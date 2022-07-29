Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 33 .670 _
Toronto 55 44 .556 11½
Tampa Bay 53 46 .535 13½
Baltimore 50 49 .505 16½
Boston 50 50 .500 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 46 .531 _
Cleveland 50 48 .510 2
Chicago 49 49 .500 3
Detroit 40 60 .400 13
Kansas City 39 60 .394 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 35 .650 _
Seattle 54 46 .540 11
Texas 44 54 .449 20
Los Angeles 42 57 .424 22½
Oakland 38 63 .376 27½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 61 37 .622 _
Atlanta 59 41 .590 3
Philadelphia 52 47 .525 9½
Miami 47 52 .475 14½
Washington 34 66 .340 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _
St. Louis 52 47 .525 3
Chicago 40 58 .408 14½
Pittsburgh 40 59 .404 15
Cincinnati 38 60 .388 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 66 32 .673 _
San Diego 55 45 .550 12
San Francisco 49 50 .495 17½
Arizona 45 53 .459 21
Colorado 45 55 .450 22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Boston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday's Games
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750 —
x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 1½
Washington 18 11 .621 3½
Atlanta 12 17 .414 9½
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 25 .167 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 —
Seattle 18 11 .621 2½
Phoenix 13 16 .448 7½
Los Angeles 12 16 .429 8
Dallas 12 16 .429 8
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday's Games
Connecticut 88, Seattle 83
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85
Washington 87, Dallas 77
Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Logan Gillespie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Danny Santana on a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Renaldo Lopez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 25.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Andrew Taylor and Joey Mancini, OFs Ryan Clifford and Zach Dezno, SSs Tommy Sacco Jr. and Tim Borden, 1B Garrett McGowan and C Ryan Wrobleski on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Temple and Logan VanWey on major league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Northwest Arkansas (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Transferred 3B Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Reinstated SS David Fletcher from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Added OF Andrew Benintendi to the active roster. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 1B/OF Seth Brown from the paternity list. Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Luis Ramierz, Andrew Owen, SS Chandler Pollard and OF Tommy Specht on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (IL).
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Jordan Holloway on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Agreed to terms with 1B Torin Montgomery and 3B Jacob Berry on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Drew Smith on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 25. Acquired OF Tyler Naquin and LHP Phillip Diehl from Cincinnati in exchange for OF Hector Rodriguez and RHP Jose Acuna. Designated RHP R.J. Alvarez for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Josiah Sightler on a minor league contract. Recalled OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 3B Nolan Arenado and C Austin Romine from the restricted list. Optioned CF Conner Capel and C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL). Returned 2B Cory Spangenberg to Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHPs William Kempner, Tyler Vogel, Liam Simon, Davis Hare, Spencer Miles, Sam Bower, Hayden Birdsong, LHPs Hayden Wynja, Jack Choate, John Bertrand, Carson Whisenhunt, OFs Carter Howell, Tanner O'Tremba, Wade Meckler, Matt Higgins, Cs Zach Morgan, Nomar Diaz, Thomas Gavello, 2B Andrew Kachel, SS Justin Bench and TWP Reggie Crawford on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Henry Black. Waived TE Brayden Lenius.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Devon Williams from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick. Placed RB Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived RB Nick Ralston. Signed WR KaVontae Turpin.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT Ereic Johnson II from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap. Waived TE Mark Vital. Placed DL Cortez Broughton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Josh Hammond.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Austin Calitro. Waived LB Justin Hilliard.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Kwon Alexander and DBs Jovante Moffatt and Luq Barcoo.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB K.J. Wright on the retired list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Terry Godwin. Waived WR Juwan Green.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gandy-Golden. Activated C Chase Roullier from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
