LEWISBURG — Bucknell University director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax has unveiled the Bucknell Athletics and Recreation Strategic Plan, a vision that will guide Bison Athletics forward in this ever-changing landscape of Division I college athletics.

Building upon Bucknell’s long-standing tradition of scholar-athlete success, this planning document includes a revised departmental mission statement and vision, with five main priorities focused on Bucknell student-athletes’ work in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.

