Twenty years ago this week, Milton got 17 points apiece from Megan Robol and Jenn Shnyder en route to a 71-23 win over Mifflinburg.
The game was played Jan. 2, 2000, at Mifflinburg.
Milton also got nine from Takiyah Thomas and seven from Jess Shnyder.
Mifflinburg was paced by Brittany Oswald’s 12-point night.
Just east on Route 45, fellow Union Countians Lewisburg fared no better when they fell to visiting Warrior Run, 50-36.
Kim Crawford scored 14 points and Deirdre Bussom added 13 to pace the Defenders. Michelle Huff added eight.
Lewisburg got nine each from Kelly McHale and Molly O’Keefe.
