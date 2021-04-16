WILLIAMSPORT – A native of Harrisburg that has long held ties to Central Pennsylvania, Allyson Kenyon, has been selected to become the head coach of the Lycoming College field hockey team as it begins the process of reestablishing a team for the first time since 1992.
Officially announced on Dec. 17, 2020 by President Kent Trachte, Lycoming is planning on reestablishing the field hockey program as a varsity sport and a member of the MAC Freedom in fall 2022. Kenyon will lead the program through an exploratory year in 2021-22, where she will convene practices for those on campus that are interested in joining the team as well as recruit and gather supplies, uniforms and other essentials for a successful debut in 2022.
“We are very excited to get Lycoming field hockey back on the map,” Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said. “To be able to attract as qualified and impressive a candidate pool speaks volumes about how highly people think of the talent pool that exists in the Mid-Atlantic Region for field hockey and it shows how Lycoming’s reputation as one of the best Liberal Arts college in the country positions it well for success as it begins to compete in the MAC Freedom.
“Allyson stood out for many reasons,” Clark continued. “She has led several very competitive field hockey teams and won a conference title in one of the toughest leagues in Division III. She has a great knowledge of the game and she loves being a coach. Many people told us throughout the process that she is a lifelong learner that loves talking to other coaches and learning more about the game and she also loves teaching it. She has a proven ability to recruit well-rounded student-athletes that have a passion for field hockey, but also become key components of campus. All of those components made us feel she is the right choice to bring Lycoming field hockey back.”
Kenyon spent the last 18 seasons as the head coach of the Bridgewater College field hockey team, racking up more than 150 wins and winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2015.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the reestablishment of the field hockey program at Lycoming College, and would like to thank President Trachte, Athletic Director Mike Clark, and the rest of the search committee for making me feel so at home during the hiring process,” Kenyon said. “Opportunities to develop a program from the ground up happen only once in a lifetime. I am very excited to take on this new challenge, and I look forward to building the team, recruiting the inaugural class of Warrior field hockey athletes, and ultimately developing a program where student athletes will thrive both on the field and in the classroom.”
Kenyon led Bridgewater to a .500 or better finish in nine straight campaigns from 2008-16, guiding the team to 12 or more wins three straight seasons from 2013-15. The 2015 Eagles won the program’s first ODAC championship and earned its first NCAA Championship win, posting a 2-1 victory at 17th-ranked Catholic.
During that run, Kenyon earned two VaSID Coach of the Year awards and led the team to two appearances in the ODAC Championship finals.
In all, Kenyon coached 19 first-team all-conference selections, 17 second-team all-conference picks, 41 third-team/honorable mention awardees, four all-region selections, a conference player of the year, a All-American and a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winner during her career at Bridgewater.
Kenyon also served as Bridgewater’s Deputy Title IX Coordinator, addressing equity issues within the department and assisting the college’s Title IX coordinator in responding to reports of sexual misconduct.
Kenyon earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in politics from Juniata College in 2000. While there, she participated on both the field hockey and swimming teams. She was a three-time member of the NFHCA All-Academic Team and earned three plaudits each in field hockey and swimming on the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
She earned her Master of Arts in athletic administration/coaching from James Madison University in 2005.
Prior to her time at Bridgewater, Kenyon worked in Washington, D.C. for a non-profit organization. She also helped coach the inaugural season of the T.C. Williams Varsity Girls’ Lacrosse team.
Bucknell’s Mottram voted as PL Scholar-Athlete of Year
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Rick Mottram was selected as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was joined by fellow senior linebacker Simeon Page on the Spring Academic All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Thursday.
Mottram made his third-straight Academic All-Patriot League Team while Page earned his first spot on this squad. Mottram is the ninth Bison to be honored as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining Bill Farthing (1989), David Berardinelli (1991 & 1992), Rob Glus (1993 & 1994), Kevin Eiben (2000), Travis Nissley (2009 & 2010), Tim Bolte (2011), Matt DelMauro (2015) and Alex Pechin (2017, 2018 & 2019).
Mottram and Page are both captains and fixtures on a Bison defense that ranks among the FCS leaders in red-zone defense (1st, .429), rushing defense (3rd, 41.3) and scoring defense (8th, 14.7). Mottram was previously recognized as a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American while Page became the fifth Bison to make four All-Patriot League Teams this Tuesday.
In 27 career games to date, Mottram has logged 161 tackles (104 solo), 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. A mechanical engineering major with a minor in physics, he will work as a systems engineer at Lockheed Martin Space following his graduation from Bucknell.
Off the field, Mottram has worked as a research assistant in Bucknell’s Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering departments. He also helped recreate the curriculum of an engineering seminar called Engineering Athletics and worked as a tutor at Bucknell’s Teaching & Learning Center.
Outside of Bucknell, Mottram served as a private equity summer analyst for Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a mechanical engineering intern for Princetel Inc. and a research and web design intern for Lohnpack Contract Filling.
In 2017, Mottram was chosen as one of five NFF Chapter Scholar-Athletes by the NFF & College Hall of Fame and represented Bucknell at the NFF Chapter Awards Banquet in New York City; the valedictorian of his high school class, he graduated with the top GPA in Allentown High School history, a weighted 4.549.
In 30 career games to date, Page has racked up 150 tackles (98 solo), 38 tackles for a loss, 25.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and one interception. He owns Bison records in career sacks, rookie season sacks (9, 2017) and single-game sacks (4 at Fordham in 2017). A four-year starter, he was honored on the 2021 spring and 2019 All-Patriot League First Teams as a linebacker, the 2018 All-Patriot League First Team as a defensive lineman and the 2017 All-Patriot League Second Team as a linebacker.
An English-creative writing major with a minor in philosophy, Page has been a fixture on the Bucknell Dean’s List. He has held many jobs in his native Utah, most recently serving as the manager of the Salt Lake section for the Kangaroo Moving company.
2021 Patriot League Spring Academic All-League Football Team
Rick Mottram, Bucknell, Sr., LB
Simeon Page, Bucknell, Sr., LB
Will Gruber, Colgate, Jr., DB/RS
Glenn Cunningham, Fordham, Sr. LB
Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Jr., LB
Nick Zakelj, Fordham, Sr., OL
Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, Jr., RB
John Burk, Lafayette, Sr., OL
Major Jordan, Lafayette, Sr., LB
Jeffrey Kordenbrock, Lafayette, Sr., PK/P
Austin Dambach, Lehigh, Jr., WR
Pete Haffner, Lehigh, Sr., LB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.