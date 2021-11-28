BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Bucknell women’s basketball team captured the TD Bank Classic Championship as the offense posted a breakout performance in a 68-53 win over the hosting Vermont Catamounts Sunday afternoon.
Taylor O’Brien scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting (75%) and a 4-for-4 showing from beyond the arc. She led an offensive attack that shot 54.9 percent (28-of-51) and went 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.
It was the Bison’s third consecutive victory, and with the win they improve to 4-2 on the season. The 68 points were the most Bucknell has scored this season.
“I thought it was the most cohesive offense we’ve run all year. The ball was popping, cuts were sharp, and shots finally started to fall,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “I think six road games to start the year has had an effect. We haven’t gotten into a good rhythm shooting. Sometimes when you get into those home games it can help you. Hopefully it’s just the beginning though.”
Following the game, O’Brien was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. O’Brien totaled 46 points in Bucknell’s two wins at the tournament. She added three steals in Sunday’s win as well. O’Brien was joined in double figures on Sunday by Cecelia Collins (15 points), who was also named to the All-Tournament Team, and Carly Krsul (10 points).
“[O’Brien] does a little bit of everything. She makes shots that other players don’t even consider taking. Our players feel confidence because they know we have her on our team. There are so many good things I can say about her, and hopefully she’s still getting better too. I’m really happy for her. She played great, she led us, and she deserved the award,” said Woodruff.
Bucknell outscored the Catamounts 25-12 over the first quarter and led the rest of the way after limiting the home team to 37.7 percent (20-of-53) shooting. The Bison were up by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter, and they scored 20 points off 14 Vermont turnovers while blocking four shots.
Collins got the Bison offense rolling as she started 4-for-4 with two 3-pointers to put Bucknell up 10-4 in the opening quarter. The Bison built a double-digit advantage over the first 7:12 of the game and led by as many as 14 by shooting 66.7 percent (10-of-15) and going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first.
Two of O’Brien’s four triples came during the first quarter, and Vermont was just 5-of-16 from the field.
The second quarter was the only one that the Bison struggled in as they hit on 4-of-13 shots and missed all four 3-pointers. It allowed the Catamounts to pull within eight by halftime as they outscored Bucknell 13-8 in the frame. A Vermont 3-pointer at the buzzer made it a 33-25 Bucknell lead when the teams entered the locker rooms. The 33 points were the most Bucknell had scored in the first half since Jan. 30 of last season.
The offense picked up again in the third quarter when the Bison went 7-of-11 (63.6%) and knocked down two more from beyond the arc to grow the lead to 52-38. O’Brien scored 11 of Bucknell’s 19 third-quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting and hit both of the team’s triples. Meanwhile, the Catamounts continued to shoot under 35 percent and committed five turnovers, which turned into six points for the Orange & Blue.
Bucknell’s lead grew to 19 three minutes into the fourth quarter, and it maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the rest of the game. The Bison knocked down 7-of-12 (58.3%) in the fourth and forced four more Vermont turnovers before arriving at the 68-53 final.
Senior Marly Walls set a new career high with eight assists in the victory, and junior Tai Johnson scored six points on 3-for-3 shooting. Collins’ 15 points came on 6-of-9 shooting with two assists, a steal and a block. Krsul, who posted a double-double in Saturday’s win, went 5-of-9 with four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Bucknell is now 7-0 in its last three Thanksgiving tournaments, with four of those wins coming under Woodruff.
“Success can do multiple things to a team. It can bring you together and propel you forward, or it can get you looking at things on the side and kind of lose track. The objective will be to harness the positive energy we’re felling now and keep everything moving in the right direction, because we are getting better. If we can continue to do that, we can become a really good team,” said Woodruff.
Up next, Bucknell plays its first home game of the season when it hosts Saint Francis at Sojka Pavilion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Bucknell 64
North Dakota 59
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Bucknell women’s basketball team trailed for more than 33 minutes before grabbing its first lead and eventually earning a win in Saturday’s TD Bank Classic game against North Dakota.
Three players scored in double figures, led by senior Taylor O’Brien’s season-high 22. Junior Carly Krsul poured in a career-high 16 points with 10 rebounds for her first double-double, and rookie Cecelia Collins went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
