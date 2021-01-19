Central Columbia 61
Lewisburg 36
ALMEDIA — Lewisburg was outscored by 16 points in the fourth quarter as Central Columbia pulled away for a 61-36 nonleague victory Monday.
Cam Michaels scored 13 points and Jake Hernandez added 10 to lead Lewisburg (3-3), which next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Columbia 61, Lewisburg 36at Central ColumbiaScore by quarters
Lewisburg 8 10 7 11 — 36 Central Col. 14 15 23 9 — 61
Lewisburg (3-3) 36
Dante Sims 1 0-0 3; Khashaun Akins 0 1-2 1; Jake Hernandez 4 2-6 10; Cam Michaels 5 0-0 13; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 6; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 3-8 36.
3-point goals:
Michaels 3, Magyar 2, Sims.
Central Columbia (3-0) 61
Eli Morrison 2 0-0 4; Pete Lanza 0 0-0 0; Cameron Day 0 0-0 0; Garrett Carter 0 0-0 0; Russell Gump 6 3-4 15; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Connor McKinnon 0 0-0 0; Dylan Harris 10 4-4 27; Garrett McNellis 2 0-0 4; Logan Welkom 2 3-4 7; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Andrew Beagle 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 10-12 61.
3-point goals:
Harris 3.
Central Mountain 66
Milton 42
MILTON — The Black Panthers got out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter, but that evaporated quickly as the Wildcats came back for the HAC-I victory in The Jungle.
Jace Brandt tallied 10 points and Austin Gainer and Carter Lilley added nine points apiece for Milton (1-4), which scored 21 points in the first quarter, but only 21 in the remaining three quarters.
Milton next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 66, Milton 42at MiltonScore by quarters
Central Mtn. 14 20 19 13 — 66 Milton 21 12 7 2 0 — 42
Central Mountain 66
Trevor Adair 5 0-1 12; Ryan Alexander 0 0-0 0; Brett Gerlach 5 0-0 11; Jack Hanna 7 1-2 16; Nick Long 3 0-0 6; Aiden Major 3 0-0 7; Cayde McCloskey 4 0-0 9; Ashton Probst 2 1-2 5; Hayden Pardoe 0 0-0 0; Dallas Alexander 0 0-0 0; Ryan Pentz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
29 2-5 66.
3-point goals:
Adair 2, Gerlach, Hanna, Major, McCloskey.
Milton (1-4) 42
Austin Gainer 2 4-4 9; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 4; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 3 3-5 9; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 3 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 5 0-0 10; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-9 42.
3-point goals:
Gainer.
Midd-West 71
Meadowbrook Chr. 49
MIDDLEBURG — Ashton Canelo and Evan Young both scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions fell to the Mustangs in the nonleague matchup.
Canelo tallied 21 points and Young had 13 for Meadowbrook (1-4), which fell into a big hole after Midd-West outscored the Lions 18-4 in the opening quarter.
Midd-West 71, Meadowbrook Chr. 49at Midd-WestScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 4 14 16 15 — 49 Midd-West 18 16 14 21 — 71
Meadowbrook (1-4) 49
Evan Young 6 1-4 13; Ashton Canelo 8 5-9 21; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9; Noah Smith 3 0-1 6; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 6-14 49
3-point goals:
Reed.
Midd-West (1-2) 71
Eli Swan 2 0-0 5; Braelon Reed 8 3-5 24; Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 4; Griffen Paige 2 0-0 5; Stefan Leitzel 6 1-2 13; Cole Shutt 1 0-0 2; Chris Fisher 6 0-0 15.
Totals:
27 4-7 71.
3-point goals:
Reed 5, Fisher 3, Paige, Swan.
Other scores:
Pittston 51, Shamokin 39 Nativity 71, Lourdes 45
Girls basketball
Williamsport 52, Jersey Shore 18 Northumberland Christian 55, Mount Carmel 54 Line Mountain 49, Benton 18 Wellsboro 72, Canton 64 Montoursville 58, St. Joseph’s 42
Wrestling
Danville 48, Mount Carmel 27
