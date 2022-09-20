MIFFLINBURG — It is the intention of Warrior Run’s field hockey team to make each team earn every goal and every win they get against the Defenders this season.
Mifflinburg’s squad found that out in Monday’s Heartland-II showdown when Warrior Run turned away scoring chance after scoring chance the Wildcats had in the first half.
The Defenders, however, couldn’t keep the Wildcats off the board forever.
A goal by freshman Anna Pachucki in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie for Mifflinburg, and the Wildcats tacked on one more goal late in the fourth from Marissa Allen to take a 2-0 victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Mifflinburg (3-5 overall), which includes an overtime heartbreaker to Midd-West last week.
“Obviously, the stats don’t lie. We had more opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on,” said Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer, whose team dominated the Defenders in both shots (23-0) and penalty corners (19-1) on the night, but only had two goals to show for those efforts.
“Yes, being on the winning side again definitely feels a little nicer,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
The Wildcats earned eight penalty corners and fired off six shots against Defenders keeper Hailey Carper in the first half, but they were turned away each time.
It’s been a reoccurring problem for Mifflinburg so far this season.
“I’ve said this before, but corners are a set piece in hockey, and that’s one of the very few set pieces in hockey, and that’s really something that should be to our advantage and we need to capitalize on those opportunities, and at first we didn’t,” said Stauffer.
“Warrior Run was flying three high. They brought the pressure to those receiving (the corner inserts) and our hitters. Credit to them for really knowing our game plan, and credit them for having good corner defense.”
Mifflinburg came out in the third quarter more determined to punch in a goal, and Pachucki provided it with 9:19 remaining.
A long free hit from Evelyn Osborne was driven straight to Pachucki by the right post, and the freshman just had to tip it in to pick up her second goal of the season and finally put the Wildcats on the board.
“I was like zoned out, but I saw Evelyn and I knew what she was going to do, and I guess I just did what my body told me to do,” said Pachucki. “I haven’t been doing too good this season goal-wise, so it was a big relief to get that goal in.”
Said Stauffer, “When the girls don’t play their best in the first half, I think that motivates them in the second half. The first goal is the hardest, but I felt very optimistic (when Anna scored). Yes, we needed that, but we also need to bring the fun and optimism back to hockey.”
After that goal, Stauffer was concerned about her team letting up and allowing Warrior Run (1-6) to score the equalizer.
The Wildcats’ defense prevented that from happening, and once Allen scored off an assist from Osborne with a mere 31 seconds remaining in the game Stauffer didn’t have to worry anymore.
The goal was Allen’s first of the season.
“For (Pachucki and Allen) capitalizing on their opportunities, it’s been a rough road for those two,” said Stauffer. “The fact they got out of their own heads and put the ball in the back of the net was hopefully just unlocking the gates for them, and hopefully there’s more to come.”
Warrior Run on the other hand couldn’t get much going offensively against Mifflinburg, but the Defenders’ defense really stepped up.
“The girls played really hard, and they came out wanting to win this game. They put their effort into it, and it just stinks we couldn’t score a goal,” said Warrior Run coach Liz Klees. “My defense really played hard out there today, and I knew it would be more of a defensive game.
Carper, for her part, did all she could to keep the Defenders in the game with her 21 saves.
“Hailey had some really good saves out there, and she did very well coming off a concussion. She’s been out for a little bit and she came back strong, and I’m happy with her efforts today,” said Klees.
“I feel like every game we’re getting better and better, and I think the girls see that. They definitely held their own out there, but if people want to win against us, we’re going to make them work for it.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Columbia on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Warrior hosts Midd-West at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 2, Warrior Run 0
at Mifflinburg
Third quarter
Miff-Anna Pachucki, assist Evelyn Osborne, 9:19.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Marissa Allen, assist Osborne, :31.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 23-0; Penalty corners: Mifflinburg, 19-1; Saves: Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 0; Warrior Run (Hailey Carper), 21.
