UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Aaron Brooks has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Jan. 9. Brooks’ honor is the second of the season for him and the third for the Nittany Lions, joining Greg Kerkvliet.
Brooks remained unbeaten on the year, steamrolling two highly ranked opponents in the opening weekend of Big Ten action with major decisions. Brooks helped lead Penn State to a 46-0 road shutout at Maryland on Friday, Jan. 7, dominating No. 12 Kyle Cochran on his way to a 19-7 major. Brooks had nine takedowns and 3:27 in riding time in the impressive win over last week’s Big Ten Wrestler of the Week. Two days later, Brooks handled No. 8 D.J. Washington of Indiana in Penn State’s 29-11 win over the Hoosiers in Rec Hall. Brooks rolled to a 13-4 major decision with four takedowns and 3:31 in riding time.
Brooks’ wins improved the Nittany Lion to 8-0 on the year with four majors, one tech fall and two pins. The Nittany Lions improved to 10-0 overall and are now 2-0 on the year in Big Ten action. Penn State hosts Rutgers on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Rec Hall. The dual is an ESPNU national telecast.
