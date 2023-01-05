MIDDLEBURG — Mifflinburg struggled out of the gate with Midd-West early, but a pair of freshmen helped the Wildcats right their ship against the Mustangs on Wednesday.
Chad Martin and Jackson “Cheeky” Griffith came off the bench to score 15 and six points, respectively, as Mifflinburg took a 63-52 Heartland-II victory over Midd-West.
“To start the game, we came out a little flat, and Midd-West made us pay by having the lead (23-20) at the half,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “I’m happy that the guys responded in the second half, but we definitely have a mix of positives and negatives to take away from this game.”
The play of Martin and Griffith are definitely one of the positives for Mifflinburg (7-2 overall). Martin and Griffith combined to score 14 points in the final period as the Wildcats outscored Midd-West (1-7) 25-19.
“Martin and Griffith provided a spark majorly,” said Elliott. “We as a team played much better team basketball all-around in the second half.”
Ethan Bomgardner led Mifflinburg with 21 points, plus Carter Breed added 10 and Aaron Bolick chipped in eight.
Next up for the Wildcats is a home game against Lewisburg.
“We got a tough Lewisburg team coming in Friday, so we got (today) to clean things up!” said Elliott.
Mifflinburg 63, Midd-West 52
At Midd-West
Mifflinburg 12 8 18 25 – 63
Midd-West 5 18 10 19 – 52
Mifflinburg (7-2) 63
Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 2; Chad Martin 5 2-5 15; Zack Wertman 0 1-2 1; Ethan Bomgardner 8 5-6 21; Jackson Griffith 2 1-2 6; Carter Breed 4 0-0 10; Charles Reader 0 0-0 0; Aaron Bolick 2 4-4 8. Totals: 22 13-19 63.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Breed 2, Griffith.
Midd-West (1-7) 52
D’Shyne Coley 1 0-0 3; Connor Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Easton Erb 3 2-2 9; Garrett Leitzel 2 0-0 6; Mason Noll 0 2-2 2; Noah Romig 10 5-6 30; Brandon Ferster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-10 52.
3-point goals: Romig 5, Leitzel 2, Coley, Erb.
Lewisburg 52,
Central Columbia 47
ALMEDIA — Four players scored in double figures as the Green Dragons moved back to within a game of .500 by taking the Heartland-II win over the Blue Jays.
Jack Blough once again led the way for Lewisburg (4-5) as he scored 14 points. Henry Harrison added 13, plus Cam Michaels and Wade Young added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 52, Central Columbia 47
At Central Columbia
Lewisburg 18 14 10 10 – 52
Central 9 15 12 11 – 47
Lewisburg (4-5) 52
Cam Michaels 3 6-8 12; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 3; Henry Harrison 5 0-1 13; Wade Young 4 0-1 10; Jack Blough 7 0-0 14; Neyshawn Mabry 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-10 52
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Young 2, Bodden.
Central Columbia (4-5) 47
Brian Prezioso 0 0-0 0; Pete Lanza 0 0-0 0; Carson Keener 1 0-0 3; Conner McKinnen 1 0-0 2; Ellis Turner 3 1-2 8; Logan Welkom 7 6-6 20; Aaron Reigle 1 1-2 3; Jackson Gump 4 2-4 11. Totals: 17 10-14 47.
3-point goals: Keener, Turner, Gump.
Hughesville 42,
Warrior Run 36
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans outscored the Defenders 37-27 through three quarters of play before holding on to beat the Defenders in the Heartland-III contest.
Aiden McKee tallied 14 points to lead Warrior Run (4-5), plus Carter Marr added eight points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 42, Warrior Run 36
At Hughesville
Warrior Run 10 6 11 9 – 36
Hughesville 13 7 17 5 – 42
Warrior Run (4-5) 36
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 3 2-4 8; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-1 2; Aden Lewis 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-1 0; Aiden McKee 3 8-8 14; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landon Polcyn 2 1-2 6; Ryan Newton 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 12-17 36.
3-point goals: Polcyn.
Hughesville (4-4) 42
Cam Fetterman 2 0-1 5; Ethan Woolcock 1 1-2 3; Josh Heiney 4 0-0 9; Landon King 1 0-0 2; Jeff Fenstermacher 2 0-1 5; Luke Kaiser 1 0-0 3; Dylan Bieber 2 1-2 5; Carter Cowburn 5 0-1 10. Totals: 18 2-7 42.
3-point goals: Fetterman, Heiney, Fenstermacher, Kaiser.
JV score: Hughesville, 46-40. High scorers: Hughesville, Morgan, 13; WR, Harrington, 15.
