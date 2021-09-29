Women’s tennis
Grove City 8, Lycoming 1
Freshman Rei Saar gutted out a nearly three-minute long rally, helping her take control before back-to-back winners in the superset tiebreaker sent her to her fourth straight singles win to highlight the afternoon for Lycoming which fell to Grove City at Brandon Park. Also for the Warriors, Hannah Seebold, a Milton Area High School graduate, fell 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; and her sister, Haley, fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. The Seebold sisters also fell in their respective No. 1 and 2 doubles matches for Lycoming.
Records:
Grove City is 5-2. Lycoming is 1-2.
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Wilson 0
First-year Arianna Santos posted nine kills and first-year Brynne Bisel notched seven to lead Lycoming, which held Wilson to a negative hitting percentage in a 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-18) win at Gannett Field House. The Warriors (6-9) snapped a seven-game skid thanks to a defensive effort that scooped up 46 digs and forced 23 Phoenix (0-7) errors, as Wilson hit -.010 in the match.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 72 .538 _ Philadelphia 81 76 .516 3½ New York 75 82 .478 9½ Washington 65 93 .411 20 Miami 64 93 .408 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _ y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6 Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½ Chicago 67 90 .427 27 Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 103 54 .656 _ z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 2 San Diego 78 79 .497 25 Colorado 72 85 .459 31 Arizona 50 107 .318 53 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2 Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 3, Washington 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 San Francisco 6, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _ New York 90 67 .573 7 Boston 88 69 .561 9 Toronto 87 70 .554 10 Baltimore 51 106 .325 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _ Cleveland 77 80 .490 12½ Detroit 75 82 .478 14½ Kansas City 72 85 .459 17½ Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 92 65 .586 _ Seattle 88 70 .557 4½ Oakland 85 73 .538 7½ Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18 Texas 58 99 .369 34 x-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2 Minnesota 3, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2 Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1 Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2 Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4 Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 0 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA Finals (Best-of-5) Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 19 4 5 62 53 33 Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24 New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30 Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25 Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38 D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38 CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32 Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40 New York 8 11 6 30 31 29 Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43 Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48 Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 7 46 44 28 Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24 Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43 LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42 Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29 Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41 Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38 Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34 San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38 FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44 Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41 Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 29
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25 Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23 Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16 Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, October 1
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 6 Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.