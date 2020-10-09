Field hockey
Lewisburg 1
Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — Maddie Ikeler scored off a penalty corner with 11:13 left in regulation to give Lewisburg a 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Bloomsburg on Thursday.
Lewisburg (7-1, 4-1 HAC-II) was out-shot by Bloomsburg 15-4, and the Green Dragons also trailed in penalty corners 9-5.
Kerstin Koons preserved the shutout by making 15 saves for Lewisburg, which next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 1, Bloomsburg 0at BloomsburgFourth quarter
Lew-Maddie Ikeler, penalty corner, 11:13.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 15-4; Corners: Bloomsburg, 9-5; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 15; Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann, 3.
Mifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 1 (OT)
SUNBURY — The HAC-I matchup between the Wildcats and the host Braves ended in a 1-1 tie on Wednesday.
Claire Hayes scored with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter for Mifflinburg (4-5-2, 3-2-2 HAC-I), which also got seven saves from Jaden Keister.
In addition, the Wildcats led in shots 17-8 and penalty corners 15-9.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 2
Jersey Shore 1
JERSEY SHORE — Trailing by a goal going into the second half, Sarah Fritz and Emily Walls scored in the 60th and 67th minutes to give the Wildcats the HAC-I victory over the Bulldogs.
Makayla Weber assisted on Fritz’s goal while Olivia Walter got the assist on Walls’ goal for Mifflinburg (7-4-1, 3-2-1 HAC-I).
Kristi Benfield added 10 saves for Mifflinburg, which hosts Shamokin at 4 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 2, Jersey Shore 1at Jersey ShoreFirst half
JS-Devon Walker, unassisted, 14:00.
Second half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Makayla Weber, 60:00. Miff-Emily Walls, assist Olivia Walter, 6:15.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 14-11; Corners: Jersey Shore, 2-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 10; JS, Elizabeth Fishel, 12.
Cross country
Milton splits with Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA — A dominating 16-40 victory by Milton’s boys helped the Black Panthers earn the split with the Tigers in the HAC crossover meet.
Brody Bender won the race for Milton in 17 minutes and 25 seconds, and following close behind was teammate Chase Bilodeau (2nd, 17:38) as the Black Panthers took the top four spots and five of the top six overall.
On the girls side, a 21-36 win by Southern, Emma East finished third in 22:23 to lead Milton.
BoysMilton 16, Southern Columbia 40at Southern
1. Brody Bender, Milt, 17:25; 2. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 17:38; 3. Nate Barnett, Milt, 18:17; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 18:25; 5. Jason Robinson, SC, 18:56; 6. Coby Templin, Milt, 19:01; 7. Chase Derk, SC, 19:06; 8. Brandon Newcomer, SC, 19:13; 9. Ethan Rush, SC, 19:42; 11. Jaron Ferrara, SC, 19:52.
GirlsSouthern Columbia 21, Milton 36at Southern
1. Kate Mancavage, SC, 20:33; 2. Heather Cerro, SC, 22:04; 3. Emma East, Milt, 22:23; 4. Annabell Reck, SC, 22:30; 5. Karen Musser, Milt, 22:44; 6. Kylee Danglovitch, SC, 23:34; 7. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 23:51; 8. Camryn Kirkner, SC, 23:53; 10. Jacklyn Hopple, Milt, 25:41; 11. Jillian Hopple, Milt, 25:41.
Golf
EXETER — The Lewisburg boys golf team fell in PIAA Subregional action against Scranton Prep on Thursday.
Sean Kelly and Nick Mahoney will play in the individual championships Monday, May 19, in York.
