of the time because that’s how we were.
“People sometimes would look at us like we were crazy, but it worked for us, and I believe that relationship between the two of us is a big reason why we are able to be so successful,” Reiner added.
But it’s also crazy to think that if Reiner had traveled on the path she was initially going to take when she joined the track team her freshman year, she likely wouldn’t have achieved the success she’s had.
Reiner aspired to be a runner, but coach Bing convinced her to start throwing the javelin after her freshman year was wiped out by COVID.
“Going into my freshman season, and also being significantly smaller then, I for sure thought running was going to be my thing — maybe some multis or jumps but never throws. I had never been exposed to track and field, so I really had no idea what it was. Then covid came and shook everything up,” Reiner said.
“Later that year in the fall was when Bing came up to me and told me about the javelin. I pretty much told him he was crazy for wanting me to try this thing I’d never heard of. So, I thought about it and said you know what, why not try it. He believed (in me), so I trained and here we are. Without him, I would not have been throwing and be where I am today.”
For Reiner, that includes being a two-time District 4 champion, a two-time PIAA medalist (Reiner was sixth in 2022 with a throw of 129-2), an All-American, and now a soon-to-be Division I thrower for the University of Delaware Blue Hens.
And although Reiner’s been bothered by a shoulder injury she suffered during the high school season, she has high expectations going into her freshman year at Delaware.
“I have a lot of expectations for my first year, but it’s going to be hard with my shoulder injury. For me, it’s the fine line of having goals and expectations but also being optimistic at the same time,” she said. “Meaning, I can’t let my goals and expectations cloud my view of where I’m at, but also not being entirely reserved so I still have something to strive for.”
