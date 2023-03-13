HERSHEY — Cade Wirnsberger's goal has always been to win a state championship and while he finished just short of reaching the top of the podium at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament at the Giant Center on Saturday, the Meadowbrook Christian School senior was philosophical about finishing second at 145 pounds in Hershey.

"It's a good accomplishment," Wirnsberger said. "I mean it's not what I wanted. I wanted to win that last match, end my high school career with a win and on top of the podium. But it is what it is. I wrestled well this weekend and that's all that matters."

