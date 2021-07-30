Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB New York 54 47 .535 _ Philadelphia 51 51 .500 3½ Atlanta 51 52 .495 4 Washington 47 55 .461 7½ Miami 44 58 .431 10½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _ Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7 St. Louis 51 51 .500 9½ Chicago 50 54 .481 11½ Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½
W L Pct GB San Francisco 64 38 .627 _ Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3 San Diego 60 45 .571 5½ Colorado 44 59 .427 20½ Arizona 32 71 .311 32½
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0 Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0 San Diego 3, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m. Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
W L Pct GB Boston 63 41 .606 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 1½ New York 53 48 .525 8½ Toronto 51 48 .515 9½ Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½
W L Pct GB Chicago 60 43 .583 _ Cleveland 50 49 .505 8 Detroit 50 55 .476 11 Kansas City 45 56 .446 14 Minnesota 43 60 .417 17
W L Pct GB Houston 63 40 .612 _ Oakland 58 46 .558 5½ Seattle 55 48 .534 8 Los Angeles 51 51 .500 11½ Texas 36 66 .353 26½
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0 Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0 Detroit 6, Baltimore 2 Toronto 13, Boston 1 Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City (Lynch 1-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Announced that Seattle Mariners LHP Héctor Santiago has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. MLB BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. have been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Bowie (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester (Triple-A East). Acquired OF Kyle Schwarber from Washington in exchange for RHP Aldo Ramirez. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland in exchange for LHP Konnor Pilkington. Acquired RHP Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Bailey Horn. Released RHP Tyler Johnson. Transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded LHP Danny Duffy and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later. NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF/OF Joey Gallo, LHP Joely Rodriguez and cash considerations from Texas in exchange for INFs Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver, Josh Smith and RHP Glenn Otto. Sent LHP Wandy Peralta to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Added CF Starling Marte to the active roster. Optioned 3B Jacob Wilson to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Added LHP Tyler Anderson to the active roster. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Asher Wojciechowski on a minor league contract. Acquired RHP Diego Castillo from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP J.T. Chargois and 3B Austin Shenton. Placed LHP Hector Santiago on the restricted list. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Patrick Murphy to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Acquired LHP Brad Hand from Washington in exchange for C Riley Adams. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Ketel Marte to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Released CF Ender Inciarte. CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Sergio Alcantara from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jake Jewell from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa. Transferred RHP Kohl Stewart from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired LHP Bailey Horn from Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Ryan Tepera. Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL. Acquired RHP Alexander Vizcaino and OF Kevin Alcantara from the New York Yankees in exchange for 1B Anthony Rizzo and cash considerations. CINCINNATI REDS — Traded RHP Ashton Goudeau to Colorado for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Louisville (Triple-A East) and assigned to taxi squad. Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the active roster. COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Ashton Goudeau. Recalled THP Jose Mujica from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Joshua Fuentes and RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated CF D.J. Peters for assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Mitchell on a minor league contract. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C Andrew Knapp on the paternity list. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Reading (Double-A Northeast). Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Elijah Cabell on a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Daniel Hudson from Washington in exchange for RHP Mason Thompson and SS Jordy Barley. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated SS Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Aaron Sanchez from the 60-day IL. Designated LF Mike Tauchman for assignment. Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Sent 1B Brandon Belt to Sacramento on a rehab assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez, SS Luis Garcia, and RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Yan Gomes and RHP Tanner Rainey from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester then recalled him. Placed RHPs Daniel Hudson and Austin Voth, SS Trea Turner and C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OLs Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, WRs Isaac Whitney, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and OT Kelvin Beachum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OLs Tyler Gauthier and Marquel Harrell to one-year contracts. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated LB Frankie Luvu from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Announced the hiring of Mateo Kambui (Broncos Diversity Coaching Fellow), Chaz McKenzie and Ish Seisay (Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows) to the staff for the entire 2021 season. Announced the hiring James Daniels IV and Marcus Lewis (Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows) during training camp. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Dennis Kelly. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Holton Hill, DE Damontre Moore and DT Joey Ivie. Placed T Julien Davenport on the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated QB Jake Luton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated RB Justin Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to training camp roster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL D.J. Fluker on IR. Signed G Ross Reynolds. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Wil Lutz and DB P.J. Williams on the non-injury football list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Taquan Mizzell. NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Zach Wilson. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Obi Melifonwu and WR Andre Patton. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DT Calvin Ashley. Signed DT Chidi Okeke. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Bud Dupree on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed. Placed DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Chris Miller and WR Curtis Samuel on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Tim Settle to training camp roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Michael Carcone to a two-year contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jason Christie, Matt Ellis and Marty Wilford assistant coaches, Justin White video coordinator and Adam Mair director of player development. Signed D Ethan Prow and F John Hayden to one-year contracts. DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jani Hakanpaa to a three-year contract. Signed F Michael Raffl to a one-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Mathieu Olivier to a two-year contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Chase DeLeo, Brian Flynn, Joseph Gambardella and D Robbie Russo to one-year, two-way contracts. NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Filip Chytil to a two-year contract. Acquired F Ryan Reaves from Vegas in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Signed F Sebastian Driussi to a designated player contract. INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Venturo Alvarado to a contract with club options for 2022 and 2023. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jesus Daniel Buen Anez from Deportivo Lara to a two-and-a-half year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired MF Santiago Moreno from America de Cali (Columbia) through Philadelphia for General Allocation Money and will occupy an International U22 Initiative Slot through 2025, pending a physical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. USL Championship MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Joseph LaBate to a one-year contract. COLLEGE ETSU — Named Anthony Shakir football defensive line coach.
