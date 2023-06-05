Reed Chumley

Third baseman Reed Chumley connects on the Crosscutters’ first home run of the season during Sunday’s game against the State College Spikes.

 PROVIDED BY Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT – Reed Chumley’s two-run home run was not enough, as the State College Spikes topped the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday to complete the opening series sweep.

Chumley’s two-run home run came in the fourth inning, a 355-foot shot into the bullpen beyond the left field wall, driving in Daunte Stuart. Chumley finished the night 2-for-3 with the home run and two RBI.

