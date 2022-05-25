LEWISBURG – Bucknell’s Zach Hartman made his second-straight CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 At-Large Team, the organization announced recently.
Hartman, a senior Biology major, was one of 14 Division I wrestlers recognized across the eight districts. He was joined on the All-District 2 Team by Navy’s Jacob Allen, Penn’s Max Dean and Penn State’s Nick Lee.
Hartman, a two-time All-American, shined in the classroom. As a junior, he became the second Bison wrestler to make a CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, joining Bucknell Athletics Hall of Famer Ed Curran, a 1988 graduate. This year, he became the first Bison to make the NWCA All-Academic Team and earn an EIWA Academic Achievement Award following all four of his campaigns in Lewisburg. The three-year team captain completed the pre-medicine track at Bucknell with a cumulative grade point average north of 3.90, making the Dean’s List every semester. He will attend medical school beginning in the fall of 2022.
Hartman closed his decorated wrestling career with a 96-26 record, which included a 29-6 mark in 2021-22. He logged bonus points for the Bison in 51 of his career victories, with 28 pins, 16 major decisions and seven technical falls. His 28 career victories by fall is good for seventh in program history.
Hartman took sixth in the 165-pound weight class at the 2021 NCAA Championships and captured a spot on the NWCA’s honorable mention squad in 2020. He was the sixth Bison wrestler to earn All-America laurels, joining Tom Marchetti (167, 1989), Bryan Burns (190, 1991), Bobby Ferraro (177, 1994 & 1995), Andy Rendos (165, 2009 & 2010) and current assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2010 & 2011). In addition, he joined Marchetti as Bucknell’s second NCAA semifinalist.
Hartman was also the sixth Bison to earn a podium spot at four EIWA Championships, joining David Marble (133, 2007-10), Rendos, Paul Petrov (125, 2013-16), Joe Stolfi (285, 2013-16) and Victor Lopez (149/157, 2014-17). He won the 165-pound title at the 2021 EIWA Championships; he also took second (157 in 2019 & 165 in 2020) and third (165 in 2022) over the course of his career.
As a Bison, Hartman went 45-6 in duals, including a 28-2 mark against EIWA opponents. His longest winning streak occurred this season, a 13-bout stretch that spanned from Dec. 30 to March 6. In addition, he defeated 20 career nationally ranked opponents, including 12 top-20 foes. He was a fixture in the weekly Intermat polls, checking in as high as sixth. He also made all 15 of the NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings compiled during his time in Lewisburg.
Former PSU women’s basketball coach Washington to go to Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Former Penn State women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington will succeed Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer as coach at Rutgers, the school announced Monday.
Washington, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame, agreed to a six-year contract, the school said. It guarantees total compensation of $4.625 million with additional performance incentives.
Stringer retired late last month at age 74, capping a career in which she won more than 1,000 games in 50 seasons — the last 25 at Rutgers — and went to the Final Four four times with three different teams: Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. She did not coach this past season because of concerns over COVID-19.
Assistant Tim Eatman filled in for Stringer last season. The Scarlet Knights went 11-20 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten.
Washington went 209-169 in 12 seasons at Penn State (2007-19) and was named Big Ten coach of the year three straight times from 2012-14, a stretch that included three of her four NCAA Tournament appearances with the Lady Lions.
“It is important that the next leader of our women’s basketball program be someone with a proven track record of winning, exemplary leadership and great character,” athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “Coquese is the perfect fit on all those criteria. She is someone who is hard-working, passionate and dedicated to building a championship program and that commitment extends equally to the success our student-athletes will have off the court.”
Washington had two stints at Notre Dame, previously serving as an assistant at her alma mater from 1999-2007 under longtime coach Muffet McGraw. The Fighting Irish won the first of McGraw’s two national titles in 2001.
Washington then became the first Black woman to lead the Penn State program. Following her third straight Big Ten title in 2014, the Lady Lions fell off dramatically and had only one winning record in Big Ten play in the next five seasons. Washington was fired in 2019 and spent the following season as associate head coach at Oklahoma.
“I am beyond thrilled with the opportunity to be here at Rutgers, a university that excels both academically and athletically,” Washington said. “Following in the footsteps of Hall of Fame coaches Theresa Grentz and C. Vivian Stringer is a tremendous honor. They exemplify achieving high levels of excellence with grace, class, integrity and dignity.”
The Fighting Irish made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this year with Washington assisting second-year coach Niele Ivey.
Washington played for Notre Dame and averaged 2.7 steals per game, the best in school history. She played six seasons in the WNBA, winning a championship with the Houston Comets in 2000.
