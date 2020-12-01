MIFFLINBURG — A 35-year-old Mifflinburg allegedly threatened to burn a home and when confronted by police, resisted and needed to be tasered.
The alleged incident occurred at 4 a.m. Nov. 26 at 103 Lindsey Lane, West Buffalo Township, where state police responded to a reported domestic involving a son and a mother.
Troopers said Laverne Medina, 63, of Mifflinburg, told them her son threatened to burn the home. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the suspect, Victor Medina, who said he had a knife on him. Medina exited the residence and when asked to place his hands on his head, Medina allegedly attempted to run into the residence.
A taser was deployed, state police noted, and Medina was placed under arrest. He has been charged with criminal attempt arson, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and jailed in Union County in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Mifflinburg police.
