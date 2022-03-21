LEWISBURG – Bucknell looks to make program and Patriot League history on Monday when it plays Drexel in Philadelphia, Pa. for a trip to the WNIT Sweet 16. With a victory, Bucknell would become the first Patriot League women's basketball team to advance to the third round of the tournament.
Standing in Bucknell's way is Colonial Athletic Association regular season champion Drexel, which knocked off Norfolk State in the first round on Thursday. Like the Bison, the Dragons have been a dominant defensive team that takes care of the ball, and they were narrowly edged in the CAA championship game by Delaware.
There will be some familiar faces on the court on Monday as the Bison will be going up against 2021 graduate and two-time Bucknell captain Tessa Brugler, who transferred to Drexel this year as a graduate student. Bucknell and Drexel also have a history together as former members of the East Coast Conference. The teams have meet 28 times prior, and Bucknell won the most recent meeting in 2019.
In a physical game against Fordham on Monday, Bucknell senior Taylor O'Brien put together one of the most impressive performances by a Bison in some time. O'Brien racked up 35 points on 50 percent shooting and knocked down 15 free throws. Classmate Marly Walls scored in double figures as well, and junior Emma Shaffer grabbed 12 rebounds for a second straight game in a career-high 33 minutes.
It will take another full-team effort on Monday for Bucknell to collect its third-ever win in a national postseason tournament and keep its 2021-22 season going.
Note: A fan bus will be departing from the Sojka Pavilion loading dock area at 1:15 p.m. Seats on the bus are $25 per person and are first come, first serve. Tickets to the game itself are not included. To reserve seats on the fan bus, email Todd Newcomb at tnewcomb@bucknell.edu.
