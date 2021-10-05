UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout was tabbed the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Stout had a major role in No. 4/4 Penn State’s 24-0 win over Indiana on Saturday.
The senior averaged 46.3 yards per punt on six attempts. He launched a 51-yard punt and a 50-yard punt while placing four inside the 20 and one inside the 10.
Stout has 14 punts of 50 or more yards in his career, including 11 this season. Stout has landed 10 punts inside the 20 this season and 22 inside the 20 in his career.
In the fourth quarter, Stout hit a 50-yard field goal attempt. It was his fourth career 50+ yard field goal.
Stout sits second all-time at Penn State in 50-yard field goals made behind only Chris Bahr (6; 1973-75).
Stout averaged 64.8 yards per kickoff, landing four for touchbacks. Stout has a touchback on 28 of 30 kickoffs this season. Stout’s 93.3 touchback percentage is the highest in the FBS among kickers with 30 or more kickoffs. Stout has yet to allow a kickoff return this season.
Stout has served as Penn State’s kicker, punter and kickoff specialist all season as one of four players in the FBS handling all three duties, joining San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, Texas’ Cameron Dicker and UConn’s Joe McFadden.
The Virginia native ranks seventh in the nation, and third in the Big Ten, with a 48.5 punt average this season. Stout averaged at least 50.0 yards per punt in each of the first three games of the season.
Stout is a major reason for Penn State’s 45.12 net punting average, which ranks fourth in the FBS and second in the Big Ten.
Led by Stout, Penn State has only had one opponent drive start in Penn State territory this season. Penn State’s opponents have an average starting field position this year of 24.8 (yard line), good for eighth in the country.
Bucknell's Searcy captures weekly Patriot League honors
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell's Jonathan Searcy was voted as the Patriot League Football Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
In addition, the junior safety was recognized as the Bison Athlete of the Week and collected Honorable Mention National Freshman Player of the Week laurels from STATS for his role in the football team's 21-10 win over Cornell. These were the first weekly awards of his collegiate career.
Searcy was instrumental in Bucknell's Homecoming victory, generating two turnovers in the red zone at crucial junctures in the game. First, with the teams tied at 7-7 in the first half's final seconds, he intercepted a pass four yards outside of the end zone; that play not only preserved the tie but gave the Bison the momentum entering the break.
In the fourth quarter with Bucknell defending a 21-10 advantage, the Big Red proceeded to advance to their one-yard line. After a pass interference penalty gave Cornell a fresh set of downs on 3rd and goal, Richie Kenney faked the handoff and went for the quarterback keeper score. Searcy leveled him inches before the goal line, knocking the ball free; junior linebacker Ben Allen ultimately came up with it in the end zone.
Searcy also set a new career-high total with eight tackles (four solo). His interception, which he returned for 11 yards, and forced fumble were each the first of his career.
Searcy is the first Bison to be tabbed as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week since 2019, when linebackers Simeon Page (Oct. 14), Rick Mottram (Oct. 28) and Gerrit Van Itallie (Nov. 18) all captured this award. He is the second Bison to garner Patriot League Weekly laurels this season, joining freshman defensive lineman Justin Fisher; Fisher was voted as the Rookie of the Week on Sept. 6 for making nine tackles during Bucknell's season-opening game at Sacred Heart.
The last Bison defensive back to receive a Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week nod was Colin Jonov on Oct. 23, 2017; Jonov was recognized for returning an interception a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown to lift Bucknell to a 13-7 overtime victory at Lafayette.
Searcy is the first football player to earn Bison Athlete of the Week accolades this school year. A year ago, wide receiver Brandon Sanders was honored for recording 179 yards and two touchdowns in Bucknell's season-opening victory over Lafayette. During the 2019-20 school year, Sanders (Oct. 7), Page (Oct. 14) and Van Itallie (Nov. 18) were all recognized as Bison Athletes of the Week.
BU's Teresa Deda named Patriot League Women’s Soccer Midfielder of Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman Teresa Deda earned her second Patriot League Midfielder of the Week honor of the season on Monday, on the heels of another terrific performance in a league victory.
Deda played the full 90 minutes and had a big hand in both goals in Sunday’s 2-0 road win at Holy Cross that moved the Bison back into a tie for first place in the Patriot League.
In the early stages of the second half in a scoreless game, a bit of hard-working pressure from Deda and the Bison midfield unit resulted in a Bucknell penalty kick. The Crusaders had possession but were pinned deep in their own end of the field. One Holy Cross back tried to play a pass forward to a teammate at the edge of the penalty box, but Deda quickly pounced and cleanly stole the ball. The Crusader player went to the ground and then reached out and palmed the ball, resulting in the penalty call. Claire Mensi converted from the spot to give Bucknell a 1-0 lead.
In the 61st minute, Deda started the counter-attack that resulted in a key insurance goal. Deda carried the ball forward and then found Kenar Gelman on the right flank. Gelman played a sensational ball forward onto the path of Rylee Donaldson, who finished for her Patriot League-leading seventh goal of the season.
Deda was credited with the second assist on the play, which was also her league-high seventh of the season. Her seven assists are also 12th-most in the nation.
After four rounds of Patriot League play, Bucknell and Boston University sit atop the table with nine points from matching 3-1 records. Colgate, American, Loyola and Lehigh are all 2-1-1 for seven points.
