National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306 Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326 Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260 Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393
W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296 San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288 x-clinched playoff spot
L.A. Rams 24, New England 3
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Buffalo 81, Mercyhurst 64 Coppin St. 85, UNC-Greensboro 80 SOUTH Campbell 122, Florida National 92 East Carolina 73, North Florida 67 Jacksonville 77, New Orleans 70 Mississippi 80, Jackson St. 45 Morehead St. 81, Transylvania 55 Troy 62, North Alabama 57 W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84 MIDWEST Minnesota 90, UMKC 61 North Dakota 75, South Dakota 71 Ohio 92, Purdue-Northwest 72 S. Dakota St. 77, N. Dakota St. 75 W. Illinois 80, Mount St. Joseph 55 SOUTHWEST Sam Houston St. 107, LeTourneau 65 Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, Texas A&M-CC 64 FAR WEST Portland 87, Oregon St. 86, OT San Diego St. 80, Arizona St. 68 San Francisco 107, Long Beach St. 62 UC Riverside 74, N. Arizona 50
Women’s college basketball
EAST Baylor 65, West Virginia 45 Delaware 93, St. John’s 88 Maine 62, Providence 48 UMass 74, New Hampshire 55 SOUTH Belmont 83, Tennessee St. 35 Clemson 71, Virginia 55 Coastal Carolina 67, UNC-Pembroke 59 Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 42 Syracuse 69, Miami 58 Tennessee 90, Furman 53 Virginia Tech 88, Pittsburgh 71 Wake Forest 57, North Carolina 54 MIDWEST Drake 82, Northwest Missouri State 30 Kansas 74, Oklahoma 64 Kansas St. 62, S. Dakota St. 53 Marquette 86, Cincinnati 75 Nebraska 78, Illinois 72 Northwestern 93, E. Illinois 57 Ohio St. 104, Miami (Ohio) 65 South Dakota 62, Wichita St. 54 Toledo 82, N. Illinois 79 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 95, Mary Hardin-Baylor 49 Oral Roberts 66, Tarleton State 56 Texas A&M 79, UALR 56 FAR WEST Arizona 65, Arizona St. 37 BYU 72, Montana St. 58 Boise St. 84, E. Washington 64 Cal Poly 70, New Mexico St. 60 Colorado St. 84, San Diego St. 77, 2OT San Francisco 67, California 62 Seattle 105, Northwest University 39 College hockey MIDWEST Denver 5, Miami 1 North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed RF Adam Eaton. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded SS Leonardo Rivas to Cincinnati as player to be named later when they acquired RHP Noe Ramirez on Monday. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired minor league C/OF Heriberto Hernandez, INF Osleivis Basabe and OF Alexander Ovalles from Texas Rangers in exchange for 1B/3B Nate Lowe, minor league 1B Jake Guenther and a player to be named. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Announced the trade of RHP Zach Pop to Miami for a player to be named later. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced the promotion of Janet Marie Smith to executive vice president of planning and development. NEW YORK METS — Announced the trade of RHP Luis Oviedo, received in Rule 5 draft, to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Rafael Freitas head athletic trainer, Terence Brannic head strength & conditioning coach, Adam Vish a strength & conditioning coach, Seth Steinhauer physical therapist, Josh Hopper coordinator of pitching development, A.J. Patrick director of sports performance, Ted Tomczyk director of sports medicine and Bryan Stroh senior vice president of baseball development. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Announced that the Brooklyn Nets organization and G Kyrie Irving have each been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Willie Snead from reserve/COVID-19 list. Place WR Dez Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year contract extension. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR DeAndre Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Shawn Williams on the reserve/suspended list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DB Chidobe Awuzin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated C Tyler Biadasz to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Aaron Parker from the practice squad injured reserve list. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated TE Jake Butt to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Diontae Spencer for the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB A.J. Dillon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Will Holden to the active roster from the Baltimore practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Lee Autry to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted K Austin MacGinnis to the active roster. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Hale Hentges to the active roster from Indianapolis practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR Julian Edelman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Devin Asiasi from injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Izzo on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Trent Harris to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Vince Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DB Chris Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to return from injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced sending F Tommy Novak to ECHL’s Florida Everblades until the start of the 2020-21 training camps for Nashville or Milwaukee. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed eSports athlete Douglas Bendeck to represent the club in eMLS and the FIFA 21 Global Series. Re-signed former eMLS representative Abe Valbuena as a content creator and consultant. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Announced the loan of G Zach Fucale to South Carolina Sting Rays (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Announced F Thomas Novak was assigned by Nashville. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Announced F Karch Bachman and D Jack Sadek were added to their roster. TULSA OILERS — Released G Domenic Graham. Announced G Olle Eriksson Ek was assigned by Anaheim. SOCCER Major League Soccer NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed eMLS cup champion, George Adamou, to a contract extension to represent the club in the 2021 eMLS season and other FIFA Global Series events in 2021. Announced the loan of F Mathias Jorgensen to Denmark’s (Aartus Gymnastikforening) for six-months with an option to purchase. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF Nicole Baxter to a one-year 2021 contract with a 2022 option. United Soccer League SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Corey Hertzog. COLLEGE ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced Blake Anderson resigned as head football coach.
