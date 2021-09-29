Women’s tennis

Grove City 8, Lycoming 1

Freshman Rei Saar gutted out a nearly three-minute long rally, helping her take control before back-to-back winners in the superset tiebreaker sent her to her fourth straight singles win to highlight the afternoon for Lycoming which fell to Grove City at Brandon Park. Also for the Warriors, Hannah Seebold, a Milton Area High School graduate, fell 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; and her sister, Haley, fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. The Seebold sisters also fell in their respective No. 1 and 2 doubles matches for Lycoming.

Records:

Grove City is 5-2. Lycoming is 1-2.

Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Wilson 0

First-year Arianna Santos posted nine kills and first-year Brynne Bisel notched seven to lead Lycoming, which held Wilson to a negative hitting percentage in a 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-18) win at Gannett Field House. The Warriors (6-9) snapped a seven-game skid thanks to a defensive effort that scooped up 46 digs and forced 23 Phoenix (0-7) errors, as Wilson hit -.010 in the match.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 72 .538 _ Philadelphia 81 76 .516 3½ New York 75 82 .478 9½ Washington 65 93 .411 20 Miami 64 93 .408 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _ y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6 Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½ Chicago 67 90 .427 27 Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 103 54 .656 _ z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 2 San Diego 78 79 .497 25 Colorado 72 85 .459 31 Arizona 50 107 .318 53 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2 Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 3, Washington 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _ New York 90 67 .573 7 Boston 88 69 .561 9 Toronto 87 70 .554 10 Baltimore 51 106 .325 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _ Cleveland 77 80 .490 12½ Detroit 75 82 .478 14½ Kansas City 72 85 .459 17½ Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 92 65 .586 _ Seattle 88 70 .557 4½ Oakland 85 73 .538 7½ Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18 Texas 58 99 .369 34 x-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2 Minnesota 3, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2 Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1 Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2 Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4 Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 0 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA Finals (Best-of-5) Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 19 4 5 62 53 33 Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24 New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30 Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25 Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38 D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38 CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32 Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40 New York 8 11 6 30 31 29 Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43 Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48 Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 7 46 44 28 Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24 Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43 LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42 Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29 Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41 Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38 Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34 San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38 FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44 Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41 Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25 Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23 Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16 Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 6 Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Bruce Zimmermann from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Ellis and OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh James from Sugar Land (Triple A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Lonnie Goldberg to vice president/player personnel and Danny Ontiverose to scouting director. Reinstated CF Michael A. Taylor from the bereavement list. Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Charlie Barnes from St. Paul (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Justin Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Adam Conley on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio and LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki and LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Keegan Thompson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 27. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Iowa (Triple-A East). CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Albert Pujols on the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner recalled from Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 60-day IL. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Luke Williams and RHP Ramon Rosso to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and recalled 3B Alec Bohm from Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Jacob Stallings form the 7-day concussion list. Reinstated INF/OF Michael Chavis from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Taylor Davis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Connor Overton on the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (Triple-A West). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Recalled INF/OF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West). FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. Reinstated DL Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Juston Burris on injured reserve. Promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Sam Tecklenburg. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR David Moore and QB Brett Rypien. Placed LB Jonas Griffith and WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Jamie Collins. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Tyler Davis. Placed DL Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Blake Brandel to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Saquan Hampton. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Wes Martin. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad. Activated OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott from injured reserve. Placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OLB Jamir Jones. Promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Derrek Tuszka. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Jake Luton. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Released DL Andrew Brown from the practice squad. Placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released WR Dalton Schoen and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad. Signed G Nolan Laufenberg and DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Signed Fs Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven to three-year, entry level contracts. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Bode Wilde to European Tean Vasterviks (IK-Sweden). NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent C Tanner Fritz, RW Austin Rueschhoff and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent C Justin Almeida and LW Jan Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Released G Garen Bjorkland to Medicine Hat (WHL), F/D Hakon Hanelt to Gatineau (QMJHL), D Martin Has to Kitchener (OHL), C Bear Hughes to Fargo (USHL) and D Dru Krebs to Oktoks (AJHL). American Hockey League HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah VandenBrink to a standard player contract. East Coast Hockey League READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Thomas Ebbing and Grant Cooper to standard player contracts. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced finding New York Red Bulls F Patryk Klimala and D Sean Nealis guilty of simulation/embellishment in their match against New York City FC on Sept. 25 and fined each player an undisclosed amount for his actions. Suspended FC Cincinnati F Isaac Atanga for one additional match (two matches total) and fined the player an undisclosed amount for contact to the neck/throat of New York City FC defender Alexander Callens in their match against FC Cincinnati’s Sept. 18. Suspended New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos a one-match and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in their match against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 25. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cole Turner to El Paso FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season. USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina Fusion new member of the W League.

