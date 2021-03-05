LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ethan Hartman and A.J. Bieber combined for 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as Warrior Run fell to Loyalsock, 78-45, in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal Thursday.
Hartman led No. 8 Warrior Run (10-8) with 16 points and Bieber added 14.
No. 1 Loyalsock (20-1) had five players in double figures, with Elijah Gair leading the way with 18.
District4 4 Class 3A quarterfinalNo. 1 Loyalsock 78, No. 8 Warrior Run 45at Loyalsock Township H.S.Score by quarters
Warrior Run 11 14 4 16 — 45 Loyalsock 25 17 22 14 — 78
Warrior Run (10-8) 45
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 3 0-0 7; Mason Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 7 2-4 16; A.J. Bieber 7 0-1 14.
Totals:
20 2-5 45.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 2, Hogan.
Loyalsock (20-1) 78
Elijah Gair 8 0-0 18; Sean Jensen 5 2-2 13; Idris Ali 6 1-2 16; Grayson Watkins 1 0-0 2; Jaiden Ross 0 0-0 0; Brendan Clark 2 0-0 4; Dom Jennings 2 1-1 6; Julian Wilson 5 1-1 12; Nate Bauman 2 0-0 4; Gage Patterson 0 0-0 0; Braydon Miller 1 0-0 3; Tyler Gee 0 0-0 0; Cy Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
32 5-6 78.
3-point goals:
Ali 3, Gair 2, Jensen, Jennings, Wilson, Miller.
Other scores:
District 4 playoffs
Mount Carmel 54, Wellsboro 45
Girls basketball
District 4 playoffs
Shamokin 37, Danville 25
