EUGENE, Ore. -- Maura Fiamoncini earned her first-ever First Team All-American citation in placing third at the NCAA Championships in the javelin on Thursday evening. Fiamoncini broke her own school record on her second throw of the evening (185-4) to earn Bucknell's highest-ever NCAA Championship finish on the women's side, passing Hall of Famer Lonnie Fertik. Fertik placed fourth in the 1982 NCAA Championships in the heptathlon.
"What an incredible day," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Third place with a lifetime best. Maura's shoulder was hurting her, but her experience at this meet really paid off, and she is obviously mentally tough. The highest-ever finish for a Bucknell female. She was also the top American thrower today, which bodes well for the Olympic Trials in two weeks. What a great way to end her collegiate career."
"I've been looking to break into the top eight since my first year," said Fiamoncini. "I can't thank Coach Donner and Coach Frake enough for coming out here and showing their support. A few months ago, I wasn't even sure if we would have a season, and I'm extremely grateful to have been able to compete today."
The senior, who was within one spot of earning First Team accolades in 2019 in finishing ninth, smashed her previous NCAA best (172-9) that she set in Austin, Texas in 2019. Fiamoncini's school-record mark of 184-5 that she set in her collegiate debut had stood since 2018. The mark for Fiamoncini was over 20 feet farther than the last time she competed in Eugene as a first year in 2018.
"I am so unbelievably proud of Maura and all her accomplishments," said throws coach Dan Frake. "A storybook ending to a storied career. She threw a PR in her first and last meets for Bucknell. Maura is the highest placewinner in Bucknell women's track and field history."
Fiamoncini also earns a spot in the Bucknell history books as one of two Bison to earn three All-American selections in outdoor track and field, joining Hall of Famer Thomas McLean. McLean earned three All-American citations from 1975-77 in the 800, including a national championship in 1976.
In her first throw, Fiamoncini set herself up in a good position, throwing 177-0 for the seventh-best mark after one round. Fiamoncini then launched her second and deciding throw to move all the way up to third, a little under four feet ahead of Vanja Spaic of Fresno State in fourth (180-8).
"I think really having a good first throw helped to calm everything down," said Fiamoncini. "The first flight threw really well, and having that first throw be a good mark helped to calm things down the rest of the way."
Marie-Therese Obst took the top honor (195-10), followed by Alizee Minard of Arizona State (190-0). Four of the top five finishers threw personal bests.
Fiamoncini now sets her sights on the Olympic Trials, with qualifying scheduled for the women's javelin on June 25 back at Hayward Field in Eugene.
