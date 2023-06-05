WILLIAMSPORT – Reed Chumley’s two-run home run was not enough, as the State College Spikes topped the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday to complete the opening series sweep.
Chumley’s two-run home run came in the fourth inning, a 355-foot shot into the bullpen beyond the left field wall, driving in Daunte Stuart. Chumley finished the night 2-for-3 with the home run and two RBI.
Ryan Vogel collected two more hits for the Crosscutters, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. He is currently batting .462.
Titan Hayes took the loss in his Cutters debut. The right hander allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work. Hayes did feature a fastball that reached 98 MPH.
Free passes hurt the Crosscutters again, as the pitching staff walked 10 batters and hit four more, to go along with 11 hits surrendered, giving the Spikes 25 base runners in the contest.
Drew Bryan was the first Cutters starter to go three innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out three in a no decision.
Williamsport (0-4) next starts a three-game set at West Virginia at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
