MIFFLINBURG — In Thursday’s regular season finale between Lewisburg and host Mifflinburg, neither team had much success getting the ball in the cage.
But when Kara Koch was sent off after she received a green card late in the third quarter, the Green Dragons took advantage of the situation despite losing one of their best players.
Moments later Lewisburg got the goal it needed from Avery Mast that gave the Green Dragons a 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
With the victory, Lewisburg (11-2) has guaranteed itself either a No. 1 or 2 seed when the District 4 Class A playoffs begin next week.
“Mifflinburg and Lewisburg is always (a tough game). Since I played them in high school, the game has always been tough. That’s the way it is,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “We figured it would be a tight game, and I think overall there was a lot of 25-25 play until probably the the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter — when we started pressuring a lot more because we knew we had to score.”
That pressure to score, along with maybe some overly aggressive play, likely led to Koch getting her green card and having to take a seat with roughly 30 seconds left in the third.
Regardless of Koch’s absence, the Green Dragons kept attacking.
Rylee Dyroff got the ball right back for Lewisburg after Koch’s foul, and her long entry pass to Mast was fired past Mifflinburg goalkeeper Jaden Keister for the only goal the Green Dragons would need.
“We just knew we had to get something in, and Rylee had an amazing pass through and it just got in. The contact was good,” said Mast. “Yeah, Mifflinburg gave us a really, really good game. And it’s our last game of the season, so we really knew we had to get something going.
“We really brought it in the second half, but it was very hard against Mifflinburg. They were very good,” added Mast.
“Avery was in the right place, Rylee put the ball where it needed to be and it was a great goal,” said Zaleski. “It was a beautiful goal and we needed that, obviously.”
For Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren, she can take away a lot of positives from the close loss.
“I thought both teams really played their hearts out today, so that was great, but the game didn’t go our way. We just couldn’t finish,” said Orren. “I can’t complain about anything. I thought my girls played hard, they had some opportunities and it was a well-fought game.”
This game may not be the last time that Lewisburg and Mifflinburg play each other this year with both teams qualifying for districts.
Lewisburg is currently sitting in the top spot, mere percentage points ahead of Bloomsburg which has a game Saturday at Selinsgrove to play yet. A win by the Panthers would push the Green Dragons to the No. 2 seed, which would likely mean a first-round matchup against Line Mountain.
That’s a scenario that Zaleski doesn’t want to see.
“So, we’re probably looking at either Line Mountain or Southern Columbia (in the first round), depending on where we end up, and Line Mountain is always hard (to play). That’s not (a reward for a high seed),” said Zaleski. “And we went into overtime with Southern this year, so we just got to get our heads in the game for every game from here on out.”
Mifflinburg (9-6-2) is sitting in the No. 3 spot with a potential first-round matchup against Muncy.
And if things work out, the Wildcats and the Green Dragons could be facing each other again a couple of weeks from now with a district championship on the line.
“And yes, I’m hoping to see (Lewisburg again). We may get to the district final, you never know,” said Orren.
Lewisburg 1, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgThird quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, assist Rylee Dyroff, :15.
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-5; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 5-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 5; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 17.
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-1.
