LEWISBURG — Bucknell University director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax has unveiled the Bucknell Athletics and Recreation Strategic Plan, a vision that will guide Bison Athletics forward in this ever-changing landscape of Division I college athletics.
Building upon Bucknell’s long-standing tradition of scholar-athlete success, this planning document includes a revised departmental mission statement and vision, with five main priorities focused on Bucknell student-athletes’ work in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.
Comprising the acronym “BISON”, the five priorities include: Budget Enhancement, Inclusive Community, Student-Athlete Experience, Operational Excellence, National Visibility and Strategic Plan Graphic.
“I am excited to share our vision for the future of Bucknell Athletics with our student-athletes and their families, alumni, fans, and all the loyal supporters who make up this great Bison Nation community,” said Truax. “This is a truly special place, and our Division I athletics programs along with our robust club and recreational sports offerings are an important element in the Bucknell culture. This plan reinforces our commitment to fostering a holistic scholar-athlete experience that aligns with the university’s residential learning model.”
The Bucknell Athletics and Recreation Strategic Plan is the result of a collaborative effort, with feedback solicited from student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus colleagues.
The commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion serves as a cornerstone to all facets of the strategic plan, as Bison Athletics strives to be a trailblazer in campus and civic engagement opportunities. Bucknell has long been a leader in scholar-athlete excellence, with graduation rates that annually rank among the best in the nation. The strategic plan calls for the continuation of that tradition, along with the enhancement of programs related to student-athlete health and well-being, faculty involvement, and networking opportunities to promote postgraduate success.
Another key element of the strategic plan is a budget enhancement strategy that will ensure Bucknell’s operating support ranks in the top five in the Patriot League and affiliate conferences. The plan introduces an ambitious “Drive for Five” initiative, which aims to grow Bison Club support to over $5 million annually by 2027.
“The ‘Drive for Five’ will not only provide important operating support for our programs, but by increasing our donor base, more alumni, parents, and friends will be able to feel fully invested in the successes of our student-athletes,” said Truax. “This is the largest fundraising endeavor in the history of Bucknell Athletics, and I can’t wait to accomplish our goal together.”
The plan’s focus on competitive success addresses a number of different areas, including financial aid, sports performance opportunities, facility enhancement, and tools for hiring and maintaining top-level coaches and staff. The telling of those success stories to a national audience through a variety of platforms is also an important element of the plan.
“While offering a full array of resources for our student-athletes is critical to our mission, we are also not afraid to say that we want to win,” said Truax. “Bucknell has long maintained a championship culture, and we owe it to our student-athletes to put them in the best position to succeed in the competitive arena, while doing so with the highest level of integrity.”
