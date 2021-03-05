TURBOTVILLE - Playoff basketball often comes down to the little things, and one of those little things - toughness - was in abundance Friday night in Turbotville as Warrior Run edged Line Mountain, 37-36, in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal.
Both teams showed resiliency and toughness throughout, and while it wasn't pretty at times, the No. 4 Defenders advanced past the No. 5 Eagles and will take on top-seeded Bloomsburg - winners over Troy - next week at a date and time to be determined.
Sydney Hoffman finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds and Emily McKee had 12 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Defenders (8-9).
"We didn't come out ready to play," said Warrior Run Coach Rachael Herb. "We showed our playoff jitters. Line Mountain, give them all the credit in the world. They razzled us, made shots and came up with big plays when they needed them."
Warrior Run jumped out to an early 11-5 lead and was largely in control in a low-scoring first half. Up 19-13, the Defenders saw their lead evaporate largely due to the defensive play of Line Mountain's Terri Reichard, who came up with a couple of key steals and lay-ins at the other end to trim the lead, and ultimately tie it at 19 with just 4 ticks left in the half.
The Eagles controlled the boards in the first half, however Warrior Run came out with a stronger effort on the glass and kept the Eagles' guards from penetrating.
Line Mountain led by as much as five in the third quarter, but Warrior Run began chipping away. Hoffman, McKee, Gracy Beachel and Jordan Hartman sank second-half treys. Hartman's trifecta with just over five minutes left gave the Defenders a 37-29 lead, their largest of the game.
But Line Mountain had an answer. Jaya London had a couple of buckets underneath and Reichard and Emily Gonsar sank freebies to close the gap to one with just over a minute left.
With an opportunity to take the lead late, Line Mountain couldn't get a good look against the defense of the Defenders. Warrior Run was able to inbound the ball from under the basket and with just 3 seconds left, the clock expired.
"If there's one thing we can take away, I told them you tried to give them every opportunity to win. You dealt with adversity," said Herb. "I tell them all the time, 'an ugly win is still a win.'"
Gonsar finished with 10 rebounds and Liberty Downs collected 8 caroms for Line Mountain (10-11).
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
at Warrior Run
Line Mountain 7 12 9 8 - 36
Warrior Run 11 8 8 10 - 37
Line Mountain (10-11) 36
Sage Hoover 0 2-2 2; Terri Reichard 4 3-4 12; Hannah Ruoboniemi 2 0-0 5; Liberty Downs 2 2-4 6; Emily Gonsar 0 1-2 1; Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2; Kyleen Michael 2 0-0 4; Jaya London 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 8-12 36
3-point goals: Reichard, Ruoboniemi
Warrior Run (8-9) 37
Gracy Beachel 1 0-1 3; Emily McKee 4 3-4 12; Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 12; Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 4; Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 2; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-0 0; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-7 37
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, McKee, Hartman, Beachel
